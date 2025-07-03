  1. Home
  2. Russia becomes 1st country to recognize Taliban as Afghan’s legitimate govt

July 4, 2025

Moscow, July 4: Russia has officially recognized the Taliban government as Afghanistan's rightful government, the first country to do so nearly four years since the extremists took power. The action is a diplomatic victory for the Taliban and underscores Russia's increasing influence in Central Asia and South Asia, the New York Times reported.

In a statement on X, Afghanistan's Foreign Ministry confirmed that Russian Ambassador Dmitry Zhirnov conveyed the Kremlin's acknowledgement during a meeting in Kabul with Taliban foreign minister Amir Khan Muttaqi. The Russian Foreign Ministry declared the move would provide "impetus to the development of productive bilateral cooperation" in trade, energy, and infrastructure.

A diplomatic win for the Taliban

The formal acknowledgment is a major victory for the Taliban. In spite of repeated attempts at rapprochement, the movement had not managed to gain legitimacy, since Western and most Islamic countries had maintained diplomatic ties at a bare minimum.

However, with time, attitudes have changed globally. With the Taliban firmly in place and with no sign of internal collapse, different countries have begun exploring pragmatic contacts, albeit short of recognition. The Russian step is a continuation of those steps, following China's infrastructure overtures, India's resumption of visa grants, and low-key diplomatic moves by Germany and others.

"Such acknowledgment by Russia provides not only diplomatic legitimacy but also bargaining power for the Taliban to demand more action from unwilling countries," according to Tom Ramage, Brussels-based foreign policy analyst.

The designation is the culmination of heightened ties between Moscow and Kabul over the past few years. In April, Russia's supreme court removed the Taliban from its official list of terrorist organizations, a designation that had been in place more than two decades previously. That move set the stage for more collaboration on security, notably against the Islamic State affiliate ISIS-K, which has become a common threat to both regimes.

ISIS-K launched a vicious attack in March 2024 against a Moscow-region concert hall that killed over 130. The group also targeted the Russian Embassy in Kabul in the past, giving Moscow all the more impetus to assist the Taliban in counterterrorism and intelligence efforts.

Russia's Foreign Ministry emphasized that enhanced cooperation would include energy, agriculture, and transport infrastructure. Moscow is keen on better access to Afghan mineral wealth and trade routes linking Central Asia with South Asia and beyond.

A change in the international landscape

While Russia's move is singular in that it was the only complete recognition, it is one aspect of a broader rebalancing of foreign relations towards Afghanistan. China has pledged to extend its Belt and Road infrastructure projects into the country, and the United Arab Emirates and Iran remain two of Afghanistan's largest trade partners.

Germany, in turn, is considering a deal with the Taliban to deport Afghan nationals residing illegally in Germany. Though not an official recognition, it does acknowledge the de facto rule of the Taliban over the state machinery.

The United States is also firmly opposed to recognition, pointing to the continued oppression of women by the Taliban, such as banning girls from schooling beyond sixth grade and restricting the employment of women. US officials have also rejected any effort to release Afghan central bank funds unless there are concrete human rights guarantees.

A complicated history

Russia's move has a historic significance. The Soviet Union had invaded Afghanistan in 1979 and engaged in a long, harsh conflict with US-supported mujahedeen fighters for a decade, killing almost 15,000 Soviet troops. Now, Moscow is seeking influence in the area through diplomacy, not military might, trying to fill a void left by the United States after it withdrew from the country in 2021.

Foreign Minister Muttaqi welcomed the recognition as "an opportunity for other countries to follow." The Taliban hopes it will lead to greater economic investment and increased legitimacy, though obstacles remain. While Russia welcomed the Taliban, most of the world still denies it legitimacy in its form of government, and aid only comes in under tight controls.

As Moscow makes a comeback as an international player and Kabul looks for partners willing to ignore its human rights abuses, Thursday's statement marks a turning point in the geopolitics of post-US Afghanistan.

July 4,2025

Gaza, July 4: As the humanitarian crisis deepens in the besieged Gaza Strip, Israeli airstrikes on Friday killed nearly 50 Palestinians—including civilians seeking food at aid distribution centers—according to medical sources.

In one of the most lethal events of the day, 15 individuals lost their lives and 90 others sustained injuries while waiting for humanitarian aid near the al-Tahlia roundabout in eastern Khan Younis, southern Gaza.

Eight Palestinians, including women and children, were killed when Israeli forces targeted a tent housing displaced individuals near Tiba Towers in al-Mawasi, located to the west of Khan Yunis.

The majority of the victims were individuals from the same family whose residence was directly struck near the Tiba Towers, as reported by eyewitnesses. Additionally, several others were injured during the attack.

In a separate nearby attack, three more individuals, among them two children, lost their lives close to the British field hospital.

Airstrikes also targeted two tents on the Khan Yunis beachfront, resulting in the deaths of four civilians, primarily women and children.

The official Palestinian Wafa news agency reported that Israeli artillery targeted tents accommodating displaced civilians in al-Mawasi, Rafah, in southern Gaza, causing further casualties.

