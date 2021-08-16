  1. Home
  2. ‘Start your routine life with full confidence’: Taliban announce ‘general amnesty’ for officials of its enemy govt

‘Start your routine life with full confidence’: Taliban announce ‘general amnesty’ for officials of its enemy govt

News Network
August 17, 2021

Kabul, Aug 17: The Taliban Tuesday declared a general amnesty for all government officials and urged them to return to work, two days after taking power following a lightning sweep through the country.

"A general amnesty has been declared for all... so you should start your routine life with full confidence," said a statement from the Taliban.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
August 7,2021

neerajchopra.jpg

New Delhi, Aug 7: Neeraj Chopra became the toast of the nation after claiming India's first-ever track-and-field medal at the Olympics with President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailing the young javelin thrower's "unparalleled grit" for a landmark gold-winning feat at the Tokyo Games.

The 23-year-old on Saturday became only the second Indian to win an individual gold in the Olympics, out-performing the field by quite a distance with a second-round throw of 87.58m in the finals to end India's 100-year wait for a track and field medal in the Olympics.

Applauding his effort, President Kovind described it as an "unprecedented" achievement that will prove to be an inspiration for the youth of this country.

"Unprecedented win by Neeraj Chopra! Your javelin gold breaks barriers and creates history. You bring home the first-ever track and field medal to India in your first Olympics. Your feat will inspire our youth. India is elated! Heartiest congratulations!," Kovind tweeted.

Congratulating Chopra, Prime Minister Modi said his performance will be remembered for ages.

"History has been scripted at Tokyo! What @Neeraj_chopra1 has achieved today will be remembered forever. The young Neeraj has done exceptionally well. He played with remarkable passion and showed unparalleled grit. Congratulations to him for winning the Gold. #Tokyo2020," tweeted Modi.

Chopra, a farmer's son from Khandra village near Panipat in Haryana, won the country's seventh medal and first gold in this Olympics.

Congratulating Chopra on his success, Sports minister said Anurag Thakur wrote: "NEERAJ CHOPRA. India's Golden Boy! India's Olympic History has been scripted! Your superbly soaring throw deserves a Billion Cheers! Your name will be etched in the history books with golden letters."

Former sports minister Kiren Rijiju described it a "golden moment" for Indian sports.

"History has been made, Milkha Singh Ji's wish is fulfilled as India wins first-ever Olympic medal in Athletics! A golden moment 4 India as Neeraj Chopra won Olympic Gold medal for India at #Tokyo2020. Congratulations @Neeraj_chopra1 on this historic achievement!," Rijiju tweeted.

With this effort, Chopra also joined shooter Abhinav Bindra (2008 Beijing Games) as India's individual gold winners in the showpiece event.

Welcoming him to the club, Bindra wrote: "And Gold it is for @Neeraj_chopra1. Take a bow, young man ! You have fulfilled a nation's dream. Thank you! Also, welcome to the club - a much-needed addition! Extremely proud. I am so delighted for you."

His medal also ensured that the country surpassed the previous best haul of six medal achieved in the 2012 London Games.

Weightlifter Saikhom Mirabai Chanu, who had opened India's account at Tokyo with a first-ever silver in the sport, tweeted: "Congratulations @Neeraj_chopra1 on winning first-ever gold medal in Athletics for our country. Really a proud moment for our nation."

Indian cricketers, led by the legendary Sachin Tendulkar, also joined in to congratulate Chopra.

"India shines brighter today because of you, Neeraj. Your javelin carried the tricolour all the way and made it flutter with the pride of every Indian. What a moment for Indian sport!," Tendulkar tweeted.

Former India batsman Suresh Raina tweeted: "Heartiest congratulations to you @Neeraj_chopra1 for bringing the first GOLD home. Proud of your tremendous performance! #Cheer4India #JavelinThrow #Olympics #Tokyo2020." 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
August 3,2021

Dubai, Aug 3: Fully vaccinated UAE residents holding valid visas from six countries - India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Nigeria and Uganda - will be allowed to enter the UAE from August 5.  At least 14 days should have passed after receiving the second vaccine dose. They must also hold a certificate to this effect.

This is among a string of exemptions announced by the National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority (NCEMA).

Passenger entry from these six countries is, otherwise, on hold.

Additionally, vaccinated and unvaccinated travellers from the following categories are allowed entry from August 5:

>> Health workers employed in the UAE. These include doctors, nurses and technicians

>> Those working in the UAE’s education sector: Universities, colleges, schools and institutes

>> Students in the country

>> Humanitarian cases who hold valid residency

>> Those employed in federal and local government agencies

Previously, only passengers under eight exempted categories were allowed entry from restricted countries. The categories were:

>> Citizens of the UAE and their first-degree relatives;

>> Diplomatic personnel between the UAE and the applicable countries, including administrative workers;

>> Official delegations, subject to obtaining prior approval;

>> Expo 2020 international participants and exhibitors; and personnel sponsored by its organiser.

>> UAE residents with gold or silver residency permit;

>> Crews of cargo and transit flights of foreign companies;

>> Businessmen and businesswomen, provided they hold an approval from the General Authority for the Security of Ports, Borders and Free Zones, and heads of higher committees of the emergency, crisis and disaster management teams of the Emirate concerned;

>> Employees belonging to vital functions according to the classification of the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
August 15,2021

President Ashraf Ghani has left Afghanistan for Tajikistan as Taliban closes in on Kabul, according to the country’s top peace negotiator Abdullah Abdullah.

“The former Afghan president has left the nation,” Abdullah, the head of the High Council for National Reconciliation, said in a video on his Facebook page.

Ghani’s departure comes amid negotiations for a peaceful transfer of power after Taliban fighters encircled Kabul after capturing 26 of the country’s 34 provincial capitals in less than two weeks.

Meanwhile, reports claimed that Taliban peacefully entered the presidential palace. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.