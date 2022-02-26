US offers to evacuate President Zelensky amid heavy fighting in Ukraine capital

  1. Home
February 26, 2022

Russian and Ukrainian forces are clashing in the Ukrainian capital, with a US official confirming that Washington has offered to evacuate President Volodymyr Zelensky from Kiev. 

This is the third day of the conflict, with clashes having already reached the streets of Kiev, but French President Emmanuel Macron warned on Saturday that the world must brace for a long war.

"This crisis will last, this war will last and all the crises that come with it will have lasting consequences," Macron said at an agriculture fair in France. "We must be prepared".

Zelensky said he had spoken by phone with Macron and that Western "partners" were sending weapons to fight Russian troops.

"Weapons and equipment from our partners are on the way to Ukraine. The anti-war coalition is working!" the comedian-turned-politician tweeted.  

Zelensky was quoted as having told the US government that he needed anti-tank ammunition, “not a ride”, after he was offered a safe evacuation from Kiev.

Local media reports said “heavy, frequent artillery fire” was heard near government buildings in Kiev in the early hours of Saturday. Interfax Ukraine agency said Russian forces were trying to capture one of the capital city's electricity generating stations.

The Ukrainian president's pledge to fight on came after the Kremlin accepted his offer to hold talks. His whereabouts were being kept secret. 

"We will not put down weapons, we will defend our state," he said, speaking in a video message from outside his Kiev office.

Zelenskiy's defiant remarks also came after his spokesman said Ukraine and Russia would consult in coming hours on a time and place for talks.

The Kremlin said it offered to meet in the Belarusian capital Minsk after Ukraine had expressed a willingness to discuss declaring itself a neutral country while Ukraine had proposed Warsaw as the venue.

On Friday, Zelensky had lamented that he had been "left alone" by the West. "Who is ready to fight alongside us? I don't see anyone. Who is ready to give Ukraine a guarantee of NATO membership? Everyone is afraid,” he said in a post-midnight video address.

Kiev officials were warning residents early Saturday that street fighting was underway and urged people to seek shelter. 

At least 198 Ukrainians, including three children, have been killed so far, the head of the Ukrainian health ministry was quoted as saying. 

He said 1,115 people were wounded, including 33 children. It was unclear whether he was referring only to civilian casualties. 

With Zelensky remaining defiant, the Russian military continued its advance, laying claim to Melitopol, a city of about 150,000 people in southeast Ukraine. 
Earlier, Ukrainian officials said Russian forces fired cruise missiles from the Black Sea at Mariupol as well as Sumy in the northeast and Poltava in the east.

Russia's defense ministry said their forces used air- and ship-based cruise missiles to carry out overnight strikes on military targets in Ukraine. It said Russian troops had hit hundreds of military infrastructure targets and destroyed several aircraft and dozens of tanks and armored and artillery vehicles.

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday announced the launch of an operation to eliminate what he called a serious threat to his country, citing the need to "denazify" Ukraine and accusing its Western-backed leadership of genocide against Russian-speakers in eastern Ukraine.

Western countries have announced a barrage of sanctions on Russia, including blacklisting its banks and banning technology exports. But they have stopped short of forcing it out of the SWIFT system for international bank payments, fearing it would harm their own economies.

Energy prices rising in Europe

The military conflict is also leaving its impact on energy prices in Europe, raising concerns about gas supplies next winter.  

Wholesale gas and power prices spiked this week after Germany stopped certification for the Nord Stream 2 pipeline that was supposed to pump Russian has to Europe. Germany did so to punish Russia over the Ukraine conflict. 

And on Thursday, gas prices increased by 60 percent. Before that, gas and power prices already reached record highs this winter due to several issues including low gas inventories.

High power prices were a major factor behind soaring inflation in Europe. Now, things are expected to become more difficult in the months to come, especially next winter, in case Russian gas flows are interrupted. Currently, Russia supplies around 40 percent of Europe's gas.

Medvedev: No need for diplomatic ties with West

Former president and top security official Dmitry Medvedev said Russia doesn't really need diplomatic ties with the West.

Medvedev, writing on social media Saturday, said it was time to "padlock the embassies". He said Moscow would continue its operation in Ukraine until it achieved goals defined by Putin.

At the United Nations, Russia vetoed a draft Security Council resolution deploring its operation.

The White House asked Congress for $6.4 billion in security package, officials said, and Biden instructed the US State Department to release $350 million in military aid. 

February 24,2022

pakrussia.jpg

Islamabad, Feb 24: The United States reacted to Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's visit to Moscow by saying that it is the responsibility of every "responsible" country to voice objection to Russia's actions in Ukraine. The US has informed Pakistan about its position on the situation in Ukraine, the US State Department spokesperson Ned Price said on Wednesday.

"We've communicated to Pakistan our position regarding Russia's further renewed invasion of Ukraine and we have briefed them on our efforts to pursue diplomacy over war," Price said during a press briefing when asked about Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan's scheduled meeting with Russians President Vladimir Putin in Moscow.

The United States views its partnership with Ukraine as critical to US interests, Price added.

Imran Khan landed in Moscow late on Wednesday to meet President Vladimir Putin and discuss issues including economic cooperation comes hours after the US and a number of Western nations hit Russia with new sanctions for its military deployment into parts of eastern Ukraine.

