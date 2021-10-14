  1. Home
Those who attacked temples, durga puja events will be hunted down: Bangladesh PM

News Network
October 15, 2021

Dhaka/New Delhi, Oct 15: The Bangladesh government has promised swift action against those behind attacks on Hindu temples and Durga Puja celebrations amid criticism that the Muslim-majority country hasn't done enough to protect minorities.

Four people were killed in violence after some Hindu temples were vandalised during Durga Puja celebrations, prompting Bangladesh's Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to deploy paramilitary force in 22 districts on Thursday.

"The incidents in Comilla are being thoroughly investigated. Nobody will be spared. It doesn't matter which religion they belong to. They will be hunted down and punished," she said while exchanging greetings with the Hindus during an event at Dhakeshwari National Temple in Dhaka, news agency PTI reported.

"We are getting a large amount of information. This is an era of technology and those involved in the incident will definitely be tracked down with the use of the technology," Ms Hasina said.

India has sought action against the people behind the violence unleashed during the Durga Puja celebrations.

Videos on social media show large mobs breaking Durga Puja installations, throwing stones and vandalising Hindu temples. Some show idols of Goddess Durga broken by mobs.

India has called the reports of violence "disturbing". "We have seen disturbing reports of untoward incidents, involving attacks on a religious gathering in Bangladesh. We note the government of Bangladesh has reacted promptly to ensure the control of the situation including deployment of law enforcement machinery," foreign ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said, news agency ANI reported.

The authorities in Bangladesh enforced a ban on rallies in Haziganj where officials confirmed the deaths of four people with gunshot wounds, adding that two others were critically injured in the clashes, PTI reported.

According to officials in Bangladesh, the police were alerted about an alleged blasphemy incident at a Durga Puja pavilion in Cumilla, about 100 km from Dhaka, after which an investigation was launched. However, violence erupted after a mob attacked temples in parts of Cumilla, neighbouring Haziganj, northwestern coastal sub-districts of Hatia and Banskhali. Social media was used largely to instigate the communal tensions.

October 8,2021

Lakhimpur, Oct 8: Union Minister of State for Home Kumar Ajay Mishra's son Ashish Mishra, who was asked to appear before the police at 10 am on Friday in connection with the Lakhimpur Kheri violence, did not reach the police lines till 10.30 am, sources said.

Deputy Inspector General (Headquarters) Upendra Agarwal who is heading the probe team arrived at the office on time, they said.

"Ashish Mishra has not turned up till now," an official source said around 10:30 am.

After two men were arrested on Thursday, the police pasted a notice outside his house asking him to appear before it in connection with the violence that claimed eight lives.

Four of the eight people who died on Sunday were farmers, allegedly knocked down by a vehicle carrying BJP workers. Angry farmers then allegedly lynched some people in the vehicles.

The other dead included two BJP workers and their driver.

Farmers said that Ashish Mishra was in one of the vehicles, an allegation denied by him and his father who say they can produce evidence to prove he was at an event at that time.

A nine-member team headed by DIG Upendra Agarwal has been formed to investigate the FIR lodged against the minister's son and others.

October 11,2021

Kalaburgi, Oct 11: People living in and around Chincholi in Kalaburagi district woke up to a mild earthquake of 2.5 magnitude on the richter scale, barely 24 hours after the first jolt was felt. However, there was no loss of life or damage to any property, officials said.

The quake hit Gadikeshwar village and its surrounding areas, where people panicked and rushed out of their homes, they said.

According to the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre, the epicentre was Maniyarpalli village in Sangareddy district in Telangana, which is located "very close to Karnataka".

"The epicentre was 1.9 km North East of Shivarampur village in Chincholi Taluk of Kalaburagi," the KSNDMC said in a statement. This is the fourth tremor in the North Karnataka region in the last 11 days. The first two tremors on October 1 and 5 occurred near Basavakalyan in Bidar district, which is in a close proximity to Latur and Killari in neighbouring Maharashtra, which had faced the worst earthquake in September 1993 killing several people.

It is learnt that the Kalaburagi district administration has written to the Mines and Geology Department to study the spate of tremors in the region. 

Already the Karnataka Mineral Administration department has instructed its geologists to study the phenomena and ascertain whether there was any disturbed area in terms of geological events in the past. The department has also decided to carry out awareness drive to deal with a situation in the event of some major untoward incident.

October 11,2021

Bengaluru, Oct 11: The state government Monday hinted at starting schools in Karnataka for classes 1 to 5 after Dasara.

Primary and Secondary Education Minister BC Nagesh said, "We will be convening a meeting of the technical committee after the Dasara festival. In the meeting, we will request them to give permission to start schools for classes 1 to 5."

He told reporters that if the technical committee does not give its permission, then it will be requested to grant permission to start schools for classes 3 to 5.

The government will also restart the midday meal programme after Dasara vacation, Nagesh said.

Replying to another query, he said a decision on setting up a school fee regulation committee will be taken after receiving the fee model report from other states.

