  2. Russia-Ukraine war: 32 countries including India, China abstain from UN vote

February 24, 2023

United Nations, Feb 24: India has abstained from voting on resolution in the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on the need to reach comprehensive, just and lasting peace in Ukraine.

In a ‘historic voting,’ at the UNGA, on Thursday, countries condemned Russia for its invasion of Ukraine. The assembly demanded Moscow to withdraw from Kyiv “immediately,” with an appeal for the need to reach comprehensive, just and lasting peace in Ukraine.

In the assembly, 141 voted in favour of the resolution, 32 abstained, including China and India and seven voted against it.

India’s permanent representative to the UN, Ruchira Kamboj reiterated India’s position in the Russia-Ukraine war and said that dialogue and diplomacy are the only viable way out.

“India remains steadfastly committed to multilateralism and upholds the principles of the UN Charter. We will always call for dialogue and diplomacy as the only viable way out. While we take note of the stated objective of today’s Resolution, given its inherent limitations in reaching our desired goal of securing a lasting peace, we are constrained to abstain.”

India’s ambassador also quoted Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s statement: “We have consistently advocated that no solution can ever arrive at the cost of human lives. In this context, our Prime Minister’s statement that this cannot be an era of war bears reiteration. Escalation of hostilities and violence is in no one’s interest, instead, an urgent return to the path of dialogue and diplomacy is the way forward.”

She also said that international principles and jurisprudence vest responsibility on parties to the conflict to ensure that civilians and civilian infrastructure are not targeted in situations of armed conflicts.

Kamboj stated that India’s approach to the Ukraine conflict would continue to be people-centric. India is providing both humanitarian assistance to Ukraine and economic support to some of the neighbours in the Global South under economic distress, even as they stare at the escalating costs of food, of fuel, and of fertilizers – which has been a consequential fallout of the ongoing conflict.

“India continued to remain concerned over the situation in Ukraine. The conflict has resulted in the loss of countless lives and misery, particularly for women, children, and the elderly, with millions becoming homeless and forced to seek shelter in neighbouring countries. Reports of attacks on civilians and civilian infrastructure are also deeply worrying,” she said.

While addressing the UN General assembly, she asked some fundamental questions like “Are we anywhere near a possible solution acceptable to both sides? Can any process that does not involve either of the two sides, ever lead to a credible and meaningful solution? Has the UN system, and particularly its principal organ, the UN Security Council, based on a 1945-world construct, not been rendered ineffective to address contemporary challenges to global peace and security?”

February 17,2023

Bengaluru, Feb 17: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai’s pre-poll budget is targeted at pushing the Hindutva agenda of the BJP by announcing that the state government will build a “majestic” Ram Temple like the one in Ayodhya. 

Bommai said his government will build a Ram temple in Ramanagara district’s Ramadevara Betta city and spend Rs 1,000 crore for renovating and developing various temples and mutts in the next two years.

Bommai made the announcement as part of the 2023-’24 state Budget – the last one before Assembly elections are held in the state later this year.

In his Budget, Bommai, who is also the state’s finance minister, announced that a Rs 100 crore project has been formulated for various works to provide facilities for tourists visiting Koppal district’s Anjanadri Hill, which is considered the birthplace of deity Hanuman.

The chief minister also allocated a Rs 425 crore grant for renovating temples and mutts under the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department in 2022-’23, reported ANI.

Ramanagara, which is a part of Vokkaliga-dominated Old Mysuru region, is not considered among the Bharatiya Janata Party’s strongholds. It is the home district of Congress state unit chief DK Shivakumar but the constituency seat is represented by his Anitha Kumaraswamy, the wife of Janata Dal (Secular) leader HD Kumaraswamy.

Meanwhile, Shivakumar said that there already a Ram temple in Ramanagara and asked what can Bommai do about that, reported ANI.