Also on the agenda will be the two counties and their mutual concerns in Taliban-controlled Afghanistan and regional security cooperation.

Khan is the first foreign leader to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin after Russian troops entered the separatist regions of eastern Ukraine amid the escalating crisis between Russia and the West. Khan's visit to Moscow, the first by a Pakistani Prime Minister in 23 years, has been in the works for a while, but by going ahead as planned, experts see this as an implicit Pakistani endorsement of the Russian leader's actions.

Earlier today President Joe Biden moved ahead with sanctions on the company in charge of building Russia's Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline after blocking such measures last year using a national security waiver.

"Today, I have directed my administration to impose sanctions on Nord Stream 2 AG and its corporate officers. These steps are another piece of our initial tranche of sanctions in response to Russia's actions in Ukraine. As I have made clear, we will not hesitate to take further steps if Russia continues to escalate," Biden wrote in a statement. The move is part of a series of penalties the US and its allies have imposed on Russia this week in response to Putin's recognition of separatist territories in eastern Ukraine as independent.

On Monday, Putin signed a decree recognizing the independence of the breakaway people's republics of Donetsk and Luhansk. Following this, Biden announced its first tranche of sanctions on Russia and affirmed its support to Ukraine. 

February 12,2022

hijabb.jpg

A day after the United States waded into the controversy over ban on Hijabs in the schools in Karnataka, the government of India said that the “motivated comments” on its “internal issues” were not welcome.

New Delhi apparently reacted to a tweet by Rashad Hussain, the US Ambassador-at-Large for International Religious Freedom. Hussain had argued in the tweet that the ban on Hijab in schools in Karnataka had violated religious freedom.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) in New Delhi stated on Saturday that the matter regarding dress code in some educational institutions in Karnataka was under judicial examination by the High Court. “Our constitutional framework and mechanisms, as well as our democratic ethos and polity, are the context in which issues are considered and resolved,” Arindam Bagchi, the spokesperson of the MEA, said. “Those who know India well would have a proper appreciation of these realities.”

Hussain tweeted on the Hijab controversy in Karnataka late on Friday.

“Religious freedom includes the ability to choose one's religious attire,” Rashad Hussain, the US Ambassador-at-Large for International Religious Freedom, tweeted. “The Indian state of Karnataka should not determine permissibility of religious clothing. Hijab bans in schools violate religious freedom and stigmatize and marginalize women and girls.”

Hussain, an Indian-American attorney and diplomat, was appointed by President Joe Biden’s administration last year as the US Ambassador-at-Large for International Religious Freedom.

He was the first US Government official to publicly make a comment on the controversy that erupted in Karnataka.

Hussain’s comment on the controversy over Hijab in India came on a day External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had a bilateral meeting with the US Secretary of State, Anthony Blinken, on the sideline of a meeting of the a Quad Foreign Ministers at Melbourne in Australia.

Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi had earlier hit out at the Government of India for depriving Muslim girls of education and called it a “grave violation of fundamental human rights”. “To deny anyone this fundamental right & (and) terrorise them for wearing a hijab is absolutely oppressive. The world must realise this is part of Indian state plan of ghettoisation of Muslims,” Qureshi had posted on Twitter on Wednesday.

The Biden Administration has been tacitly conveying to the Modi Government concerns in the US over the perception that India was backsliding on human rights and freedom of speech and religion. The US President as well as his Vice President Kamala Harris subtly nudged the Prime Minister to protect democratic principles of India, when they had hosted him in Washington DC on September 24 last year.

The US has been nudging India on the issue of declining religious freedom even during Biden’s predecessor Donald Trump’s four-year term in the White House.

Hussain’s predecessor Samuel Brownback had in June 2020 expressed concern over violence and discrimination against religious and ethnic minorities in India.

The US Commission for International Religious Freedom – an independent, bipartisan US federal government commission – on November 5 last year reiterated its plea to the Biden Administration to designate India – along with Russia, Lebanon and Vietnam – as a 'Country of Particular Concern' in view of the impact of the policies implemented by the Bharatiya Janata Party’s government in New Delhi on religious freedom of the minority Muslims, Sikhs and Christians as well as of the Dalits and the Adivasis.

The Modi Government, however, has been defending its track record in protecting democratic principles, human rights and religious freedom.

February 13,2022

Udupi, Feb 13: In an apparent bid to prevent Muslim girls from protesting against the hijab ban, Udupi Deputy Commissioner Kurma Rao has imposed prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code within a 200-metre radius of high schools in the district from 6 am of February 14 to 6 pm of February 19.

The sessions for classes 9 and 10 will reopen Monday after the government issued an order for holiday following a row over hijab and saffron stoles in various educational institutions.

The prohibitory order was issued in the wake of protests and agitations in various parts of Karnataka in connection with the enforcement of a dress code in schools and colleges. 

The High Court, in its interim order, has restrained all students, regardless of their religion or faith, from wearing saffron stoles, scarves and religious flags within the classroom, until further orders.

The DC's order restricts people from holding protests or staging agitations near any high school. Gathering of more than five people, shouting slogans are banned.

