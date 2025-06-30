  1. Home
  2. Trump signs executive order ending US sanctions on Syria after president Julani quietly assists Israel

July 1, 2025

Washington, July 1: In a major policy shift, President Donald Trump on Monday signed an executive order lifting most US economic sanctions on Syria — a move widely seen as legitimizing the country's new interim leader, Ahmed al-Sharaa, a former jihadist commander with deep ties to extremist groups.

From Terrorist to President

Ahmed al-Sharaa — better known by his nom de guerre, Abu Mohammad al-Julani — was once a top commander in al-Qaeda’s Syrian affiliate, Jabhat al-Nusra, which later rebranded as Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham (HTS). The US had designated HTS a terrorist group, and Julani himself was listed as a "Specially Designated Global Terrorist." His transformation from militant leader to interim president has raised eyebrows globally.

Trump Fulfills Pledge After Saudi Meeting

In May 2025, Trump met al-Sharaa in Saudi Arabia and promised to lift economic restrictions — a pledge fulfilled with Monday’s executive order. The order ends the national emergency declared in 2004 under President George W. Bush and repeals five other Syria-related executive orders.

Key Sanctions Still in Place

Sanctions imposed under the Caesar Act — targeting Bashar al-Assad, his top aides, and others responsible for war crimes, drug trafficking, or chemical weapons — remain in place and can only be lifted by Congress. Sanctions also continue against groups and individuals linked to the production of Captagon, the amphetamine fueling much of the region’s drug trade.

“Reintegration into Global Markets”

The US Treasury's Brad Smith said the move would “reintegrate Syria into the international financial system” and pave the way for investment from neighboring Arab states and the US itself. The White House described the shift as part of a broader effort to promote "stability and peace" in Syria.

Syria Quietly Assists Israeli Airstrikes on Iran

Critics say al-Sharaa's regime has already begun aligning with US and Israeli regional interests. During Israel's airstrikes on Iran in mid-June 2025 — part of a campaign dubbed Operation Rising Lion — Syrian airspace was reportedly used by Israeli jets en route to Iranian targets. According to All Israel News and The Jerusalem Post, Syria “quietly opened its airspace” for the mission. One analyst remarked, “Every blow to Iran is pure benefit to al-Sharaa’s regime.”

State Sponsor of Terrorism Label Under Review
Despite the rollback, Syria remains officially listed as a state sponsor of terrorism, and the group formerly led by al-Sharaa is still designated as a foreign terrorist organization. A State Department official confirmed that both designations are currently under review.

EU Follows Suit on Sanctions

The European Union has also reportedly moved to lift nearly all remaining sanctions on Syria, signaling a broader normalization of ties between Western powers and Damascus’ new leadership — a leader who, until recently, was considered one of the world’s most wanted jihadists. 

June 22,2025

Tehran, June 22: Iran announced the first-ever launch of its multi-warhead Kheibar Shekan ballistic missile during the twentieth wave of Operation True Promise III in the early hours of Sunday.

In a statement, the public relations department of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) said that this phase of the retaliatory operation marked the debut of the third-generation Kheibar Shekan ballistic missile, successfully striking its intended targets.

The twentieth wave came just hours after the United States claimed to have struck three Iranian nuclear facilities in Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan.

According to the IRGC, a total of 40 solid- and liquid-fueled missiles were launched at strategic targets across the occupied Palestinian territories on Sunday.

“In this operation, for the first time, the IRGC Aerospace Force deployed the third-generation Kheibar Shekan multi-warhead ballistic missile, employing new and surprising tactics to achieve greater precision, destructive power, and effectiveness,” the statement said.

Main targets included Ben Gurion Airport in Tel Aviv, the regime’s biological research center, and alternative command-and-control sites.

The missiles employed maneuverable warheads capable of adjusting their trajectory during descent, maintaining guidance until impact, and delivering multiple high-explosive, highly destructive payloads.

Sirens reportedly went off only after the missiles scored direct hits, plunging the occupied territories into chaos, as witnessed in several previous waves of Operation True Promise III.

“We declare that the core capabilities of the Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran have yet to be activated in this sacred defense,” the IRGC statement concluded.

Iranian armed forces have carried out 20 phases of True Promise III so far, targeting strategic and sensitive military and intelligence sites in the occupied territories.

These operations are in response to the continued Israeli aggression that has claimed the lives of more than 400 Iranians since June 13, including military commanders, scientists, university professors, athletes, school students etc.

June 30,2025

An Indian-origin woman living near Toronto, Canada, has sparked a widespread online conversation after sharing her experiences with subtle racism. Posting on Reddit, she recounted several incidents—such as having her ID double-checked at events, being met with skepticism at nail salons, and receiving cold stares at upscale restaurants—that made her feel out of place in her own community.

But it was a recent visit to a spa that pushed her to speak out. “The most recent thing was what made me write this post,” she began. “I was at a spa, and this white lady asked where I was from. I said India. Then she said, ‘Did you learn English after coming here? Your English is exactly like mine.’ I told her I’ve spoken English all my life, and she just stared at me until her pedicure was done and left. I didn’t even know how to react. It wasn’t aggressive, but it was so ignorant.”

She described the encounter as emotionally draining, adding, “Stuff like this happens too often, and it’s exhausting.”

The woman also touched on other common microaggressions: “And then there’s the classic... ‘You’re not like the other Indians’ just because I’m fair-skinned. How is that even a compliment?”

Her post resonated widely and drew mixed responses. Some users sympathized, sharing similar experiences. Others suggested the behavior stemmed more from ignorance than racism.

One commenter wrote, “The average American knows nothing about India except for what’s on TV, which is often stereotypical. Hence the amazement at our English prowess.”

Another offered a practical response: “If you want to push them into a corner, just ask them very politely, ‘I don’t understand, could you please elaborate?’ Then let them dig their own hole.”

Others emphasized discernment, noting the difference between racism and lack of cultural exposure. “Most people are just ignorant because of where and how they were raised. Educating them, when possible, is the best way—they’ll often appreciate it.”

June 17,2025

As the Middle East conflict between Israel and Iran entered fifth day with neither side backing down, Israeli Defence (Occupation) Minister Israel Katz issued a strong warning to Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, drawing a comparison to the fate of former Iraqi President Saddam Hussein.

“I caution the Iranian dictator against continuing to commit war crimes and launching missiles at Israeli civilians,” Katz was quoted as saying by CNN. At a meeting with senior military officials in Tel Aviv, Katz also said, “He (Khamenei) should recall the fate of a dictator from a neighboring country who chose a similar path against Israel.”

Saddam Hussein ruled Iraq from 1979 until his ouster in 2003. Following the U.S.-led invasion of Iraq in 2003, Hussein was captured, tortured, and eventually executed by hanging.

Katz’s comments come amid rising tensions between Iran and Israel. They also follow reports by CNN citing a senior U.S. official, who claimed that Israel once had an opportunity to assassinate Khamenei. However, the Trump administration opposed the move and communicated its disapproval to Israel at the time.

