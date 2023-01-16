  1. Home
  2. UNSC names Abdul Rehman Makki ‘global terrorist’, year after China blocked attempt

UNSC names Abdul Rehman Makki ‘global terrorist’, year after China blocked attempt

News Network
January 17, 2023

makki.jpg

New York, Jan 17: The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) on Monday listed Pakistan-based terrorist Abdul Rehman Makki as a global terrorist under its ISIL (Da'esh) and Al-Qaida Sanctions Committee.

This listing comes after China last year put on India's bid to name the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) leader a global terrorist. In June 2022, India slammed China after it blocked the proposal to list terrorist Abdul Rehman Makki under the Sanctions Committee, also known as the UNSC 1267 Committee.

"On 16 January 2023, the Security Council Committee pursuant to resolutions 1267 (1999), 1989 (2011) and 2253 (2015) concerning ISIL (Da'esh), Al-Qaida, and associated individuals, groups, undertakings and entities approved the addition of the entry specified below to its ISIL (Da'esh) and Al-Qaida Sanctions List of individuals and entities subject to the assets freeze, travel ban and arms embargo set out in paragraph 1 of Security Council resolution 2610 (2021) and adopted under Chapter VII of the Charter of the United Nations," the UN said in a statement.

India and the US have already listed Makki as a terrorist under their domestic laws. He has been involved in raising funds, recruiting and radicalizing youth to violence and planning attacks in India, especially in Jammu and Kashmir.

Makki is the brother-in-law of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) chief and 26/11 mastermind Hafiz Saeed. He has occupied various leadership roles within LeT, a US-designated Foreign Terrorist Organization (FTO). He has also played a role in raising funds for LeT operations.

In 2020, a Pakistani anti-terrorism court convicted Makki on one count of terrorism financing and sentenced him to prison, acccording to the US State Department.

In the past, China has placed hurdles for the listing of known terrorists, particularly from Pakistan. It had repeatedly blocked proposals to designate Maulana Masood Azhar, chief of the Pakistan-based and UN-proscribed terrorist entity, Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM).

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
January 8,2023

Mangaluru: Two more radar stations are being set up by the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) to beef up security along the Karnataka Coast.

"Radars will be installed at Kundapura in Udupi and Belekeri in Uttara Kannada districts," Coast Guard District No 3, Karnataka Commander DIG Praveen Kumar Mishra said at the sidelines of an interaction with fishermen at Coast Guard headquarters in Panambur on Saturday.

The entire 320-km-long coastline of Karnataka is under surveillance with the help of radar stations at Surathkal and Bhatkal, he said.

The radar station is ready at Belikere and the work is in progress at Kundapura. Each radar station can cover up to 30 nautical miles into the sea. The camera in radar will cover five to seven nautical miles.

The radar stations were set up under the coastal surveillance network after the Mumbai terror attack. He appealed to fishermen on having life-saving equipment on boats and availing government insurance and pension schemes.

AIS for fishing boats

The DIG said Automatic Identification System (AIS) transponders on fishing vessels, that are more than 20 metres long, will help Coast Guards in reaching fishermen in distress.

There are 2,553 fishing boats in Dakshina Kannada district and 1,607 among them are mechanised boats. About 400 mechanised boats had installed AIS. The Fisheries Department, while renewing the licenses, had insisted on installing AIS on boats.

Applications from owners of fishing boats, seeking AIS installation, are sent to Mercantile Marine Department (MMD) in Kochi.

"The MMD will issue MMSI number and call sign, which needs to be activated by fishermen by visiting the agency from where transponder was purchased," Fisheries Department deputy director Sushmitha Rao said.

Fishermen leaders Nithin Kumar and Chethan Bengre accused Kerala officials of seizing fishing boats from Karnataka.

"A heavy penalty is slapped on boats fishing within a distance limit of 12 nautical miles," they charged. The fishermen also highlighted shortage of kerosene supply for traditional fishermen and failure to release subsidy amount for subsidised diesel.

Shashi Kumar Bengre, representing Purse Seine Fishing Boat Owners' Association, urged the government to upgrade the fisheries college in Mangaluru into a fisheries university.

MP Nalin Kumar Kateel, responding to complaints, said that the issue of the seizure of boats will be drawn to the notice of the Fisheries Ministry. Steps will be taken to upgrade the fisheries college into a university, he promised.

DPR ready

Commander of the Indian Coast Guard Western Region Inspector General M V Baadkar said that the detailed project report for the Indian Coast Guard Academy in Kenjar will be submitted to the government.

