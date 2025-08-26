  1. Home
  2. U.S. issues draft notice to implement 50% tariffs on products from India effective August 27

August 26, 2025

Washington, Aug 26: The U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) has issued a draft notice on the implementation of additional duties on products imported from India, following the announcement by U.S. President Donald Trump to increase tariffs on Indian goods to 50%.

According to the notice, the additional tariffs are being imposed to give effect to the President's Executive Order 14329 of August 6, 2025, titled "Addressing Threats to the United States by the Government of the Russian Federation."

The order specified a new rate of duty on imports of articles that are products of India.

The draft notice, scheduled to be published on August 27, 2025, states that the Secretary of Homeland Security has determined it necessary to modify the Harmonized Tariff Schedule of the United States (HTSUS) in line with the executive order.

The CBP further clarified that the new duties will come into effect on August 27, 2025. From 12:01 a.m. eastern daylight time on that day, the higher tariffs will apply to all products of India that are either entered for consumption in the United States or withdrawn from warehouses for consumption.

Earlier on July 30, 2025, U.S. President Donald Trump announced an additional 25% tariffs on India. He stated that "Remember, while India is our friend, we have, over the years, done relatively little business with them because their Tariffs are far too high, among the highest in the World, and they have the most strenuous and obnoxious non-monetary Trade Barriers of any Country," Trump said in a post on Truth Social."

Also, they have always bought a vast majority of their military equipment from Russia, and are Russia's largest buyer of ENERGY, along with China, at a time when everyone wants Russia to STOP THE KILLING IN UKRAINE - ALL THINGS NOT GOOD! INDIA WILL THEREFORE BE PAYING A TARIFF OF 25%, PLUS A PENALTY FOR THE ABOVE, STARTING ON AUGUST 1st. THANK YOU FOR YOUR ATTENTION TO THIS MATTER. MAGA!", the U.S. President said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday (August 25, 2025) remained firm ahead of the 50% U.S. tariffs on Indian goods, effective August 27, saying his government will find a way out regardless of the economic pressure by Washington.

"No matter how much pressure comes, we will keep increasing our strength to withstand it. Today, the Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan is getting a lot of energy from Gujarat and behind this are two decades of hard work...," Mr. Modi said while speaking at a public address in Ahmedabad on Monday (August 25, 2025).

How bad will it be?

The United States was India’s top export destination in 2024, with shipments worth $87.3 billion.

Analysts at Nomura warn that 50% duties would be “akin to a trade embargo”, devastating smaller firms with “lower value add and thinner margins”.

Elara Securities’s Garima Kapoor said no Indian product can “stand any competitive edge” under such heavy import taxes.

August 26,2025

Washington/Seoul, Aug 25: U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday said he is open to meeting North Korean leader Kim Jong Un later this year, even as he pressed South Korea on trade and defense issues during a White House visit by President Lee Jae Myung.

“I’d like to meet him this year,” Trump told reporters in the Oval Office. “I look forward to meeting Kim Jong Un at the appropriate time.”

The remarks came as Trump hosted Lee for their first summit. Despite a trade deal in July that shielded South Korean exports from tougher U.S. tariffs, the two leaders remain divided over nuclear energy, defense spending, and implementation of Seoul’s pledge to invest $350 billion in the United States.

Following the talks, Lee attended a business forum with senior U.S. officials and corporate leaders. To coincide with his visit, South Korea’s flag carrier Korean Air announced its largest-ever aircraft order — 103 planes from Boeing.

Kim Unresponsive to Outreach

North Korea has so far ignored Trump’s calls to resume the direct diplomacy pursued during his 2017–2021 term, which ended without a nuclear deal. Its state media on Monday criticized ongoing U.S.–South Korea military exercises, calling them proof of Washington’s intent to “occupy” the peninsula.

In contrast to past high-profile visits by leaders of Ukraine and South Africa, Lee adopted a conciliatory tone, praising Trump’s leadership and even his office décor. He told reporters he had read Trump’s 1987 memoir The Art of the Deal to prepare for the meeting.

“I hope you can bring peace to the Korean Peninsula, the only divided nation in the world,” Lee said, adding that he wished Trump could one day build a real estate project in North Korea where the two could play golf together.

August 23,2025

Bengaluru, Aug 23: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has arrested Karnataka Congress MLA K.C. Veerendra, popularly known as ‘Puppy’, in connection with a nationwide illegal betting and money-laundering network.

During the operation, ED officials seized ₹12 crore in cash, including ₹1 crore in foreign currency comprising bundles of U.S. dollars, British pounds, UAE dirhams and euros. Gold jewellery worth ₹6 crore, about 10 kg of silver articles, and four luxury vehicles were also confiscated under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002.

Veerendra, who represents Chitradurga in the Karnataka Assembly, was arrested in Gangtok, Sikkim, and produced before a local court. The agency secured a transit remand to bring him to Bengaluru for further investigation.

The arrest followed large-scale raids on August 22 across 31 locations spanning Gangtok, Chitradurga, Bengaluru, Hubballi, Jodhpur, Mumbai and Goa. In Goa, investigators targeted casinos linked to Veerendra, including Casino Gold, Ocean Rivers Casino, Casino Pride, Ocean 7 Casino and Big Daddy Casino.

According to the ED, searches revealed that Veerendra and his associates operated multiple online betting platforms such as King567 and Raja567. His brother, K.C. Thippeswamy, allegedly managed three Dubai-based firms—Diamond Softech, TRS Technologies and Prime9 Technologies—that provided call-centre and gaming services connected to the racket.

The ED also froze 17 bank accounts and two bank lockers, while seizing property documents linked to Veerendra’s relatives, including his brother K.C. Nagaraj and nephew Pruthvi N. Raj. Officials said both Thippeswamy and Pruthvi were directly involved in running the betting operations from Dubai.

Investigators further revealed that Veerendra and his associates had recently travelled to Gangtok via Bagdogra to explore leasing land for a casino project. The ED stated that initial findings point to “a complex layering of cash and assets” designed to conceal the illegal proceeds.

The probe is ongoing.

August 14,2025

Udupi, Aug 14: A 42-year-old man from Kirimanjeshwara in the coastal district has alleged that he lost over ₹10 lakh in an online investment scam after being lured via a Facebook link into a WhatsApp group promising lucrative stock market tips.

The complainant, Altaf Hussain, said that on July 5, he clicked on a Facebook link that led him to join a group named Next Billion Technology. A woman, identified as Parinithi Jain, introduced herself as a company representative from Sarjapur Road, Bengaluru, and began sending daily stock market updates. Another member, Anup Tiwari, also posted regular stock tips.

On July 10, Parinithi sent Hussain a website link, helped him register, and gave him login credentials. Believing in the company’s credibility, Hussain purchased shares and IPOs online, transferring ₹10.1 lakh via PhonePe to various bank accounts she provided.

By August 5, the website showed his investment had grown to ₹75.4 lakh. But when he tried to withdraw, his account was blocked. Parinithi claimed a 20% commission was required first, but even after Hussain offered to have it deducted from the payout, she refused.

Suspicious, Hussain visited the given Bengaluru address, only to find no such company existed. A case has been registered at Byndoor police station under Sections 66(C) and 66(D) of the IT Act, and Sections 318(2) and 318(4) of the BNS.