In the central region of Gaza, four individuals lost their lives in the al-Bureij refugee camp as a family's residence was struck during a nighttime offensive.

In the meantime, three more people lost their lives in southern Gaza City as a result of a strike on a family residence located in the al-Sabra neighborhood.

Israeli forces also targeted a school that was providing shelter for displaced individuals; though, there were no immediate reports about the number of possible casualties.

Separately, eyewitnesses stated that Israeli forces razed multiple residential buildings in the northern flank of Khan Younis.

The latest attacks come as the UN special rapporteur on the occupied Palestinian territory said on Thursday that Israel is “responsible for one of the cruelest genocides in modern history.”

Francesca Albanese made the remarks at the UN Human Rights Council as he presented her latest report, condemning the Tel Aviv regime over weaponizing Gaza as a testing ground and calling for sweeping international action.

“The situation in the occupied Palestinian territory is apocalyptic,” she said. “In Gaza, Palestinians continue to endure suffering beyond imagination. Israel is responsible for one of the cruelest genocides in modern history.”

Albanese stated that official statistics indicate more than 200,000 Palestinians have been killed or injured; however, prominent health experts believe that “the true toll is far higher.” 

She criticized the so-called Gaza Humanitarian Foundation – Israel's newly established aid system in Gaza, which has been linked to hundreds of deaths thus far – labeling it as “a death trap – engineered to kill or force the flight of a starved, bombarded, emaciated population marked for.”

Albanese noted that arms manufacturers have garnered substantial profits by providing Israel with munitions used in the bombardment of Gaza.

“Arms companies have turned near-record profits by equipping Israel with cutting-edge weaponry to unleash 85,000 tons of explosives – six times the power of Hiroshima – to destroy Gaza,” she said.

The senior UN official denounced Israel over using the Gaza war to “test new weapons, customized surveillance, lethal drones, (and) radar systems,” warning that Palestine’s defenselessness had made it “an ideal laboratory for the Israeli military-industrial complex.”

She also called on businesses to act, stressing, “Corporate entities must urgently cease all business activities and terminate relationships directly linked with, contributing to, and causing human rights violations and international crimes against the Palestinian people.”

Albanese said she no longer believed ignorance or ideology were sufficient explanations for global inaction. “In the face of genocide – so visible, so livestreamed – these explanations fall short.”

She concluded with a call for civil society to play its part, saying, “Trade unions, lawyers, civil society groups, and ordinary citizens should encourage such behavioral change from the side of businesses and governments by pressing for boycotts, divestments, sanctions, and accountability. What comes next depends on all of us.”
 

June 30,2025

An Indian-origin woman living near Toronto, Canada, has sparked a widespread online conversation after sharing her experiences with subtle racism. Posting on Reddit, she recounted several incidents—such as having her ID double-checked at events, being met with skepticism at nail salons, and receiving cold stares at upscale restaurants—that made her feel out of place in her own community.

But it was a recent visit to a spa that pushed her to speak out. “The most recent thing was what made me write this post,” she began. “I was at a spa, and this white lady asked where I was from. I said India. Then she said, ‘Did you learn English after coming here? Your English is exactly like mine.’ I told her I’ve spoken English all my life, and she just stared at me until her pedicure was done and left. I didn’t even know how to react. It wasn’t aggressive, but it was so ignorant.”

She described the encounter as emotionally draining, adding, “Stuff like this happens too often, and it’s exhausting.”

The woman also touched on other common microaggressions: “And then there’s the classic... ‘You’re not like the other Indians’ just because I’m fair-skinned. How is that even a compliment?”

Her post resonated widely and drew mixed responses. Some users sympathized, sharing similar experiences. Others suggested the behavior stemmed more from ignorance than racism.

One commenter wrote, “The average American knows nothing about India except for what’s on TV, which is often stereotypical. Hence the amazement at our English prowess.”

Another offered a practical response: “If you want to push them into a corner, just ask them very politely, ‘I don’t understand, could you please elaborate?’ Then let them dig their own hole.”

Others emphasized discernment, noting the difference between racism and lack of cultural exposure. “Most people are just ignorant because of where and how they were raised. Educating them, when possible, is the best way—they’ll often appreciate it.”

June 28,2025

Mangaluru, June 28: After years of public demand, the Vijayapura–Mangaluru Central train has been made a regular service. MP Capt Brijesh Chowta announced the news on Twitter and thanked Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and Minister V Somanna for their support.

The train will now run daily with the following schedule:

  •  From Vijayapura to Mangaluru (Train No. 17377):

Departs Vijayapura at 3:00 PM → Arrives Mangaluru Central at 9:50 AM the next day.

  •  From Mangaluru to Vijayapura (Train No. 17378):

Departs Mangaluru Central at 4:45 PM → Arrives Vijayapura at 11:15 AM the next day.

The regular service will benefit patients from North Karnataka visiting Mangaluru for medical treatment, students studying in coastal districts, and daily commuters.

This train had been operating on a temporary basis since December 1, 2021.

