‘Unfortunately, there’s no choice…’, says Elon Musk as Twitter sacks roughly 50% of staff

November 5, 2022

San Francisco, Nov 5: Twitter sacked half of its 7,500-strong staff on Friday as new owner Elon Musk launched his major overhaul of the troubled company just a week after his blockbuster takeover.

An internal document said "roughly 50 percent" of employees were impacted and would be denied access to company computers and email on an immediate basis.

Workers around the world were shown the door and took to Twitter to vent their frustration or disbelief and say goodbye to one of Silicon Valley's most iconic companies.

"Woke up to the news that my time working at Twitter has come to an end. I am heartbroken. I am in denial," said Michele Austin, Twitter's director of public policy for the United States and Canada.

"Regarding Twitter's reduction in force, unfortunately there is no choice when the company is losing over $4M/day," Musk tweeted Friday evening in his first comment on the subject, 24 hours after the company's initial email notifying employees of forthcoming layoffs.

Ahead of the layoffs, Twitter closed access to its offices worldwide, asking employees to stay at home to await news of their fate through an email.

"It's a pretty inhumane way to treat people. It seems like a mercenary effort, they're trying to save money at all cost," said one dismissed employee who spoke on the condition of anonymity.

The cull is part of Musk's push to find ways to pay for the mammoth $44 billion deal for which he took on billions of dollars in debt and sold $15.5 billion worth of shares in Tesla, his electric car company.

Company sources said that Musk's teams were imposing a furious pace on the remaining employees, bringing in Tesla developers to oversee the work of "Tweeps," the inhouse name for Twitter workers.

Musk, the Tesla and SpaceX chief, is said to owe $1 billion in annual interest alone to pay for a deal he tried to wiggle out from almost as soon as he made it in April.

Musk has been scrambling to find new ways for Twitter to make money after his mammoth buyout, including an idea to charge users $8 a month for verified accounts.

The moves would help overcome the potential loss of advertisers, Twitter's main source of revenue, with many of the world's top brands putting their ad buys on hold, spooked by Musk's well-known disdain for content controls.

'Messed up!'

The mercurial tycoon on Friday complained on Twitter of a "massive drop in revenue" that he blamed on "activist groups" that were pressuring advertisers.

"We did everything we could to appease the activists. Extremely messed up! They're trying to destroy free speech in America," he added.

This appeared to refer to Musk's recent meeting with civil rights groups in which he heard concerns that Twitter would open the floodgates to hate speech a week before midterm election in the United States.

In an effort to soothe nerves, Musk had vowed that Twitter will not become a "free-for-all hellscape," but since taking over the company he also has shared a tweet relaying a conspiracy theory about an assault on the husband of US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

"We are witnessing the real time destruction of one of the world's most powerful communication systems. Elon Musk is an erratic billionaire who is dangerously unqualified to run this platform," said Nicole Gill, Executive Director of Accountable Tech.

She was part of a coalition of 60 rights groups calling on Friday for a boycott by advertisers of the Musk-owned platform.

Derrick Johnson, president of the NAACP, a leading civil rights organization, said it would be "immoral, dangerous, and highly destructive to our democracy for any advertiser to fund a platform that fuels hate speech, election denialism and conspiracy theories."

"Until actions are taken to make this a safe space, we call on companies to pause all advertising on Twitter," he added.

Twitter head of safety and integrity Yoel Roth tried to soothe concerns, saying that about 15 percent of his department had been let go in comparison to the 50-percent cuts company-wide.

The site's "core moderation capabilities remain in place," he tweeted.

Though extremely influential with opinion-makers and celebrities, the California company has long struggled to generate profit and has failed to keep pace with Facebook, Instagram and TikTok in gaining new users.

In the sign that matters were not improving, data showed Twitter may have lost more than a million users since Musk took over.

Estimates from Bot Sentinel, a firm that tracks Twitter accounts, suggested that more than 875,000 users deactivated their accounts between October 27 and November 1, while half a million more were suspended.

News Network
November 2,2022

Chitradurga, Nov 2: Karnataka BJP MLA G H Thippareddy on Wednesday lodged a complaint at police station alleging that an unidentified woman reportedly attempted to honey-trap him.

In the complaint, the Chitradurga MLA stated that he received a video call on WhatsApp in which the woman started showing her private parts. He said that soon after he disconnected the call, he received a porn video on WhatsApp from the same number. 

He demanded the police to initiate action against those involved in it.
Speaking to media persons, he said he has shared the video and the phone number with the Superintendent of Police.

News Network
October 28,2022

Bengaluru, Oct 28: B C Nagesh, Minister for School Education and Literacy has sought a report on teaching at Arabic schools in Karnataka expressing suspicion that all students in those schools may not have access to education facilities that are at par with other schools.

“There are 106 aided and 80 non-aided Arabic schools in the state. There are allegations that teaching at these schools is not carried out according to the syllabus prescribed by the education department. The matter is being looked into by the department,” he said.

Nagesh alleged that sciences and other languages were also not being taught in many of these schools. He claimed that students enrolled in these schools were not receiving the same education when compared to those in other aided schools.

Approximately, 27,000 students enrol at Arabic schools in the state every year. But only 2,000 of them make it to the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) level, he said. “In many schools, there is a huge difference in the number of students enrolled and attending. This should not happen,” he said.

News Network
November 3,2022

Mandya, Nov 3: The row over Jamia Masjid at Srirangapatna, Mandya district, has resurfaced with a section of hardline Hindutva outfits deciding to file a petition against the mosque before the High Court of Karnataka.

Bajrang Sene district unit claimed that the mosque was constructed by destroying Moodala Bagilu Anjaneyaswamy temple, and urged the court to direct the authorities concerned to clear the mosque and hand over the land to the Hindus to construct the temple. 

Interestingly, the plaintiff will be Moodala Bagilu Anjaneyaswamy, the deity. In all, 108 devotees will be filing petitions in this regard, according to B Manjunath, state president of Bajrang Sene.

Inscriptions on the mosque written in Persian, however state that Tipu Sultan as the builder of the Mosque.

It may be mentioned that the Hindutva outfits have been demanding the district administration to give permission to do puja at the Masjid, claiming it to be a temple.

Manjunath said that the petition would be filed in a couple of days, while suitable evidence had been collected to prove that the structure was built by destroying the temple.

The Jamia Masjid, also called Masjid-e-Ala is located inside the Srirangapatna Fort in Srirangapatna in Mandya District in Karnataka. It was built in 1786-87, during the regime of Tipu Sultan.

The mosque has three inscriptions that mentions the nine names of the Islamic prophet Muhammad. The inscriptions also mention the way Tipu Sultan as the builder of the mosque. In modern times, the mosque is maintained and administered by the Bangalore Circle of Archaeological Survey of India. The mosque has a Madrasa and a cloister for rooms.

