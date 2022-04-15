  1. Home
  2. Is Ukrainian govt targeting its own citizens and blaming Russia?

Is Ukrainian govt targeting its own citizens and blaming Russia?

News Network
April 16, 2022

The Ukrainian government is preparing a false-flag attack against a railway station filled with civilian refugees, in order to accuse Russia of war crimes, the Russian military announced on Friday. Moscow cited intelligence to name the target, method, and even point of origin of the impending attack, which it said was patterned after the recent carnage in Kramatorsk.

“The Kiev regime is preparing another monstrous provocation, similar to the one carried out in Kramatorsk, to accuse Russian servicemen of war crimes with a massacre of civilians,” Lieutenant General Mikhail Mizintsev, head of the National Defense Management Center, said on Friday afternoon.

According to Mizintsev, the 19th Missile Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine intends “in the near future” to fire a Tochka-U tactical ballistic missile at “the accumulation of refugees at the railway station” at Lozovaya – a city in the Kharkov region and a major rail junction.

In order to make the strike look like it came from territory controlled by the Donetsk People's Republic or Russian forces, the rocket will come from Staromikhaylovka, a village west of Donetsk held by the Kiev forces, the general added.

Such actions demonstrate Ukraine’s “inhuman attitude towards the fate of civilians” and “complete disregard for all norms of morality and international humanitarian law,” said Mizintsev.

“We warn in advance the countries of the so-called ‘civilized West’ led by the US that the Russian Federation has a body of operational evidence about the upcoming terrible crimes of the Kiev regime,” the Russian general added, along with a reminder that Tochka-U tactical missiles are “used only by the Ukrainian armed forces.”

The same 19th missile brigade was accused by the Russian military on Friday of targeting the Kakhovka hydroelectric power station in Kherson. Two missiles were fired towards the dam on Friday morning, purportedly with the aim of causing the Dnieper river to flood.

Both missiles were intercepted by Russian air defenses, but fragments of one of them damaged several buildings in the village of Novaya Kakhovka, injuring a woman and a child, the Russian military said.

Ukraine had accused Russia of the April 8 attack on the railway station in Kramatorsk, which killed 50 civilians, including children. Russia responded by pointing out that the missile that caused the carnage was a Tochka-U with a serial number corresponding to Ukrainian stockpiles, and even pinpointed the likely launch location. Western media coverage of the attack significantly decreased after that.

Russia attacked its neighbor in late February, following Ukraine’s failure to implement the terms of the Minsk agreements, signed in 2014, and Moscow'’s eventual recognition of the Donbass republics of Donetsk and Lugansk. The German and French brokered Minsk Protocols were designed to give the breakaway regions special status within the Ukrainian state.

The Kremlin has since demanded that Ukraine officially declare itself a neutral country that will never join the US-led NATO military bloc. Kiev insists the Russian offensive was completely unprovoked and has denied claims it was planning to retake the two republics by force.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
April 4,2022

India recorded less than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases for the first time in 715 days even as the virus tally rose to 4,30,29,044, while the active infection count fell below 13,000, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday.

The number of active cases is the lowest in 714 days, the data showed.

Thirteen new fatalities pushed the death toll from the pandemic to 5,21,358, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The active case count comprises 0.03 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate remained at 98.76 per cent, the ministry said.

India recorded COVID-19 cases below 1,000 for the first time since April 18, 2020 when 991 cases were reported.

A reduction of 416 cases has been recorded in the number of active infections in a span of 24 hours.

India's COVID-19 tally had surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19, 2020. The country crossed the grim milestone of two crore coronavirus cases on May 4 and three crore on June 23 last year.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.29 per cent and the weekly positivity rate at 0.22 per cent, according to the Health Ministry.

A total of 79.10 crore tests for the detection of COVID-19 have been conducted so far, including 3,14,823 in the last 24 hours.

The 13 new fatalities include eight from Kerala.

A total of 5,21,358 deaths linked to coronavirus have so far been reported in the country. This includes 1,47,789 from Maharashtra, 68,074 from Kerala, 40,054 from Karnataka, 38,025 from Tamil Nadu, 26,153 from Delhi, 23,496 from Uttar Pradesh and 21,199 from West Bengal.

The Health Ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
April 15,2022

Bengaluru, Apr 15: Karnataka Minister K S Eshwarappa tendered his resignation on Friday amid the row over the alleged suicide of contractor Santosh Patil. Eshwarappa submitted his resignation at CM Bommai's residence.

In the meantime, it is learnt that 29 PDOs have been transferred by him before he submitted his resignation.

Santhosh Patil, who had levelled corruption allegation against Eshwarappa, had committed suicide on April 12 in Udupi. He had sent a WhatsApp message alleging that the Minister K.S. Eshwarappa is directly responsible for his death. It is said that 20 PDOs were transferred on the same date, i.e. on April 12.

Rumours are making rounds that the Minister Eshwarappa knew that he would have to resign and hence he had signed the transfer papers of 29 PDOs.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
April 11,2022

Mangaluru, Apr 11: Deputy Leader of the Opposition and Mangaluru MLA U T Khader has called upon the people of Karnataka to foil any attempt of the "communal forces" to disrupt harmony in the society.

Urging people to have patience and not get provoked by any attempt that aims at disrupting harmony, he said the BJP is trying to divert the attention of the people from the real issues bothering the state by supporting such untoward incidents. The Chief Minister has remained silent on the issues that are affecting the harmony in the society, he said.

The government should take stern action against those, irrespective of caste, creed and religion, who are engaged in provoking the community, he demanded.

"By taking stern action, the CM should have instilled confidence in the people of the state. About 95 per cent of the people in the state want to live in peace and are not supporting anything that affects the secular fabric of the society," Khader added.

"A few members of a Hindu outfit vandalising four stalls owned by Muslim merchants at Nuggikeri Anjaneya temple premises on the outskirts of Dharward has been condemned by all including temple priests. Such incidents will backfire the government in the future," he said. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.