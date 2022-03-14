  1. Home
  2. US warns of consequences as reports claim Russia sought Chinese military aid

March 14, 2022

Russia has asked China for military and economic aid for its assault on Ukraine, US media reported, hours after the White House warned Beijing would face severe "consequences" if it helps Moscow evade sanctions.

Russia asked China for military equipment after its February 24 military campaign in Ukraine, sparking concern in the White House that Beijing may undermine Western efforts to help Ukrainian forces defend their country, several US officials said on Sunday.

US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan, who is due to meet with China's top diplomat Yang Jiechi in Rome has warned Beijing it would "absolutely" face consequences if it helped Moscow evade sweeping sanctions over the assault in Ukraine. 

Sullivan plans in his meeting with Yang on Monday to make Washington's concerns clear while mapping out the consequences and growing isolation China would face globally if it increases its support of Russia, one US official said, without providing details. 

Asked about Russia's request for military aid, first reported by the Financial Times, Liu Pengyu, spokesperson for China's embassy in Washington, said: "I've never heard of that." 

He said China found the current situation in Ukraine "disconcerting" and added: "We support and encourage all efforts that are conducive to a peaceful settlement of the crisis." 

Liu said "utmost efforts should be made to support Russia and Ukraine in carrying forward negotiations despite the difficult situation to produce a peaceful outcome." Sullivan told CNN on Sunday that Washington believed China was aware Russia was planning some action in Ukraine before the assault took place, although Beijing may not have understood the full extent of what was planned. 

After the assault began, Russia sought both military equipment and support from China, the US officials said. 

'Escalatory spiral'

Sullivan told CNN Washington was watching closely to see to what extent Beijing provided economic or material support to Russia, and would impose consequences if that occurred. 

"We are communicating directly, privately to Beijing, that there will absolutely be consequences for large-scale sanctions evasion efforts or support to Russia to backfill them," Sullivan said.

"We will not allow that to go forward and allow there to be a lifeline to Russia from these economic sanctions from any country, anywhere in the world." 

The meeting, planned for some time, is part of a broader effort by Washington and Beijing to maintain open channels of communication and manage competition between the world's two largest economies, a senior Biden administration official said.

No specific outcomes were expected, the source added, speaking on condition of anonymity. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said the meeting's focus was to "implement the important consensus" reached during the virtual meeting held between Chinese President Xi Jinping and US President Joe Biden in November, which discussed "strategic stability" and arms control issues. 

The two sides will exchange views on US-China relations as well as international and regional issues of common concern, he said in a statement published on the ministry's website. 

Wang Huiyao, head of a Beijing think tank and adviser to the Chinese government, warned of "an escalatory spiral" in a column published in the New York Times on Sunday, and said China was "uniquely positioned to act as a neutral mediator between a Western-supported Ukraine and Russia" to end the war. 

"Unpalatable as some in the West may find the idea, it is time to offer the Russian leader an off-ramp with China's help," Wang wrote. 

Hu Xijin, former editor-in-chief of the state-backed Chinese Global Times newspaper, said on Twitter: "If Sullivan thinks he can persuade China to participate in sanctions against Russia, he will be disappointed." 

March 2,2022

ukrain.jpg

Jean-Jacques Kabeya is furious: like other foreign students in Ukraine -- from Africa, Asia and the Middle East -- he says has been stopped from leaving the country by its border guards.

He and several other foreigners alleged racist treatment by both the border guards and ordinary Ukrainians in interviews to a news agency.

Two days after fleeing the bombing around the eastern city of Kharkiv, Kabeya reached the checkpoint at Shegyni, at the border with Poland, on Sunday evening.

But the soldiers and security guards there turned him back, said the 30-year-old student studying to become a pharmacist.

"They told me 'You're going to stay here, you're fleeing the war, stay here; you are going to fight with us -- you're not leaving, least of all you blacks'," he said.

Now, after 36 hours waiting in vain to get through, he was back at the train station in the western city of Lviv.

There he found some compatriots from the Democratic Republic of Congo, who took him under their wing.

"It's a catastrophe!" said Kabeya, adding that he was still trying to find a way out.

