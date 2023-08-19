  1. Home
  Qur'an ripped up during far-right protest in Netherlands; no powers to stop it, says govt

Qur’an ripped up during far-right protest in Netherlands; no powers to stop it, says govt

August 19, 2023

The Hague, Aug 19: A Dutch far-right miscreant trampled on and tore up a copy of the Qur’an at a demonstration outside the Turkish embassy in The Hague on Friday, infuriating dozens of counter-protesters.

The Dutch government had already condemned the holding of the demonstration ahead of the event, but said it had no legal powers to prevent it.

Edwin Wagensveld, who leads the Dutch branch of the far-right group Pegida, damaged a copy of the Qur’an, AFP correspondents witnessed. He was accompanied by two other people.

Police had sealed off access to the street where the Turkish embassy is located and there were around fifty counter-protesters also present.

Some of them began throwing stones at Wagensveld when he tore up pages from the Qur’an, the holy book of Islam.

Around 20 police equipped with shields and batons intervened when some of the crowd tried to chase after him as he left.

On Friday morning Dilan Yesilgoz, the Netherlands’ Turkish-born justice minister, described the plan to destroy the holy book as “fairly primitive and pathetic.”

But the country’s laws authorized such a demonstration, she added.

Wagensveld nevertheless faces trial for comments he made during a similar demonstration in January, when he tore up a copy of the Qur’an outside parliament while likening the book to Adolf Hitler’s “Mein Kampf.”

A T-shirt he wore at Friday’s demonstration made a similar claim.

Geert Wilders, the leader of another far-right party, the PVV, posted a message online supporting Friday’s demonstration by Pegida.

Similar attacks on the Qur’an have taken place in other European countries recently.

In late July, two men set fire to a copy of the Qur’an in front of the Swedish parliament, and similar incidents have taken place in Denmark this year.

Such demonstrations have provoked anger and sometimes unrest in several Muslim countries.

On Thursday, Sweden’s intelligence agency heightened its terror alert level to four on a scale of five in response to the angry reactions in the Muslim world to Qur’an burnings.

August 14,2023

New Delhi, Aug 14: Retail inflation jumped to a 15-month high of 7.44 per cent in July as prices of vegetables and other food items spiked, according to official data released on Monday.

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) based inflation was at 4.87 in June and 6.71 per cent in July 2022.
Previously, high inflation was recorded at 7.79 per cent in April 2022.

The inflation in the food basket was 11.51 per cent in July compared to 4.55 per cent in June and 6.69 per cent in July 2022, as per the data.

The retail inflation in vegetables year-on-year was 37.43 per cent while the rate of price rise in 'cereals and products' was 13 per cent, showed the data released by the National Statistical Office (NSO). 
 

August 14,2023

Fatalities from wildfires on the Hawaiian Island of Maui have climbed to 93, making them the deadliest to grip the US in more than a century, according to the National Protection Association.

Meanwhile, anger at the government response to the deadliest wildfire in recent US history is mounting. Residents have raised questions over various aspects of the government response, from warnings during the inferno to aid distribution in the days since.

With hundreds of people still missing, Hawaii’s governor, Josh Green, warned that the death toll is likely to rise. The rescue operation, Green said, had shifted focus to center on “the loss of life”.

The blaze, raging throughout last week, caused billions of dollars in damages, and practically wiped out the island's historic resort of Lahaina. 

"This is the largest natural disaster we’ve ever experienced," Hawaii Governor Josh Green said at a news conference, "It’s going to also be a natural disaster that’s going to take an incredible amount of time to recover from."

Around 2,200 buildings have been destroyed in West Maui, with damages approaching $6 billion, the governor said. 

Authorities cautioned that only a small percentage of the search area has been covered by rescue teams so far. 

"We’ve got an area that we have to contain that is at least 5 square miles, and it is full of our loved ones," Maui Police Chief John Pelletier said on Saturday, noting that the number of dead is likely to grow and "none of us really know the size of it yet."

As of Sunday, six fires were still burning on Maui and Hawaii's Big Island, but the Lahaina fire was 85% contained.

August 17,2023

Islamabad, Aug 17: Police arrested around 13 suspects in overnight raids from an area in eastern Pakistan where a mob angered over the alleged desecration of the Quran by a Christian man attacked churches and homes of minority Christians, prompting authorities to summon troops to restore order, officials said Thursday.

There were no casualties as Christians living in a residential area in the city of Jaranwala in the Faisalabad district quickly moved to safer places along with their families following one of the country’s most deadly attacks against Christians.

Christians slowly returned to their homes Thursday, only to see the destruction of at least one church that was burned. Four other churches were also damaged. Two dozen homes were torched or badly damaged during the riots. 

“We were sitting at home when suddenly we heard that a mob is coming and it is burning homes and attacking churches,” said Shazia Amjad, as she wept outside her home, which was torched on Wednesday. She told The Associated Press that the rioters burned household items and furniture. Some of Amjad’s possessions were stolen as she moved to a safer place with her family, she added.

Amjad said the rioters sprinkled petrol to burn homes in their area, and they also stole jewellery and other things. Other Christians described similar ordeals and expressed bewilderment. Local Christians consoled each other outside their damaged homes, as many women wept and cried over the destruction. Those whose homes were burned had no idea where to go or what to do now.

On Wednesday, Khalid Mukhtar, a local priest, said that most Christians living in the area had fled to safer places. “Even my house was burned,” he said, adding that he believes most of Jaranwala’s 17 churches had been attacked.

Delegations of Muslim clerics arrived in Jaranwala to help calm the situation, as troops and police patrolled the area. Local authorities have shut schools and offices and banned rallies for a week to prevent more violence.

The violence drew nationwide condemnation, with caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul-ul-Haq Kakar ordering police to ensure the rioters are arrested. On Thursday, Rizwan Khan, the regional police chief, said 129 suspects had been arrested and the situation was under control.

The violence erupted after some Muslims living in the area claimed they had seen a local Christian, Raja Amir, and his friend tearing out pages from a Quran, throwing them on the ground and writing insulting remarks on other pages.

Police say they are trying to arrest Amir to determine whether he desecrated Islam’s holy book.

According to Khan, the mob quickly gathered and began attacking multiple churches and several Christian homes. The rioters also attacked the offices of a city administrator on Wednesday, but police eventually intervened, firing into the air and wielding batons to disperse rioters with the help of Muslim clerics and elders.

Videos and photos posted on social media show an angry mob descending upon a church, throwing pieces of bricks and burning them. In another video, four other churches are attacked, their windows broken as attackers throw furniture out and set it on fire. In yet another video, a man is seen climbing to the roof of the church and removing the steel cross after repeatedly hitting it with a hammer as the crowd down on the road cheered him on.

The violence drew condemnation from various domestic and international human rights groups.

Amnesty International called for repealing the country’s blasphemy laws. Under the country’s blasphemy laws, anyone found guilty of insulting Islam or Islamic religious figures can be sentenced to death. While authorities have yet to carry out a death sentence for blasphemy, often just the accusation can cause riots and incite mobs to violence, lynching and killings.

Domestic and international human rights groups say blasphemy allegations have often been used to intimidate religious minorities in Pakistan and settle personal scores.

