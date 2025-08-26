  1. Home
  2. Trump expresses desire to meet North Korea’s Kim Jong Un

August 26, 2025

Washington/Seoul, Aug 25: U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday said he is open to meeting North Korean leader Kim Jong Un later this year, even as he pressed South Korea on trade and defense issues during a White House visit by President Lee Jae Myung.

“I’d like to meet him this year,” Trump told reporters in the Oval Office. “I look forward to meeting Kim Jong Un at the appropriate time.”

The remarks came as Trump hosted Lee for their first summit. Despite a trade deal in July that shielded South Korean exports from tougher U.S. tariffs, the two leaders remain divided over nuclear energy, defense spending, and implementation of Seoul’s pledge to invest $350 billion in the United States.

Following the talks, Lee attended a business forum with senior U.S. officials and corporate leaders. To coincide with his visit, South Korea’s flag carrier Korean Air announced its largest-ever aircraft order — 103 planes from Boeing.

Kim Unresponsive to Outreach

North Korea has so far ignored Trump’s calls to resume the direct diplomacy pursued during his 2017–2021 term, which ended without a nuclear deal. Its state media on Monday criticized ongoing U.S.–South Korea military exercises, calling them proof of Washington’s intent to “occupy” the peninsula.

In contrast to past high-profile visits by leaders of Ukraine and South Africa, Lee adopted a conciliatory tone, praising Trump’s leadership and even his office décor. He told reporters he had read Trump’s 1987 memoir The Art of the Deal to prepare for the meeting.

“I hope you can bring peace to the Korean Peninsula, the only divided nation in the world,” Lee said, adding that he wished Trump could one day build a real estate project in North Korea where the two could play golf together.

August 26,2025

Bengaluru: Apparently stung by criticism from within the party for singing the RSS’ prayer song, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Tuesday offered to apologise if anyone was hurt over its rendition in the state assembly and asserted he was a Congressman and would die as one. Shivakumar, also the state Congress president, had taken everyone by surprise by singing the RSS prayer song on the floor of the House.

The Deputy CM said he only made a "passing reference" in the Assembly.

On August 21, Shivakumar recited a couple of lines of the RSS’ prayer "Namaste Sada Vatsale..." in the Assembly during a debate on the June 4 Chinnaswamy stadium stampede.

Addressing reporters here, he said, "I'm not bigger than anyone, my life is there to give strength to everyone. I have stood by everyone in their difficulty, still I stand by them...as a loyal Congressman I don't want to hurt anyone's feelings... If you want an apology, yes. For all the Congressmen and many political party friends of INDIA bloc they may be hurt."

"If you feel that I have done a mistake, which I have not done, I'm still ready to apologise."

Reaffirming his loyalty to the Congress party and Gandhi family, Shivakumar said, "My loyalty to the Congress party and Gandhi family cannot be questioned by anyone. I'm a born Congressman, I will die as a Congressman."

Senior Congress leader B K Hariprasad on Monday had wondered if Shivakumar was trying to “impress someone” by singing the RSS’ prayer inside the Assembly. "We have no objection to Shivakumar reciting the prayer as the Deputy CM because a government belongs to all, including the RSS. If he said it as Congress president, he’ll have to apologise," he had said.

August 14,2025

Mangaluru, Aug 14: On Thursday, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) began digging at a new location near Kanyadi in connection with the alleged Dharmasthala mass burials case. The site was identified by the complainant witness, who had earlier filed a case in the Beltangady court.

The new spot lies on the bank of the Netravathi river, opposite the bathing ghats, about one kilometre from the Ujire–Dharmasthala road. It can be reached by passing through a privately owned areca farm. The complainant witness, along with SIT officials, arrived at the location around noon.

Puttur Division Assistant Commissioner Stella Varghese, SIT Superintendent of Police Jitendra Kumar Dayama, forensic experts, and labourers were also present. Earthmovers were moved to the site to aid the search.

So far, the witness has pointed out 17 locations to investigators, but human remains have been found at only two of them. Thursday marked the 16th day of the exhumation process, during which media personnel were barred from entering the area.

August 13,2025

Bengaluru: The Karnataka Assembly on Wednesday witnessed an unusual debate as several lawmakers urged Speaker UT Khader to rid the Vidhana Soudha and Legislators’ Home of stray dogs, citing safety concerns and a recent Supreme Court directive to make New Delhi’s streets canine-free.

Raising the matter during Zero Hour, JD(S) Legislature Party Leader C.B. Suresh Babu said, “The Supreme Court order should apply to all municipal corporations in the state. Dogs should be relocated to keep our children safe.”

BJP’s S. Suresh Kumar supported the demand, noting that in just six months, Bengaluru recorded 18,000 dog-bite cases and 18 rabies infections. “The order should be enforced across Bengaluru, Mangaluru, Mysuru and other cities,” he said.

Khader quipped that the rule should also cover the Vidhana Soudha itself, where stray dogs freely roam. “Yes, there are so many stray dogs,” agreed BJP’s C.N. Ashwath Narayan, adding, “Two lakh dog-bite cases have been reported. Let’s send them to dog lovers’ homes.” He also remarked that the chief minister had recently expressed sympathy for dogs in a tweet.

Babu accused municipal corporations of “feeding them biryani” instead of catching them. BJP’s Umanath Kotian complained that at the Legislators’ Home, “dogs pee on the footrugs. We can’t even step out.”

Khader said he was unable to take a decision as “some MLAs are for dogs, some are against.” But Ashwath Narayan pressed him to act: “Please save Vidhana Soudha and Legislators’ Home from dogs.” BJP’s H.K. Suresh also urged Khader to “make sure dogs don’t enter Legislators’ Home. Drive them away.”