On Cargo ship MV Princess Miral that sunk off the Ullal coast, DIG P K Mishra said that measures were taken for the de-fueling of the vessel, and the work is in progress.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
January 3,2023

suhailsameer.jpg

BharatPe CEO Suhail Sameer, who had fallen out with former co-founder Ashneer Grover, has quit. In a statement, BharatPe said he will transition from Chief Executive Officer to Strategic Advisor effective January 7, 2023.

"This will ensure a smooth transition for current CFO, Nalin Negi who has been appointed interim CEO to partner with senior executives to bolster execution in all phases of the company's business."

A leadership transition is being planned at the firm, and an announcement in this regard will likely be made later this month.

Sameer’s departure will be the latest in a slew of recent top-level exits at the Tiger Global investee firm. Last month, three senior executives—chief technology officer Vijay Aggarwal, PostPe head Nehul Malhotra, and Rajat Jain, chief product officer for lending and consumer products—resigned from the company.

Nishit Sharma, the company’s chief revenue officer, left the company in June. Satyam Nathani, one of BharatPe’s founding members, also left to pursue his entrepreneurial ambitions in the same month.

 In the last week of June, Bhavik Koladiya, who ran the fintech firm’s technology and product divisions, stepped down in a move that has proved to be among the most consequential departures. Koladiya and Shashvat Nakrani founded BharatPe in July 2017, although the firm wasn’t incorporated till March 2018. Grover joined the company in June 2018.

Sameer has, in recent weeks, come in for personal attacks by Grover, who has responded to civil and criminal suits alleging fraud, filed by BharatPe, by unleashing a fusillade of disparaging tweets about erstwhile BharatPe colleagues.

Two people familiar with the board’s thinking said in December that the board has been scouting for a CEO and was keen to replace Sameer.

Sameer, who was previously CEO of the FMCG business at RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group, joined BharatPe in August 2020 as president. When Grover’s focus shifted to getting a banking licence through the acquisition of PMC Bank and fund-raising, all top leaders at the firm were asked to report to Sameer. He also started managing day-to-day activities. In August 2021, Sameer was formally made the CEO of BharatPe.

BharatPe denied the development. “Suhail continues to be the CEO of BharatPe, and we would not like to further comment on any market speculation," a company spokesperson said.

Sameer separately responded to a Mint query over text message: “I haven’t resigned. Rumour."

In the past few months, most exits have occurred from BharatPe’s product and technology teams, which could impact the operations of Unity Small Finance Bank, which relies heavily on BharatPe for its technology capabilities. The bank is a joint venture between BharatPe and Centrum and was granted a banking licence in October 2021.

The exits also come at a time when the firm is trying to put the negative publicity around the alleged financial fraud perpetrated by Grover behind it and transform itself into a professionally run firm. The company, which is focused on achieving profitability, is also preparing itself for an IPO in 18-24 months.

The company joined the unicorn club after raising $370 million from Tiger Global in August 2021. Former SBI chairman Rajnish Kumar was appointed as chairman of BharatPe in October 2021.
 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
January 2,2023

car.jpg

New Delhi, Jan 2: AAP leader Saurabh Bhardwaj on Monday alleged that one of the accused in the Sultanpuri car accident case, Manoj Mittal, is a BJP leader and a hoarding bearing his picture hangs outside the local police station where he and his other friends are currently lodged.

He also alleged that the woman who was dragged under the car of the accused was found naked, and demanded that the police conduct an investigation into whether she was raped too.

Delhi BJP media cell head Harish Khurana, in his turn, said that the police had already arrested the accused, and the guilty should be given the strictest punishment regardless of the party they belong to.

Bhardwaj on Monday also released a video purported to be showing the Sultanpuri Police Station where Mittal’s hoarding is installed.

Police are trying to cover up the matter because one of the culprits is a BJP member. The DCP is covering up the case saying the music in the car was so loud that the perpetrators didn't notice a girl was stuck in their car.

"How is it possible that the girl's clothes were missing when her body was recovered? There should be an investigation into this matter," Bhardwaj alleged.

A 20-year-old woman riding a scooty was hit by a car and dragged for around four kilometres in outer Delhi's Sultanpuri on Sunday.

Five men travelling in a Maruti Baleno have been apprehended in connection with the incident, police said.

Meanwhile, an eyewitness claimed that he tried to seek help from police in a PCR van, but the cops showed no interest in taking action.

"Deepak claimed that he was waiting to take delivery of milk at around 3:15 am when he saw the car dragging the woman. He further asserted that the car was at normal speed and the driver seemed to be in senses. Deepak claimed that he chased the Baleno car till Begumpur," as per another India Today report.

The man also claimed that the police did not spin into action until 5 am.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.