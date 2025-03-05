  1. Home
Ready to fight till end in any type of war US wants: China's retort to Trump's tariff charge

Agencies
March 5, 2025

In a sharp retort to US President Donald Trump's reciprocal tariffs charge, the Chinese embassy in the US said Beijing is ready to "fight till the end" in any type of war the US wants. "If war is what the US wants, be it a tariff war, a trade war or any other type of war, we're ready to fight till the end," the Chinese embassy's official handle posted on X after Trump's explosive remarks in a joint session at Congress.

Trump said other countries have used tariffs against the US for decades. "Now it's our turn to start using them against those other countries. On average, the European Union, China, Brazil, India, Mexico and Canada. Have you heard of them? And countless other nations charge us tremendously higher tariffs than we charge them. It's very unfair. India charges us auto tariffs higher than 100%. China's average tariff on our products is twice what we charge them. And South Korea's average tariff is four times higher," he said.

"This is happening by friend and foe. This system is not fair to the United States and never was... That's reciprocal back and forth. Whatever they tax us, we will tax them," he said.

Trump has increased previously imposed 10 per cent levies on Chinese goods to 20 per cent. China has filed a complaint with the World Trade Organization against the US.

"The United States' unilateral tax measures seriously violate WTO rules and undermine the foundation of China-US economic and trade cooperation," Beijing's commerce ministry said in a statement.

While imposing the tariffs, Trump accused China of not doing enough to halt the trafficking of fentanyl and other highly potent opioids into the US.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry has contested this. "The fentanyl issue is a flimsy excuse to raise US tariffs on Chinese imports. The US, not anyone else, is responsible for the #FentanylCrisis inside the US. In the spirit of humanity and goodwill towards the American people, we have taken robust steps to assist the US in dealing with the issue. Instead of recognizing our efforts, the US has sought to smear and shift blame to China, and is seeking to pressure and blackmail China with tariff hikes," it said in a statement.

"They've been PUNISHING us for helping them. This is not going to solve the US's problem and will undermine our counternarcotics dialogue and cooperation. Intimidation does not scare us. Bullying does not work on us. Pressuring, coercion or threats are not the right way of dealing with China. Anyone using maximum pressure on China is picking the wrong guy and miscalculating. If the US truly wants to solve the fentanyl issue, then the right thing to do is to consult with China by treating each other as equals," it added.

March 5,2025

trump.jpg

New Delhi: Former U.S. President Donald Trump has announced plans to develop a state-of-the-art missile defense system called the ‘Golden Dome’, inspired by Israel’s ‘Iron Dome.’ Addressing a joint session of Congress, Trump declared his intention to build “the most powerful military of the future” and pledged funding for a comprehensive missile shield to protect the U.S. homeland.

A Modern Take on Reagan’s Vision

Trump claimed that former President Ronald Reagan had envisioned a similar system decades ago but lacked the technology to bring it to life. The initiative he referred to was the Strategic Defense Initiative (SDI) of the 1980s, which aimed to intercept intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs) but was eventually abandoned following the collapse of the Soviet Union.

How Will the ‘Golden Dome’ Work?

The U.S. already has several missile defense systems in place. Trump’s ‘Golden Dome’ would likely integrate existing technologies, including:

🔹 Space-Based Infrared System (SBIRS) – Satellites that provide early missile launch warnings.

🔹 Ground-Based Midcourse Defense (GMD) – Interceptors in Alaska and California designed to shoot down ICBMs.

🔹 Aegis Ballistic Missile Defense (BMD) – A naval-based system for intercepting short- to intermediate-range missiles.

🔹 Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) – A mobile system to destroy medium- and intermediate-range missiles.

🔹 Patriot Advanced Capability-3 (PAC-3) – Interceptor missiles designed to counter Chinese hypersonic threats.

Comparing with Israel’s ‘Iron Dome’

Israel’s multi-layered missile defense includes:

✅ Iron Dome – Protects against short-range rockets.
✅ David’s Sling – Targets mid- to long-range missiles.
✅ Arrow-2 and Arrow-3 – Designed to intercept long-range ballistic missiles.

With the U.S. contributing over $3.7 billion toward Israel’s Arrow defense system, Trump’s ‘Golden Dome’ could follow a similar model but on a much larger scale.

While the feasibility and timeline of this ambitious project remain unclear, Trump's announcement signals a renewed push for advanced missile defense in an increasingly volatile world.

March 3,2025

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala assembly on Monday witnessed heated argument between Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and the opposition Congress-led United Democratic Front over the increasing violence involving youths as well as the drug menace.

The chief minister blamed it on films that celebrate violence, competitiveness among youngsters and lapses in parenting as key reasons for the increasing violent tendency among the youngsters. He also stressed the need to carry out awareness campaigns and said that there would not be any compromise in enforcement.

Congress gave a notice for adjournment motion in the house in the wake of the back to back incidents of violence involving students, the latest being the death of a tenth standard student at Kozhikode the other day following an attack by five other students. Considering the gravity of the scenario, the government allowed a discussion on the matter.

The Chief Minister was agitated over Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala, who presented the notice for the motion, accusing the government of failing to curb the drug menace and also alleged of links of CPM's student outfits Students' Federation of India in brutal violence at campuses. Vijayan was also irked as Chennithala pin pointed the attack on him by repeatedly using 'Mr. chief minister'.

Vijayan said that the increasing criminal tendency among children was a global issue. "As the world becomes very competitive right from studies to jobs, the younger generations are becoming more restless. The competitiveness, which seems to be an outcome of globalization, was also causing enmity in young minds. With parents failing to spend adequate time with children, the children and getting addicted to digital devices," said Vijayan.

He also said that there were police reports that children were even getting attracted to goonda gangs after being influenced by films that celebrate violence. The sensor board needs to look into the matter. Web series and social media were also badly influencing children.

Listing out the number of drug peddling cases nabbed by the police and excise departments in the recent years, Vijayan said that there was no lapse in enforcement.

Opposition leader V D Satheesan extended the opposition's support to the government in fighting the menace.

