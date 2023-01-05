  1. Home
  US and allies to send armoured vehicles to Ukraine for its war against Russia

US and allies to send armoured vehicles to Ukraine for its war against Russia

January 6, 2023

The United States its allies - Germany and France – have decided to supply armored fighting vehicles to Ukraine for its war with Russia. 

In a joint statement, following a call between US President Joe Biden and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, the United States said it would provide Ukraine with 50 Bradley Fighting Vehicles, a tracked armored combat vehicle that carries a powerful turret-mounted machine gun, while Germany would provide Marder Infantry Fighting Vehicles.

The statement added that both countries agreed to run training courses for the Ukrainian forces on how to use the military vehicles.

Germany also said it would provide Ukraine with a Patriot air defense battery, bringing Kiev’s number of Patriots to two after the White House announced the move last month, according to the Thursday statement.

Earlier, French President Emmanuel Macron told Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky Paris would send Ukraine  French-made light AMX-10 RC armored combat vehicles, a highly mobile wheeled armored combat vehicle that carries a turret-mounted GIAT 105mm gun.

So far, Ukraine's demand for western main combat tanks, including US-made Abrams tanks and German Leopard tanks, has been rejected by western leaders despite Kiev’s protests.

“There is no rational reason why Ukraine has not yet been supplied with Western tanks,” Zelensky complained on Wednesday.

"We must put an end to the Russian aggression this year," he said, adding "modern Western armored vehicles and Western-type tanks" are what Ukraine needs.

In a statement posted on Telegram, Zelensky said he and Macron had "agreed on further cooperation to significantly strengthen our air defense and other defense capabilities."

Macron, last year, provided Ukraine with Caesar howitzers.

The US has already provided Ukraine with more than 2,000 combat vehicles, including 477 Mine Resistant Ambush Protected Vehicles and more than 1,200 Humvees.

The Bradley Infantry Fighting Vehicles are part of an overall military package to be announced by the Pentagon or US State Dept. on Friday worth $3.8 billion, according to a person familiar with the matter, who requested anonymity to speak ahead of the official announcement.

The package sets aside $2.25 billion for Ukraine, which will also include 155mm artillery shells. Another $682 million in military financing will go to Eastern European countries as a loan to buy weapons and ammunition made in America by giant arms manufacturers that make up the US military-industrial complex. 

December 25,2022

Mangaluru, Dec 25: Around a dozen youths including Christians, Muslims and Hindus came together and built a 200 sq feet crib at Maladi village in Dakshina Kannada’s Belthangady taulk to highlight the message of communal harmony on Christmas.

Praveen Poojary, a daily wage worker who took the lead on this project, said: “As children, we lived in communal harmony and celebrated all festivals, irrespective of our religion. I used to see the cribs that Christian families created during Christmas and was always fascinated by them. I always wanted to create a crib. When I shared this idea with Joyal Mendonca, a former taluk panchayat member, he agreed to give me some space close to his house,” he said.

People across all communities were part of the project and for the last 10 days have worked between 6 pm and 12 am every day. The crib was completed on Saturday, December 24.

“The uniqueness of this crib is that we have tried to make it look as natural as possible. We have used real cows, goats, rabbits, pigeons, and plants available in our village,” Poojary said. 

Praveen said they are not affiliated with any organisations or associations and their goal is to celebrate the true spirit of any festival.

December 23,2022

Russia’s President Vladimir Putin says Moscow is after a potential diplomatic settlement of the war in Ukraine.

Putin told reporters on Thursday Russia wanted an end to all armed conflicts through diplomacy. “Our goal is not to spin the flywheel of military conflict, but, on the contrary, to end this war,” the president said. “We will strive for an end to this, and the sooner the better, of course.”

“I have said many times: the intensification of hostilities leads to unjustified losses.”

“All armed conflicts end one way or another with some kind of negotiations on the diplomatic track,” Putin said.

“Sooner or later, any parties in a state of conflict sit down and make an agreement. The sooner this realization comes to those who oppose us, the better. We have never given up on this.”

Senior Russian officials have persistently said Moscow is open to negotiations. To Russia, it is Ukraine that is refusing to talk.

The Russian president made the remarks a day after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy visited the White House.

During a lightning trip to Washington on Wednesday, Zelensky met with President Joe Biden and addressed Congress, urging the White House to supply Ukraine with “more weapons” in its 10-month-long war with Russia.

Putin also played down the significance of the Patriot air defense system Biden agreed to supply to Zelenskiy, saying Russia would find a way to counter it. The president said it was “quite old” and did not work like Russia's S-300 system. “OK, we will take this into account and an antidote will always be found.”

“Those who are confronting us say this is a defensive weapon... there will always be an antidote. So the people who are doing this are doing it in vain. It's just prolonging the conflict, that's all,” Putin told reporters.

At a press conference on Thursday, the Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the Ukrainian president and his American counterpart were turning a deaf ear to “Russia’s concerns.”

Regarding Moscow's conditions in the peace talks, Russian diplomats say demilitarization of the Donetsk and Lugansk Republics in eastern Ukraine, collectively known as Donbas, is among the main conditions Moscow has stated to end the war. The two regions broke away from Ukraine in 2014 after refusing to recognize a Western-backed Ukrainian government that had overthrown a democratically-elected Russia-friendly administration.

Russia says it is not after occupying Ukraine. Moscow has blamed the war on US and NATO intervention that left Russia no other way but to take military action.

January 1,2023

Mangaluru, Jan 1: Mangaluru International Airport will carry out major rehabilitation/recarpeting work on its runway 06/24 for a little over four-month period starting from January 27, 2023. The work will take place from 9.30am to 6pm from Monday to Saturday on all days except Sunday and national holidays until May 31, 2023. Airlines will be operating their schedules prior to 9.30am and after 6pm in the above-mentioned period.

The 2450m long and 45-metre-wide concrete runway 06/24 was opened for traffic in May 2006, making MIA the first airport in Karnataka not only to have two runways, also the first airport to have a rigid pavement or concrete runway. This rigid pavement runway has since then undergone periodic maintenance. The scheduled rehabilitation/recarpeting will see MIA asphalt or blacktop the runway to standards specified by the regulator.

The runway will be recarpeted to improve its micro and macro texture, and other allied repairs conceptualized over the years. The recarpeting work also includes installation of the runway centerline lights which will aid the aircraft operations at night and in low visibility conditions and improvements to RESA. This will enhance the safety as suggested by the committee of inquiry that probed crash of IX 1344 at Kozhikode.

Mangaluru International Airport has discussed the recarpeting project with the airline and stakeholders concerned, prior to obtaining regulatory approvals. It is pertinent to note that MIA has worked along with the airline partners to ensure that, whilst the flight timings are altered to accommodate the all-important runway recarpeting work, there will be no cancellation of flight to any destination – both international and domestic.

With the commitment to provide the best-in-class travel experience, Mangaluru International Airport continues to uphold the highest standards of engineering and safety measures throughout the duration of the runway recarpeting process. Mangaluru International Airport is also striving for an unsurpassed excellence by creating a safe, secure, and efficient air hub in this coastal city of Mangaluru.

