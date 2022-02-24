  1. Home
  2. Ukraine says dozens of Russian soldiers killed, jets downed

Ukraine says dozens of Russian soldiers killed, jets downed

News Network
February 24, 2022

russia1.jpg

Ukraine's military command has said government forces killed "around 50 Russian occupiers" while repulsing an attack on a town on the frontline with Moscow-backed rebels.

"Shchastya is under control. 50 Russian occupiers were killed. Another Russian plane was destroyed in the Kramatorsk district. This is the sixth," the armed forces general staff said on Twitter.

Separately, authorities in Kiev also said confirmed deaths in Ukrainian military had risen to five.

The Ukrainian military has claimed to have downed five Russian planes and a helicopter in the east of the country near a rebel-held enclave.

"According to the Joint Forces Command, today, February 24, in the area of the Joint Forces operation, five planes and a helicopter of the aggressors were shot down," the army general staff said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has announced "special military operation" in Ukraine, in a dramatic escalation that drew scathing condemnation by the West.

Ukraine's air defence systems 'eliminated': Russia

Russia's defence ministry said it had neutralised Ukrainian military airbases and its air defence systems.

"Military infrastructure at Ukrainian army air bases has been rendered out of action," the Russian defence ministry said in a statement carried by news agencies.

Russian ground forces cross into Ukraine

Russia's ground forces have crossed into Ukraine from several directions, Ukraine's border guard service has said.

Russian tanks and other heavy equipment crossed the frontier in several northern regions, as well as from the Kremlin-annexed peninsula of Crimea in the south, the agency said.

It said one of its servicemen died in a shelling attack along the Crimean border, the first officially confirmed military death of the Russian invasion.

Ukraine asks Türkiye to close Black Sea waterways to Russia

Ukraine has asked Türkiye to close the Bosphorus and Dardanelles straits to Russian ships.

Under a 1936 pact, Ankara has control over the straits and can limit warship passages during wartime or if threatened.

"We are calling for the air space, Bosphorus and Dardanelles straits to be closed. We have conveyed our relevant demand to the Turkish side," Ambassador Vasyl Bodnar told a news conference in Ankara.

"At the same time, we want sanctions imposed on the Russian side." 

EU, NATO, G7 to launch 'massive sanctions'

Germany has said the EU, NATO and the G7 would work to hit Russia with severe sanctions after the Kremlin launched an air and ground assault on Ukraine.

"We will launch the full package with the most massive sanctions against Russia and we will strengthen our security and our allies," Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said.

"We have not chosen this situation," she added, but "if we don't stand up to it now, we will pay an even higher price".

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
February 12,2022

students.jpg

Managaluru, Feb 12: The Muslim students of Government Higher Primary School at Ankathadka in Kadaba taluk of Dakshina Kannada have assured the school authorities that they would not offer namaaz inside the school. 

A formal meeting with parents was convened today after video clippings of a few Muslim students offering namaaz inside a classroom of the school had gone viral on social media.

Puttur BEO Lokesh, who was also part of the meeting, said that the parents have promised to ensure that such incidents do not recur in the school in the future. 

“Parents of the children who offered namaaz inside classrooms too had attended the meeting. All the parents have decided to emphasise academic activities and remain united,” he said.

The parents have also decided not to take their children to the masjid for namaaz every Friday at noon during class hours. “We have impressed upon the parents that no activities like namaaz will be allowed in the school premises,” said the BEO.

SDMC President Praveen Ankathadka said, “As the video clippings went viral on social media, we had convened a meeting of the parents on Saturday morning. All the parents resolved not to have any religious activities including namaaz inside the school premises.”

It is said that seven out of 13 Muslim students studying in the school had offered namaaz inside the classroom on February 4. The video clipping of the students offering namaaz had gone viral on social media, with locals objecting to.

Puttur BEO Lokesh has sought a report from Cluster Resource Person on the incident.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
February 14,2022

Shivamogga, Feb 14: As many as 13 students of SSLC in government high school in the city boycotted preparatory examinations on Monday for not permitting them to write examinations wearing hijab.

Following the order from the government, classes for 9th and 10th grade were resumed after a gap of five days across the state.

As many as 13 Muslim girls arrived at the school wearing hijab. The teachers asked them to remove hijab and write examination citing high court's interim order that students must not wear any dress indicating religious identity other than uniform, but they refused to expose their hair in front of people and walked out of the classroom.

Parents of the girls, who reached school there, also supported their children and took them home saying that without hijab they can't attend classes.

Similar incidents were reported in Shikaripur and Sagar.

Aliya Mehat, a student who boycotted the exam for hijab, said, "The court is yet to give order, whatever it is we will not take off hijab. It is okay if we don't write exams. Exams are not important for me, religion is important. We will not come to school if hijab is banned," she said. 

However, more than 100 other Muslim girls, who are studying in the school, attended the classes without a hijab.
 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
February 18,2022

Tumakuru, Feb 18: A lecturer of a private college in Tumakuru district of Karnataka resigned after she was requested to remove hijab.

Chandini Naz, who worked at the Jain PU College in the district for more than three years, was told to remove the hijab before entering into the classroom.

In her resignation letter, dated February 16, she said "right to religion is a constitutional right that nobody can deny."

"As I have addressed above, I Chandini, lecturer, department of English, resigning from my position of English subject, as you demanded me to remove my hijab which I have been wearing for three years in your college. The right to religion is a constitutional right that nobody can deny. Thank you. I condemn your undemocratic act (sic),” the letter read.

According to media reports, she said she hasn't faced any problem so far for wearing hijab. "But yesterday, the principal told me that I can't wear hijab or any religious symbol while teaching. But I have taught for the last three years wearing hijab. This new decision is a hit to my self-respect," she said.

Principle of the college, K.T. Manjunath, after the interim High Court order, the college authorities requested her not to wear hijab in the class room. She chose to resign instead.

Manjunath reasoned that if a teacher is allowed to wear hijab, the students will demand that they too should be allowed to do it.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.