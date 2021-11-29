US CDC says all adults 18 and over should get covid-19 booster shots

  1. Home
November 30, 2021

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said on Monday everyone aged 18 years and older should get a booster shot, as it looks to tackle a new and highly infectious strain of the coronavirus that is quickly spreading across the globe.

The update comes after President Joe Biden on Monday called for wider vaccination to curb the spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant, which was first detected in southern Africa.

The US health regulators last week expanded the eligibility for booster shots of Covid-19 vaccines to all adults aged 18 and older either six months after their initial Pfizer or Moderna vaccine doses or two months after their Johnson & Johnson shot.

The CDC had, however, stopped short of saying all adults aged 18 to 49 should get the additional shots.

The agency is taking a more cautious stance as Omicron's emergence further emphasises the importance of vaccination and boosters, CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said in a statement on Monday.

Amid the renewed emphasis, Pfizer and partner BioNTech are expected to ask the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in the coming days to authorise their booster shots for those aged 16 and 17 years, the Washington Post reported on Monday, citing sources.

Separately, the Wall Street Journal reported that the FDA could approve booster doses for 16- and 17-year-olds as soon as next week.

Pfizer, BioNTech and the FDA did not respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

Omicron, which the World Health Organization said carried a very high risk for fueling infection surges, has now been confirmed in several countries including Germany, Hong Kong, South Africa and Canada.

Scientists in the United States and around the world are urgently examining vaccine effectiveness related to this variant, the CDC said.

The agency also said the 47 million adults who are not yet vaccinated are encouraged to get vaccinated as soon as possible.

November 26,2021

udupi.jpg

Udupi, Nov 26: Three teenage students met watery grave in Bhatrady rivulet near Mullugudde under the limits of Shivapura gram panchayat in Hebri taluk of Udupi district today.

The deceased have been identified as Sudarshan (16), Kiran (16) and Sonit (17). They were the students of government pre-university college, Hiriyadka.

The tragedy occurred when the trio had ventured into to rivulet to learn swimming. 

The bodies were recovered from the rivulet with the help of locals.

Hebri tahsildar Purandar, revenue inspector Hithesh, sub inspector Mahesh, leaders Suresh Shetty Shivapura and Ramesh Poojary visited the spot.

November 26,2021

Mangaluru, Nov 27: Police have arrested a government health officer on charges of "flirting" with his female colleagues in Mangaluru, police said on Saturday.

The accused was identified as Ratnakar, a nodal officer in Leprosy Eradication Wing.

Ratnakar was arrested after a social activist lodged a complaint against him at Mangaluru Women's Police station.

The photos and videos of Ratnakar "flirting" with female colleagues at office have gone viral on social media.

Female colleagues alleged that if they did not cooperate with the accused, he targeted them. They also told police that he forcefully took them on tour and forced them to "pose" for photographs.

Mangaluru Commissioner N.A. Shashikumar said that Ratnakar has been taken into custody.

The Inspector of Women's police station has contacted the victims on the issue.

The victim colleagues told the police that they would come forward to cooperate with the police during the time of investigation. However, the victims said they do not want to lodge a complaint against accused over safety issues.

The statements of the victims will be recorded and necessary legal action would be initiated against the accused person, Shashikumar said.

Meanwhile, the Health department has suspended Ratnakar for his indecent behaviour with female colleagues.

November 18,2021

hostel.jpg

Yadgir, Nov 18: As many as 56 students fell sick after consuming breakfast allegedly cooked with a snakelet in Yadgir district of Karnataka on Thursday.

The dead reptile was found in the vessel used to cook 'upma' as breakfast. All the students of eighth and ninth grades are undergoing treatment at a hospital.

The incident took place in Vishwaradhya Vidyavardhaka Residential School in Abbetumkur village of Yadgir taluk.

Students who had breakfast fell sick. The snakelet was discovered in the vessel while breakfast was being served.

Panic gripped the hostel following the incident.

They were rushed to Primary Health Centre at Madnal and later shifted to the district hospital. Dr Vedmurthy, Superintendent of Police of Yadgir visited the ailing students.

The police have taken up the case for investigation.

