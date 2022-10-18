  1. Home
  2. Rising cost of living pushing more women into prostitution in UK

October 19, 2022

More and more British women have been pushed into prostitution in the United Kingdom as a cost-of-living crisis deepens in the country, according to reports. 

Charities and prostitutes’ collectives across Britain reported an increase in people starting or returning to prostitution this year as annual consumer price inflation runs at about 10 percent amid soaring food and fuel prices, Reuters says.

The English Collective of Prostitutes (ECP), a network of current and former prostitutes campaigning for decriminalization, registered a 30-percent rise in the number of callers seeking support for starting prostitution in June.

The Beyond the Streets, a charity working with women to end sexual exploitation and prostitution, said it had seen women returning to prostitution, or doing more of it.

The Manchester Action on Street Health (MASH), a charity that supports prostitutes, recorded over 100 new service users between December 2021 and April 2022. The figure marked the highest number of new clients the charity has seen during a three-month period in four years.

That comes as a recent survey by insurer Royal London revealed that more than five million British workers have rushed to take a second job to ease the cost of living as real pay for workers dropped at the highest rate since 2001 this spring amid soaring prices that continue to outpace pay rises.

A new poll shows that half of Britons said the war on Ukraine and corporate profiteering are major factors in the rising of cost of living. 45% also said that the UK government’s failure to take strong action has been a major factor in the crisis.

Meanwhile, citing new data, The Guardian on Tuesday reported that millions of people in the UK were forced to skip meals or go a whole day without eating in recent months.

The deepening crisis left nearly one in five low-income families experiencing food insecurity in September, according to the Food Foundation charity.

The charity also noted that hunger levels have more than doubled since January.

The rise in prices comes as Europe has been grappling with a severe energy crisis since the start of Russia’s military operation in Ukraine on February 24.

October 17,2022

taroorkharge.jpg

New Delhi, Nov 17: Around 9,500 or 96 per cent of 9,915 eligible Congress leaders and workers on Monday cast their vote to the elect a non-Gandhi as party chief for the first time in 22 years, even as the scales were tilted heavily towards veteran leader Mallikarjun Kharge against his younger rival Shashi Tharoor.

Among those who voted at various parts of the country included party chief Sonia Gandhi, former prime minister Manmohan Singh, former party chief Rahul Gandhi, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi and the two candidates among others.

“As per preliminary assessment, 9,497 out of 9,915 PCC delegates who are eligible to vote in the election cast their vote, accounting for 95.78 per cent of the total votes,” Congress’ Central Election Authority Chairperson Madhusudan Mistry told a press conference after the conclusion of voting.

The counting of votes will be held on Wednesday at the AICC headquarters.

There was no adverse incident during Congress presidential polls, Mistry said, adding he has not received any complaints.

Sonia along with Priyanka came to the AICC headquarters to vote. As she moved into the polling booth, Sonia told reporters, "I have been waiting for a long time for this day."

While former Finance Minister P Chidambaram was the first vote in AICC headquarters, others who voted there included Congress General Secretary (Communications) Jairam Ramesh and senior leaders Janardhan Dwivedi and Salman Khurshid.

Kharge voted in Bengaluru while Tharoor voted in Thiruvananthapuram. Congress General Secretary (Organisation) KC Venugopal also voted in Thiruvananthapuram.

Both the candidates wished each other the best. Tharoor telephoned Kharge in the morning to "reaffirm my respect for him and our shared devotion to the success of Congress." Kharge tweeted, "my best wishes to Shashi Tharoor. Spoke to him earlier today, both of us are contesting to strengthen Congress to build a stronger and better nation for the future generations."

After the voting, Tharoor tweeted, "My thanks to all the Congress colleagues, workers, delegates across the country who had the courage to participate, to campaign, to dream and to vote today -- whatever the result of this election, it is a victory for you!"

Senior leader Anand Sharma, who was among the 87 leaders who cast their votes at the AICC headquarters said it was a good start and expressed hope that there will be an election to the Congress Working Committee.

Asked about elections to the CWC, Mistry said AICC members will be elected and the new president will take a call on plenary session and next president will take a call on the election of CWC and CEA Members.

He said the party had started its exercise for presidential polls two years ago and it gathered momentum in the last six months.

"The entire process was completed in a democratic manner. Congress once again proven that there is an internal democracy within the party. Other political parties should also take lessons from this," he said.

He emphasised the election was conducted through a secret ballot. Fifty people, including Rahul, voted at the polling booth set up at the Bharat Jodo Yatra camp in Karnataka's Bellary. 

October 5,2022

Bengaluru, Oct 5: India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted thunderous rainfall in Bengaluru and other districts of Karnataka on Wednesday.

Yellow alert has also been issued in Chikkamagaluru, Mysuru, Chamarajanagar, Hassan, Kodagu and Shivamogga districts of the state.

Most of the districts in the state have been receiving rain in the recent past. However, IMD has stated that the rain will slow down in the regions of north Karnataka.

Bengaluru is experiencing cold weather due to the cloudy environment. The surrounding districts of Bengaluru, Kolar, Chikkaballapur and Bengaluru Rural are also likely to get light showers.

Yellow alert has also been issued in districts located in the central region of Karnataka -- Chitradurga, Davanagere districts.

Authorities in Bengaluru are keeping their fingers crossed as the drive against encroachment drive was yet not complete in areas which experienced rain fury recently.

October 16,2022

vaishali.jpg

Popular TV actress Vaishali Takkar is no more. She died by suicide at her home in Indore. Vaishali was found hanging in her home, after which, a case was registered in Tejaji Nagar police station. A suicide note was also recovered from the spot. Vaishali was living in Indore since the last year.

As per ANI reports, Vaishali was stressed for quite some time now. She mentioned this in her suicide note. The note also suggested that she was being harassed by her former boyfriend.

Vaishali Takkar is best known for playing the role of Anjali Bharadwaj in Sasural Simar Ka, Shivani Sharma in Super Sisters, Netra Singh Rathore in Vish Ya Amrit: Sitara and Ananya Mishra in Manmohini 2. Vaishali Takkar's debut in TV was Star Plus's longest running drama Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai in which she played Sanjana from 2015 to 2016. In 2016, she acted as Vrinda in Yeh Hai Aashiqui. She was last seen in the TV show Rakshabandhan in the role of Kanak Singhsaal Singh Thakur.

In April last year, Vaishali also informed fans that she was engaged. The actress shared a video of her roka ceremony on Instagram and also revealed the name of her to-be husband, Dr. Abhinandan Singh.

The function was an intimate affair with only the close family of the couple in attendance. Abhinandan was reportedly a dental surgeon from Kenya. However, just a month later, Vaishali informed everyone that she isn't going to tie the marital knot with Abhinandan. The ex-couple had cancelled their wedding, which was supposed to take place in June that year. The actress removed the video of her roka ceremony from her social media handle.

Just five days ago, Vaishali Takkar had posted this funny reel on Instagram. She was very active on the app, and often shared videos and pictures of herself.

