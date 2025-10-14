Trump praises Modi and Sharif, calls Pak army chief his ‘favourite’, says India-Pak will ‘live together’

Sharm El Sheikh, Oct 14: US President Donald Trump on Monday heaped praise on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Pakistan Army Chief General Asim Munir, expressing optimism that India and Pakistan “will live very nicely together.”

Speaking at a global summit in Sharm El Sheikh, held soon after a ceasefire was reached in Gaza to end the Israel–Hamas conflict, Trump said, “India is a great country with a good friend of mine at the top.” Though he did not name Modi directly, his reference was unmistakable.

Looking toward Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who was standing behind him, Trump added that both South Asian neighbours would coexist peacefully. He went on to describe Gen. Asim Munir as his “favourite field marshal,” also praising Sharif for his leadership and later inviting him to address the gathering.

“Prime Minister Sharif of Pakistan and I have to say my favourite Field Marshal from Pakistan who is not here but the Prime Minister is here,” said Trump as he turned to Sharif and asked him to address the summit.

During his remarks, Sharif lauded Trump’s role in promoting peace, saying, “Pakistan had nominated President Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize for his extraordinary efforts to first stop the war between India and Pakistan and then achieve a ceasefire along with his wonderful team.”

Sharif added that peace had been restored in the Middle East through Trump’s “untiring and relentless efforts,” and said Pakistan would once again nominate him for the Nobel Peace Prize for “saving millions of lives not only in South Asia but also in the Middle East.”

Trump, who previously claimed to have helped end “eight wars,” reiterated that he never sought awards for his diplomatic work, saying he acted purely in the interest of peace.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed the release of long-held hostages following the ceasefire, praising Trump’s mediation efforts.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Modi wrote: “Their freedom stands as a tribute to the courage of their families, the unwavering peace efforts of President Trump, and the strong resolve of Prime Minister Netanyahu. We support President Trump’s sincere efforts to bring peace to the region.”