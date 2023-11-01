  1. Home
  2. Top UN official in New York resigns in protest against genocide of Palestinian civilians

Top UN official in New York resigns in protest against genocide of Palestinian civilians

News Network
November 1, 2023

un.jpg

The director of the New York office of the UN high commissioner for human rights has left his post, protesting that the UN is “failing” in its duty to prevent what he categorizes as genocide of Palestinian civilians in Gaza under Israeli bombardment and citing the US, UK and much of Europe as “wholly complicit in the horrific assault”.

Craig Mokhiber wrote on 28 October to the UN high commissioner in Geneva, Volker Turk, saying: “This will be my last communication to you” in his role in New York.

Mokhiber, who was stepping down having reached retirement age, wrote: “Once again we are seeing a genocide unfolding before our eyes and the organization we serve appears powerless to stop it.”

He said that the UN had failed to prevent previous genocides against the Tutsis in Rwanda, Muslims in Bosnia, the Yazidi in Iraqi Kurdistan and the Rohingya in Myanmar and wrote: “High Commissioner we are failing again.

“The current wholesale slaughter of the Palestinian people, rooted in an ethno-nationalist colonial settler ideology, in continuation of decades of their systematic persecution and purging, based entirely upon their status as Arabs … leaves no room for doubt.”

Mokhiber added: “This is text book case of genocide” and said the US, UK and much of Europe were not only “refusing to meet their treaty obligations” under the Geneva Conventions but were also arming Israel’s assault and providing political and diplomatic cover for it.

The outgoing director’s departure letter did not mention the 7 October attack by Hamas on southern Israel killing more than 1,400 people and taking 240 hostages. Even more contentiously, his letter calls for the effective end to the state of Israel.

“We must support the establishment of a single, democratic secular state in all of historic Palestine, with equal rights for Christians, Muslims, and Jews,” he wrote, adding: “and, therefore, the dismantling of the deeply racist, settler-colonial project and an end to apartheid across the land.”

Mokhiber has worked for the UN since 1992, serving in a number of increasingly prominent roles. He led the high commissioner’s work on devising a human rights-based approach to development, and acted as a senior human rights adviser in Palestine, Afghanistan and Sudan.

A lawyer who specialises in international human rights law, he lived in Gaza in the 1990s.

In his role as director of the New York office of the high commissioner for human rights, he has come under occasional fire from pro-Israeli groups for his comments on social media. He was criticised for posting support of the boycott, divest, sanctions (BDS) movement and accusing Israel of apartheid – an accusation which he repeated in his retirement letter.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
October 31,2023

HIF.jpg

Mangaluru: Highland Islamic Forum (HIF India) on Friday 27th October, honoured motivational speaker Munawar Zama with the HIF Global Youth Icon Award  here at the TMA Pai Hall in the city. Munawar Zama was in the city to deliver a talk for youths and parents organised by HIF India.

The recognition was presented by UT Khader, Speaker of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly, after Zama’s address to youth and parents.

In his address, UT Khader commended Zama's unwavering commitment to nurturing the potential of the youth, emphasizing the transformative impact of such efforts in shaping a brighter future for the world.

During the event, Munawar Zama emphasized the importance of mentorship and support systems for the younger population.

HIF members and other dignitaries including Shaz Ahmed AK as the program anchor, and Ashraf Ali - Trustee of Sana Shaheen Charitable Trust, Niyaz AK - Managing Director of AK Apple Ply Group, Naushad AK - Director of AK Apple Ply Group, and SM Farooq - Director of SM Fisheries and Export, were present during the event.

HIF India President Adil Parvez presided over the event.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
October 31,2023

The Palestinian resistance group Hamas has released a video that shows three hostages held in the besieged Gaza Strip, drawing condemnation from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The video was released on Monday by the armed wing of Hamas, the Qassam Brigades. The women who appear in the video are likely to have done so under duress.

In the video clip, three women are sitting side by side against a bare wall. They have no signs of injury. One of the women delivers an angry message to the Israeli prime minister, accusing Netanyahu of failing to protect Israeli citizens when Hamas attacked southern Israel on October 7.

At least 1,400 people were killed in the attack, according to Israeli officials, and more than 230 others were taken as hostages.

The women in the video called for an agreement to secure their release in exchange for the release of Palestinian prisoners.

“You were supposed to free all of us. You committed to free us all. But instead, we are carrying your political, security, military, diplomatic failure,” she said.

She also asked the Israeli PM to fulfil the demand of Hamas to release all Palestinian prisoners in exchange of Israeli soldiers and settlers captured by Hamas. 

The short video is the second hostage message to be issued by Hamas, following an earlier clip of 21-year-old Franco-Israeli woman Mia Schem that was released on October 17.

Denouncing the video as “cruel psychological propaganda”, Netanyahu identified the three as Yelena Trupanob, Danielle Aloni and Rimon Kirsht.

The presence of the hostages in Gaza has complicated the ground operation in the enclave begun by Israeli forces last week, following an intense campaign of air strikes that Palestinian authorities say has killed more than 8,000 people. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
October 22,2023

The Palestinian Hamas resistance movement says Israel has refused to receive two more captives the movement had decided to release on solely humanitarian grounds.

Speaking on Saturday, Abu Ubaida, the spokesman for Hamas' military wing, al-Qassam Brigades, said in a brief statement that the movement had informed Qatar that it intended to release two more female captives "for compelling humanitarian reasons and without compensation," the Palestinian Information Center reported.

"However, the occupation regime refused to receive them," the spokesman added, identifying the captives as Nurit Yitzhak and Yochved Lifshitz.

Abu Ubaida had previously said that the number of Israelis who have been captured during Operation al-Aqsa Storm, which started on October 7, is around 250. He noted that 200 of those captives were held by al-Qassam Brigades, while the rest were kept by other Palestinian resistance factions.

On Friday, al-Qassam Brigades announced the release of two American female captives for “humanitarian reasons” in response to Qatar's mediation efforts.

Ghazi Hamad, a member of Hamas’ political bureau, said at the time that the release of two US captives was a “goodwill” gesture by the group.

Also speaking on Saturday, another Hamas official, who is in charge of prisoners' affairs, said the movement had offered to release the two female captives "in line with the moral principles of the resistance."

The unnamed official added, "Civilians are not a bargaining chip" for the Hamas movement, stressing that they would be released in due course when "field conditions allow."

Earlier on Saturday, a Qatari Foreign Ministry spokesman told the German Welt am Sonntag newspaper that Doha believed the captives held by Hamas could be released "very soon" thanks to the ongoing discussions.

"I can't promise you this will happen today or tomorrow or after tomorrow. But we are taking a path that will very soon lead to release of the hostages, especially civilians," Majed al-Ansari said.

"We are currently working on an agreement under which all civilian hostages will be initially released," the Qatari spokesman added.

Al-Ansari said the release of the two American nationals "proved to us and our partners that the efforts made in the past days are feasible and must continue."

The Palestinian resistance groups' Operation al-Aqsa Storm also resulted in the death of at least 1,500 Israeli forces and illegal settlers and injured more than 4,800 others.

The Israeli regime has responded by bringing Gaza under a relentless campaign of bloodshed and destruction that has so far claimed the lives of at least 4,385 people, mostly civilians.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.