Trump expresses desire to meet North Korea’s Kim Jong Un

Washington/Seoul, Aug 25: U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday said he is open to meeting North Korean leader Kim Jong Un later this year, even as he pressed South Korea on trade and defense issues during a White House visit by President Lee Jae Myung.

“I’d like to meet him this year,” Trump told reporters in the Oval Office. “I look forward to meeting Kim Jong Un at the appropriate time.”

The remarks came as Trump hosted Lee for their first summit. Despite a trade deal in July that shielded South Korean exports from tougher U.S. tariffs, the two leaders remain divided over nuclear energy, defense spending, and implementation of Seoul’s pledge to invest $350 billion in the United States.

Following the talks, Lee attended a business forum with senior U.S. officials and corporate leaders. To coincide with his visit, South Korea’s flag carrier Korean Air announced its largest-ever aircraft order — 103 planes from Boeing.

Kim Unresponsive to Outreach

North Korea has so far ignored Trump’s calls to resume the direct diplomacy pursued during his 2017–2021 term, which ended without a nuclear deal. Its state media on Monday criticized ongoing U.S.–South Korea military exercises, calling them proof of Washington’s intent to “occupy” the peninsula.

In contrast to past high-profile visits by leaders of Ukraine and South Africa, Lee adopted a conciliatory tone, praising Trump’s leadership and even his office décor. He told reporters he had read Trump’s 1987 memoir The Art of the Deal to prepare for the meeting.

“I hope you can bring peace to the Korean Peninsula, the only divided nation in the world,” Lee said, adding that he wished Trump could one day build a real estate project in North Korea where the two could play golf together.