US police officer kills 21-yr-old pregnant Black woman, unborn child

September 2, 2023

Authorities in the US state of Ohio have released footage captured by the police body camera showing a law enforcement officer fatally shooting an unarmed pregnant Black woman.

The victim has been identified as Ta’Kiya Young, 21, from Blendon Township, Ohio, who was about to give birth to a daughter in November.

The video was released on Friday, showing an officer standing by the driver's side of the woman's car outside a grocery store.

The officer asks her to get out of the vehicle. Young refuses to heed the call and instead starts to drive.

She is subsequently hit by a single bullet fired by another officer, who is standing in the car's path.

Her car continues about 50ft before grinding to a halt on the sidewalk outside the grocery store.

Officers broke the car window, pulled Young out, and began medical assistance with the help of an emergency room doctor who happened to be there, said the Blendon Township police chief, John Belford.

Young and her unborn daughter, however, did not survive.

"She was an unarmed pregnant mother of two," said Sean Walton, an attorney for the Young family. "It goes beyond the unjustifiable."

"It’s a large family and Ta'Kiya has been snatched away from them," Walton said. "I think the entire family is still in shock."

"She was so excited to have this little girl," Young's grandmother, Nadine Young, told reporters on Wednesday. "She has her two little boys, but she was so fired up to have this girl. She is going to be so missed."

"I’m a mess because it’s just tragic, but it should have never ever happened."

Belford claimed that the officers were responding to a call by an employee from the grocery store, who had alleged that a number of people were leaving the shop with stolen items.

Young was among them, according to the employee. She had allegedly taken bottles of alcohol without paying. 

August 30,2023

New Delhi, Aug 30: Jammu and Kashmir is not one-of-a-kind and Punjab and the Northeast have faced similar situations, the Supreme Court pointed out yesterday, questioning the need for bifurcation of the border state in August 2019. 

Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud also questioned how to ensure that the power to bifurcate a state will not be "misused" once it is conceded to the Central government -- a point that led to a discussion on why the question of bifurcation could not have been settled by parliament.

During Day 12 of the hearing of a bunch of petitions challenging the scrapping of Article 370, the Centre had argued that Jammu and Kashmir was one of a kind.

"If Gujarat or Madhya Pradesh were to be bifurcated, then parameters would be different," said Solicitor General Tushar Mehta.

Justice SK Kaul, who was part of the five-judge constitutional bench led by Justice Chandrachud, pointed out that the country has many states with borders.

When Mr Mehta responded that all the neighbouring countries are "not friendly" and there is a need to mainstream Jammu and Kashmir in view of its history and current situation -- "stone pelting, strikes, deaths and terror attacks" -- the Chief Justice weighed in.

"Once you concede that power to the Union in relation to every Indian state, how do you ensure that the kind of abuse they apprehended -- this power will not be misused?" he said.

"It is not one of a kind situation," added Justice Kaul. "We have seen the northern border Punjab -- very difficult times. Similarly, some states in the northeast... Tomorrow if there is a scenario that each of these states face this problem...," he added.

"Does parliament have the power to convert an existing Indian state into a Union Territory?" questioned Chief Justice Chandrachud.

The court also said that even if the role of the Constituent Assembly only had a recommendatory role regarding Article 370 -- which gave Jammu and Kashmir its special status - that does not mean it can be overridden by the President of India. In an earlier hearing, the court had said the government will have to justify procedure it adopted to scrap the Article 370, as it could not assume that "end justifies the means".

August 29,2023

Beijing, Aug 29: China on Monday officially released the 2023 edition of its “standard map” incorporating the disputed areas including its claims over Arunachal Pradesh, Aksai Chin region, Taiwan and the disputed South China Sea.

“The 2023 edition of China's standard map was officially released on Monday and launched on the website of the standard map service hosted by the Ministry of Natural Resources,” state-run Global Times said in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

“This map is compiled based on the drawing method of the national boundaries of China and various countries in the world,” the post said.

The map also displayed by the Global Times showed Arunachal Pradesh, which China claims as South Tibet, and Aksai Chin occupied by it in the 1962 war.

India has repeatedly told China that "Arunachal Pradesh was, is and will always remain an integral and inalienable part of India."

The map also incorporated China's claims over the estranged island of Taiwan and the nine-dash line claiming a large part of the South China Sea.

China claims Taiwan as part of its mainland and its integration with the mainland is part of a vowed objective of Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Vietnam, the Philippines, Malaysia, Brunei and Taiwan have counterclaims over the South China Sea areas.

August 24,2023

An Embraer Legacy 600 executive jet, believed to have carried Wagner mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin to his death on Wednesday, showed no sign of a problem until a precipitous drop in its final 30 seconds, according to flight-tracking data.

Rosaviatsia, Russia's aviation agency, said Prigozhin, who led an aborted mutiny in June, was one of 10 people on board the downed plane. It was travelling from Moscow to St. Petersburg when it crashed near the village of Kuzhenkino in the Tver Region, Russia's emergency situations ministry said.

Meanwhile, citing Russian aviation authorities, Russian news agency RIA Novosti reported that Prigozhin was killed in the crash.

A Telegram channel associated with the Wagner Group said that its leader Prigozhin died, Reuters reported.

“The head of the Wagner Group, a Hero of Russia, a true patriot of his Motherland – Yevgeny Viktorovich Prigozhin died as a result of the actions of traitors to Russia,” a post in the Grey Zone channel said.

Earlier, the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations was cited by RT as saying that all 10 people on board had lost their lives and that Prigozhin “was listed among the passengers.”

"A private Embraer Legacy plane crashed en route from Moscow to St. Petersburg in the Tver region, near the Kuzhenkino village. There were 10 people on board, including 3 crew members. According to preliminary information, everyone on board was killed," the ministry said in a statement.

“Wagner Group private military company (PMC) leader Yevgeny Prigozhin was listed among passengers,” the statement added.

Russia’s Federal Agency for Air Transport said an investigation into the crash had been launched.

"An investigation of the Embraer plane crash that happened in the Tver Region this evening was initiated. According to the passenger list, the first and last name of Yevgeny Prigozhin was included in this list," the agency noted.

Unnamed Russian officials told RIA Novosti that “eight bodies” have been recovered so far and an investigation into the incident was underway.

Prigozhin led a short-lived armed mutiny against the Russian military leadership in June. 

The mutiny, which lasted less than 24 hours, came to an end after the Wagner leader agreed to turn his troops back on their path to the Russian capital, following negotiations with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko aimed at de-escalating the situation.

In an audio message posted on Telegram on June 23, Prigozhin accused Russia’s military top brass of ordering a rocket attack on the group's field camps in Ukraine -- where Russia has been conducting a military operation -- killing "huge numbers” of his paramilitary forces. Authorities in Moscow, however, strongly denied his claim.

Following the deal, the Kremlin announced that Russia had dropped a criminal case previously filed against the head of the Wagner group.

"Not Surprised"

US President Joe Biden on Wednesday said he was "not surprised" at news that Yevgeny Prigozhin, head of the Wagner mercenary group, may have died in a plane crash in Russia.

"I don't know for a fact what happened, but I'm not surprised," Biden said.

"There's not much that happens in Russia that (President Vladimir) Putin is not behind," Biden told reporters after taking an exercise class with his family near Lake Tahoe.

"But I don't know enough to know the answer" of what may have happened to the powerful former Putin henchman, he said.

