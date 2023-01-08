  1. Home
  2. Tsunami warning as massive 7.2 quake hits Pacific archipelago of Vanuatu

Tsunami warning as massive 7.2 quake hits Pacific archipelago of Vanuatu

January 8, 2023

Sydney, Jan 8: A 7.0-magnitude earthquake struck just off the coast from the Pacific nation of Vanuatu late Sunday, the US Geological Survey said, triggering a tsunami warning for the region.

The shallow quake hit around 11:30 pm local time (1230 GMT) around 27 kilometres (17 miles) deep, said the USGS, which placed it about 25 kilometres from the village of Port-Olry.

"Tsunami waves reaching 0.3 to one metre above the tide level are possible for some coasts of Vanuatu," the NWS Pacific Tsunami Warning Centre in Hawaii said.

Waves smaller than 0.3 metres were possible for New Caledonia and the Solomon Islands, it added.

Vanuatu is part of the Pacific "Ring of Fire", where tectonic plates collide, and it experiences frequent seismic and volcanic activity.

Solomon Islands, a nearby island nation just north of Vanuatu, was in November hit with a strong 7.0 quake, though there were no reports of serious injuries or major structural damage.

Eyewitnesses reported violent shaking that hurled items to the ground and knocked out power in parts of the capital Honiara.

The coastal regions of Vanuatu and nearby Papua New Guinea were put on alert for tsunami waves of up to 30 centimetres (12 inches). 

January 7,2023

Bengaluru, Jan 7: Shankar Mishra, accused of urinating on an elderly woman passenger in a flight on November 26, 2022 was arrested in Bengaluru by a joint team of the Central Crime Branch (CCB) police, Bengaluru and Delhi police.

According to sources, Mishra was detained from his office late on Friday in Sanjay Nagar area in North Bengaluru.

The team under the supervision of S D Sharanappa, joint commissioner of police (Crime) and Delhi police detained Mishra.

Sources said that the Delhi police had contacted the city police two days ago after getting tip off that Mishra is in Bengaluru to evade his arrest. Initially, his location was traced near Whitefield area, but he was changing his locations. The team finally nabbed him in Sanjay Nagar.

A senior officer said, "we have only assisted the Delhi police in catching him. But, the interrogation will be done by Delhi police as the case was registered IGI Airport police station, Delhi. We will not interfere in their interrogation."

The FIR was registered against Mishra on January 4, based on the complaint filed by the woman. 

January 1,2023

New Delhi, Jan 1: A series of assembly polls this year are being considered as semi-finals to the Lok Sabha election slated to be held in the summer of 2024. 

Key states of Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Telangana would go for polls this year, besides states from the northeast. The northeastern states of Nagaland, Tripura and Meghalaya will be the first to have assembly polls, most likely in February-March. The terms of their respective legislative assemblies is ending on different dates in March. 

While Tripura has a BJP government, in Nagaland, the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party is in power. National People's Party, the only party from the northeast to have a national party recognition, runs the government in Meghalaya.

Sources in the Election Commission had indicated in December that the elections in the three states will be held together, followed by polls in Karnataka later. The term of the 224-member Karnataka legislative assembly ends on May 24. Polls in the BJP-ruled state to form a new assembly could be held in late April or early May.

The last part of 2023 would witness a series of assembly polls with terms of legislative assemblies of Mizoram, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Telangana ending on different dates in December this year and January 2024.

While the term of the 40-member Mizoram assembly ends on December 17, the tenures of the Chhattisgarh and the Madhya Pradesh legislative assemblies conclude on January 3 and January 6, 2024, respectively.

The tenures of the Rajasthan and Telangana assemblies end on January 14 and January 16, 2024, respectively.

Polls in these five states being held together cannot be ruled out at this stage. Besides the nine scheduled polls, assembly elections in the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir can also not be ruled out this year.

On December 9, sources had said that elections in Jammu and Kashmir may be held in the summer of 2023 after winter conditions subside, and the timing would depend on the security scenario. 

The final electoral roll of Jammu and Kashmir was published on November 25 last year paving the way for polls, the first since Article 370 provisions were abrogated and the erstwhile state was bifurcated into Union territories in 2019. 

January 3,2023

New Delhi, Jan 3: Twenty-year-old Anjali was with her friend Nidhi on the scooty while both were returning home before the two-wheeler collided head-on with a Maruti Baleno car in the early hours of January 1. Due to the impact, Nidhi was tossed off the pillion seat while Anjali got stuck beneath the car that dragged her for several kilometres which eventually resulted in her painful death.

"After the collision, Anjali went under the car and I was thrown to the ground. The car did not stop and moved forward with Anjali stuck beneath, shouting for help. A few meters away, the car stopped. They (car occupants) might have felt something was stuck under the car and they reversed... again moved the car forward twice... and then drove away," Nidhi, an eyewitness of the incident, said while recalling it.

"... no songs were being played in the car. They did it intentionally, and they knew she was under the car. My home is not much far from the site of the accident. When I reached home, I was in fear and hopeless... I narrated the incident to my mother," said Nidhi.

Her statement was also recorded in presence of the magistrate on Tuesday.

Earlier, the CCTV footage outside the Oyo Hotel was also recovered by the police where the victim and Nidhi were seen arguing on December 31, 2022 before the incident.

"We were coming home after the party. She was bit drunk, I had asked her to hand me over the scooty key but she wanted to drive. We were arguing on who will drive the scooty," said Nidhi, who also sustained minor injuries on her left hand in the incident.

As per sources, the accused drove the car for 90 minutes with Anjali stuck under it.

The police have arrested five persons, who were in the car when the incident took place. They have been identified as Deepak Khanna, Amit Khanna, Krishan, Mitthu and Manoj Mittal.

Amit (25) works with SBI Cards in Uttam Nagar, Krishan (27) works at the Spanish Culture Centre, Mitthu (26) is a hairdresser at Naraina, while Manoj Mittal (27) is a ration dealer in Sultanpuri who is also a BJP worker. 

