Russia’s Putin, Iran’s Raeisi express readiness to contribute to peace, security in Afghanistan

August 19, 2021

Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi and his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, have expressed readiness to contribute to the establishment of peace and security in war-torn Afghanistan.

The two presidents discussed the situation in Afghanistan, along with a range of other issues, during a telephone conversation on Wednesday.

“The establishment of security, peace and tranquility in Afghanistan has always been emphasized by the Islamic Republic [of Iran], and we believe that all active Afghan groups should work together to establish stability in the country as soon as possible and make the US withdrawal a turning point for lasting peace and stability in Afghanistan,” Raeisi told Putin.

He said that the strengthening of relations with Russia was a central plank of Iran’s foreign policy.

“We seek to remove obstacles in relations and open new windows for cooperation, and are determined to increase the volume of bilateral trade with Russia,” he noted.

Emphasizing that Iran is determined to promote friendly and comprehensive relations between the two countries in a way that will set a successful model for neighborly relations, Raeisi said, "We have a serious will to finalize the comprehensive document of Iran-Russia cooperation as soon as possible."

He also thanked Russia for its initiative to launch the process of Iran's membership in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) and described it as a step towards strengthening very close relations between the two countries.

On Iran’s nuclear program, the president said the Islamic Republic, as a party to international treaties, including the Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT), is serious about restoring the rights of its people to pursue peaceful nuclear activities and to enjoy the benefits and achievements of the technology in all peaceful areas.

Raeisi lashed out at the US for seeking to use political and media hype to stand as a plaintiff instead of a criminal, and blaming Iran for Washington’s own violations of its obligations and its oppressive and illegal actions.

Regarding the situation in Afghanistan, he expressed Iran’s readiness for any cooperation for the establishment of peace in the war-ravaged country, and said, "The successful experience of Iran-Russia cooperation in the fight against Takfiri terrorism in Syria has opened new windows for the two sides to increase Tehran-Moscow interaction."

For his part, Putin said that his country attaches great significance to the promotion of ties with Iran, citing remarks by Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei that a high level of mutual trust and a high economic capacity in the two countries can lead to tangible results in bilateral areas.

He also welcomed signing of a comprehensive bilateral cooperation agreement between the two countries.

On Vienna talks aimed at the revival of the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, Putin said the agreement, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, “cannot be held hostage to problems not related to the nuclear deal.”

During the conversation, “prospects for resuming the implementation of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action on the Iranian nuclear program were [also] discussed," according to a Kremlin statement.

Besides, the statement said, the two presidents discussed preparations for the upcoming SCO summit "taking into account Iran’s application filed for full membership in this organization."

“.. Much attention was paid to the events taking place in Afghanistan, [and] readiness to contribute to the establishment of peace and stability in this country was expressed," the Kremlin statement added.

In addition, Putin and Raiesi also talked about Moscow-Tehran cooperation in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

August 12,2021

Mangaluru, Aug 12: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday said the government has instructed the health department to hold paediatric camps across the state post detection of coronavirus cases among children.

Speaking to media persons at Mangaluru airport, Bommai said the camps will not only detect COVID-19 cases, but also check malnutrition and other problem.

The Health Department will conduct the camps in affiliation with the Education Department. “It will be conducted in a big way,” he said.

Bommai said officials of the departments of revenue, health, women and child welfare and education have been directed to organise health camps in schools and PHCs to improve health of children on a warfooting and take necessary steps to improve their immunity.

Incidentally, Karkala MLA and Energy Minister V Sunil Kumar had initiated a particular drive in this regard in his constituency in Udupi district in July.

The Chief Minister arrived in Mangaluru on a two-day go to to Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts. He was accompanied by Health and Family Welfare Minister Sudhakar, Energy Minster V Sunil Kumar and Social Welfare Minister Kota Srinivas Poojary.

Later, Bommai inaugurated the new ICU unit of the Medicine Division at the Wenlock District Office in Garaga.

CM Bommai will chair a meeting on Covid-19 containment measures. After chairing the meeting, he will leave for Udupi and lay the foundation stone for a 250-bed District Government Hospital.

Thereafter, he will hold a Covid-19 meeting in Udupi district at the District Office Complex. Later, CM Bommai will return to Mangaluru for an overnight stay. On Friday, 13 August morning, he will visit areas on the Karnataka-Kerala bordr to check containment measures.

As many as 500 children have tested positive for Covid-19 during the first ten days of August in Bengaluru, creating a worrisome situation for parents.

According to a health bulletin, 88 children between the age group of 0 to 9 years and 305 children between the age of 10 to 19 years have tested positive for the coronavirus.

The health department has considered this development as alarming situation and has already started initiating strict measures to contain the contagion.

Parents have been advised to vaccinate themselves with two doses of Covid first and then monitor their children properly.

August 11,2021

Bengaluru, Aug 11: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai today said that he would meet Tourism Minister Anand Singh and address his concerns amid reports that latter would resign from the Cabinet.

Speaking to reporters, Bommai said that the minister has not resigned from the Cabinet. "He is a friend of three decades. I am in touch with him regularly and have spoken to him yesterday and will talk to him again," the CM said.

Bommai said that he has asked the minister to meet him either today or day after tomorrow. "All his concerns will be addressed after he meets me," he said.

Bommai dismissed reports that the minister had submitted his resignation during their meeting on Sunday. "There is nothing like that," he said.

To a question, he said that Singh has discussed everything with him in detail. "I will talk to him again. It will be addressed," he said.

On whether he had raised the issue of disgruntlement with high command, the CM said that he was yet to do so. "I will talk to them after meeting Singh," he said.

On demands of a better portfolio by Municipal Administration and Small Scale Industries minister MTB Nagaraj, Bommai said that the minister was not unhappy anymore.

Singh, among the migrants in BJP, was eyeing the Forest portfolio and was left aggrieved over the allocation of Tourism, and Environment and Ecology portfolio under Bommai.

According to reports, Singh is expected to meet Bommai later in the day. He is also likely to visit former CM BS Yediyurappa.