CN Ashwath Narayan, who is the minister in charge of Ramanagara district, had urged Bommai in December to constitute a development committee to build a temple at Ramadevara Betta on the lines of Ram temple in Ayodhya.

In his letter to Bommai, Narayna had demanded that Ramadevara Betta should be developed as the “Ayodhya of South India” and that it should be built on 19 acres of space that belong to the Department of Muzrai.

“Considering the religious feelings of the people of the district, it should be developed as a heritage and attractive tourist spot,” Narayan had said. “This would enable us to portray our culture as well as nurture tourism.”

February 20,2023

Mangaluru, Feb 20: BJP national general secretary and Karnataka in-charge Arun Singh was rushed to a hospital in this coastal city after he developed a chest pain on Monday, party sources said.

As Singh was taken to A.J. Hospital in Mangaluru on time, the doctors administered medicines and his condition is stated to be stable.

The BJP leader is in Karnataka to take part in election campaigning and has been working continuously with party leaders.

He fell sick following hectic political activity, the sources said, adding that he will be discharged later in the day in the absence of any complications.

Arun Singh, who had arrived in Mangaluru on Sunday, was supposed to participate in BJP national president J P Nadda's programme in Udupi.

February 24,2023

The United Nations General Assembly has asked Russia to withdraw its troops from Ukraine and prioritize on finding a diplomatic solution to the crisis in the former Soviet state as the US slapped fresh sanctions on Moscow.

A two-thirds majority of the UN body, who met for a special session of the UN General Assembly on Thursday,  voted -- 141 for and 7 against while the rest, including heavyweights China and India, chose abstention --   in favor of a resolution that demanded Russian troops' withdrawal from Ukraine.

The resolution called for Russia to "immediately, completely and unconditionally" pull out its forces from Ukraine, and shift the Russian government’s focus on diplomatic means to establish a lasting peace between Moscow and Kiev.

The non-binding resolution, which was set forth by Germany, carries symbolic weight by signifying Russia's continued isolation on the world stage ahead of Friday's first anniversary of  Russia’s February 24, 2022 start of a special military operation in pro-Russia speaking regions of eastern Ukraine with the aim of de-Nazifying the Donbas and other pro- Moscow areas in the former Soviet country.

Addressing the Assembly, Iran’s UN Ambassador Saeed Iravani said all parties involved in the Ukraine war should abandon military ambitions and prioritize a diplomatic solution to achieve sustainable peace.

Meanwhile, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called the Russian campaign an “affront to our collective conscience.”

Guterres described the anniversary of Russia’s military ops as “a grim milestone for the people of Ukraine and for the international community.”

The US Ambassador to the UN, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, described the vote in favor of the anti-Russia resolution as a "historic" event and called on Russian troops to "withdraw immediately, completely and unconditionally from Ukraine's internationally recognized territory.” "Send your troops home."

The White House’s Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, in related news, told reporters on Thursday that the US aimed to slap more sanctions against Russia over the war in Ukraine.

"The United States will implement sweeping sanctions against key sectors that generate revenue for Putin," she said.

She said at a virtual summit on Friday attended by leaders of the G7 countries -- Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United States -- that will also be joined by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, the group will jointly announce their anti-Moscow stance in favor of Kiev.  

"Leaders will discuss how we continue supporting Ukraine," Jean-Pierre said.

However, she would not say whether the new US measures would be mirrored by the G7 partners.

Among the new targets of the fresh anti-Moscow sanctions will be banks and entities that help Moscow evade the waves of sanctions already imposed on Russia.

The United States will target Russian banks and the defense industry, as well as "actors in third-party countries that are attempting to backfill and evade our sanctions," Jean-Pierre said.

"We will also announce new economic energy and security assistance to help the Ukrainians continue to succeed, protect the people from Russian aggression and enable the Ukrainian government to provide basic services such as electricity and heat," she said.

Since the start of Russia’s military campaign in Ukraine, the US-led Western countries have supplied Kiev with funds, arms and munitions, as well as all-out political support.

