  2. Trump praises Modi and Sharif, calls Pak army chief his ‘favourite’, says India-Pak will ‘live together’

News Network
October 14, 2025

Sharm El Sheikh, Oct 14: US President Donald Trump on Monday heaped praise on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Pakistan Army Chief General Asim Munir, expressing optimism that India and Pakistan “will live very nicely together.”

Speaking at a global summit in Sharm El Sheikh, held soon after a ceasefire was reached in Gaza to end the Israel–Hamas conflict, Trump said, “India is a great country with a good friend of mine at the top.” Though he did not name Modi directly, his reference was unmistakable.

Looking toward Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who was standing behind him, Trump added that both South Asian neighbours would coexist peacefully. He went on to describe Gen. Asim Munir as his “favourite field marshal,” also praising Sharif for his leadership and later inviting him to address the gathering.

“Prime Minister Sharif of Pakistan and I have to say my favourite Field Marshal from Pakistan who is not here but the Prime Minister is here,” said Trump as he turned to Sharif and asked him to address the summit.

During his remarks, Sharif lauded Trump’s role in promoting peace, saying, “Pakistan had nominated President Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize for his extraordinary efforts to first stop the war between India and Pakistan and then achieve a ceasefire along with his wonderful team.”

Sharif added that peace had been restored in the Middle East through Trump’s “untiring and relentless efforts,” and said Pakistan would once again nominate him for the Nobel Peace Prize for “saving millions of lives not only in South Asia but also in the Middle East.”

Trump, who previously claimed to have helped end “eight wars,” reiterated that he never sought awards for his diplomatic work, saying he acted purely in the interest of peace.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed the release of long-held hostages following the ceasefire, praising Trump’s mediation efforts.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Modi wrote: “Their freedom stands as a tribute to the courage of their families, the unwavering peace efforts of President Trump, and the strong resolve of Prime Minister Netanyahu. We support President Trump’s sincere efforts to bring peace to the region.”

October 4,2025

Kasaragod: Aster DM Healthcare, one of India’s leading healthcare providers, has inaugurated Aster MIMS Kasaragod, a 264-bed multispecialty hospital designed to transform healthcare access and quality across Northern Kerala.

The hospital was inaugurated by Hon’ble Chief Minister of Kerala, Shri Pinarayi Vijayan, in the presence of Dr. Azad Moopen, Founder and Chairman, Aster DM Healthcare. The ceremony was graced by Shri Dinesh Gundu Rao, Hon’ble Minister for Health and Family Welfare, Government of Karnataka.

Spanning 2.1 lakh sq. ft. and housing 31 specialties, Aster MIMS Kasaragod will serve as a regional hub for advanced medical and surgical care. The facility will also generate over 600 employment opportunities and feature a team of 60+ globally trained doctors, reinforcing Aster’s commitment to accessible, high-quality healthcare.

“It is heartening to see Aster take another important step in Kerala,” said Shri Pinarayi Vijayan, Hon’ble Chief Minister. “Aster has earned the trust of the people through its decades of service, and I’m confident Kasaragod will now benefit from the same standards of excellence.”

“Aster’s new hospital brings world-class healthcare closer to the people of this region,” said Shri Dinesh Gundu Rao, Hon’ble Minister for Health and Family Welfare, Karnataka. “It continues to strengthen the healthcare ecosystem in both Kerala and Karnataka.”

“Our mission is to deliver affordable, quality healthcare to every community we serve,” said Dr. Azad Moopen, Founder and Chairman, Aster DM Healthcare. “With Aster MIMS Kasaragod, we bring advanced technologies, expert care, and compassion to Northern Kerala.”

The hospital is the first in the region to introduce 1.5 Tesla MRI and 160-Slice CT technology. It also offers advanced cardiac and vascular interventions, ECMO/ECLS support, and specialized snakebite and Hemadsorption therapy.

Equipped with 44 ICU beds, 16 NICU beds, 7 major operation theatres, and a 24/7 Emergency Department with 20 dedicated beds, Aster MIMS Kasaragod ensures comprehensive, round-the-clock care for patients of all ages.

With this launch, Aster DM Healthcare strengthens its presence in Kerala, reaffirming its legacy of trust, innovation, and compassionate care for communities across the region.

October 8,2025

Mangaluru, Oct 8: In a tragic conclusion to a four-month-long battle for life that gripped the community, Apoorva Bhat (30) of Andepuni, Puttur, passed away on Tuesday, October 7, at a private hospital in Mangaluru. Her death marks a deeply sorrowful end to a vigil followed by thousands across Dakshina Kannada and beyond, who had rallied online to pray for her recovery.

Apoorva had been in a coma for 134 days since she sustained catastrophic injuries in a brutal road accident on the Mani–Mysuru National Highway.

The Crash That Changed Everything

The devastating crash occurred over four months ago near Mura on the National Highway when the car Apoorva was travelling in was struck by a private bus. Apoorva and her father, Eshwar Bhat, were both severely injured in the impact. Miraculously, her young daughter, who was also in the vehicle, escaped with only minor injuries.

Both Apoorva and her father were immediately rushed to a Mangaluru hospital for intensive care. While Eshwar Bhat slowly recovered from his injuries, Apoorva remained in a critical, unconscious state, never once regaining awareness. Despite the relentless efforts of medical staff, her condition saw no significant improvement over the prolonged period.

Husband’s Agonizing Digital Vigil

The family’s agonizing journey was shared with the public through the poignant daily updates posted by Apoorva’s husband, Ashish Saradka. His emotional appeals on social media for prayers and support transformed him into a symbol of enduring hope and devotion.

In one of his most moving messages, he wrote, “Please pray for the mother whose daughter longs for her love every single day,” a plea that resonated with countless well-wishers.

His posts struck a deep chord in the community. Thousands followed their story, offering messages of solidarity and joining in daily prayers for Apoorva's miracle. Demonstrating his dedication to being by her side during treatment, Ashish relocated his entire household from Bengaluru to Mangaluru.

Despite the family's fervent prayers and the collective hope of the community, Apoorva finally succumbed to her injuries on Tuesday. She leaves behind a heartbroken husband and a young daughter who waited months for the sound of her mother's voice. The news of her passing has cast a pall of deep sadness over Puttur and Mangaluru, reminding the region once more of the devastating toll of highway tragedies.

October 10,2025

Oslo: Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado has won the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize for her “tireless work promoting democratic rights” and her “struggle for a peaceful transition from dictatorship to democracy.”

“The Nobel Peace Prize for 2025 goes to a brave and committed champion of peace — to a woman who keeps the flame of democracy burning amid a growing darkness,” the Norwegian Nobel Committee announced.

Before the announcement, speculation had swirled around other possible nominees — including former U.S. President Donald Trump — but the Committee’s decision spotlighted grassroots democratic courage over political power.

Machado has become the face of Venezuela’s pro-democracy struggle, defying Nicolás Maduro’s authoritarian rule for decades. She has endured threats, arrests, and political persecution — yet refused exile, choosing instead to remain in Venezuela, inspiring millions through her message of peaceful resistance and free elections.

A Symbol of Civil Courage

The Committee described Machado as a “unifying force in a fractured opposition,” whose leadership brought together volunteers across political divides.

During Venezuela’s disputed 2024 election—when the regime barred her candidacy—Machado backed opposition candidate Edmundo González Urrutia, helping citizens document and expose electoral fraud.

“Maria Corina Machado has shown that the tools of democracy are also the tools of peace,” the Committee said. “She embodies the hope of a future where citizens’ rights are protected and their voices are heard.”

Who Is Maria Corina Machado?

•    Political leader: National Coordinator of Vente Venezuela, a liberal party she co-founded in 2013; former Member of the National Assembly (2010–2015).

•    Pro-democracy activist: Co-founder of Súmate and SoyVenezuela, civic platforms for free elections and democratic transition.

•    Voice of resistance: Expelled from parliament in 2014 after denouncing human rights abuses at the OAS; has faced treason charges, travel bans, and political disqualification.

•    Global recognition: Featured in BBC’s 100 Women (2018); winner of the Charles T. Manatt Prize (2014), Libertad Cortes de Cádiz (2015), and Liberal International Freedom Prize (2019).

•    Economic reformer: Advocates privatization of Venezuela’s oil industry and free-market reforms akin to Argentina’s Javier Milei.

•    Education: Holds a degree in Industrial Engineering from Universidad Católica Andrés Bello and a specialization in Finance from IESA.