Ukraine is a popular destination for foreign students, with tens of thousands heading there to study.

But other foreign students in Lviv had similar stories to tell, and the governments of Nigeria and South Africa have already called for better treatment for their citizens.

The African Union issued a statement Monday expressing concern at what appeared to be "shockingly racist" treatment of foreign students.

Some countries did however report that a few dozen of their citizens had managed to leave the country.

At Shegyni border post on Tuesday morning, there were still several hundred people, muffled up against the cold, queueing patiently to make the crossing.

They were from Pakistan, India, Algeria, DR Congo, Cameroon, Ghana and Algeria. Some said they had spent four nights there, with temperatures dropping as low as -10° (14 degrees Fahrenheit), in a desperate bid to leave.

On the other side of the road was another queue, reserved for Ukrainians -- mainly women and children as most men had stayed behind to fight.

That line was moving more quickly.

"All of us, we've got our papers," said Mesum Ahmed, a 23-year-old computer student from Pakistan. "Because we're foreigners, they are treating us like dogs.

"We've been sleeping here, on this pavement," said Ahmed, dressed in denim and sporting a beanie and a travel pillow around his neck.

"But the Ukrainians, they couldn't care less."

"You can see fine well what separates them from us," a young Nigerian added, bitterly. "We're black, that's what it is."

The only help on hand was from the local volunteers serving them hot drinks and sandwiches.

"We're here, we wait, and they don't tell us anything," said Richard Adjen Kusi, a student from Ghana.

He left the central city of Cherkassy when Russian President Vladimir Putin "started talking about nuclear weapons three days ago."

But everything seemed to be blocked here, he said. "It's not moving one centimetre...I'm scared."

A group of around 30 students from Cameroon who until recently had been in the central city of Kirovograd said it was only in the last few days that they had experienced racism in Ukraine.

Before the war, everything had been fine.

But Bryan Famini, a 22-year-old economics student, said that changed with the invasion.

"In the stations, on the trains, were were systematically kept away from the seating," he said.

"Some Ukrainians even made fun of us from their cars, seeing us walking," said 22-year-old Ghislain Weledji.

"I've been disappointed by this country," he added. "I won't be coming back."

Ukraine's border service denied there had been any difficulties.

"Nobody has been prevented from leaving Ukraine," they told AFP. No they had received no complaints.

On the Polish side, officials confirmed that anyone fleeing Ukraine would be welcomed, whatever their nationality.

As well as the nearly 680,000 refugees who have already left Ukraine, there are an estimated one million who have had fled their homes but are still inside the country.

At Lviv station, 70 kilometres (44 miles) from the border, thousands of Ukrainians -- and some foreigners -- were still waiting Tuesday, in the hope of getting a place on one of the rare trains leaving for Poland.

Amanjyot, a 23-year-old medical student said she had tried to board one train the day before but that Ukrainians had been given priority.

But she and her friends were grateful for the succour provided by Ukraine's Red Cross workers and other charities in front of the station.

"They help so much!" she said. There was plenty of food and they took care of everyone, without discrimination, she added. 

March 2,2022

grover.jpg

BharatPe on Wednesday removed its co-founder and MD Ashneer Grover from all positions in the company, according to a company statement after its board meeting.

BharatPe revealed that Ashneer Grover, his wife Madhuri Jain, and their relatives were engaged in extensive misappropriation of company funds and grossly abused company money to fund their lavish lifestyles.

In a statement, BharatPe said it reserved all rights to take further legal action against him and his family.

"The Grover family and their relatives engaged in extensive misappropriation of company funds, including, but not limited to, creating fake vendors through which they siphoned money away from the company's expense account and grossly abused company expense accounts in order to enrich themselves and fund their lavish lifestyles," BharatPe elaborated.

The company said that the Board will not allow the "deplorable conduct of the Grover family to tarnish BharatPe's reputation or that of its hard-working employees and world-class technology."

"As a result of his misdeeds, (Ashneer) Grover is no longer an employee, a founder, or a director of the company," the company announced.

Ashneer had sent an emotionally-charged resignation letter ahead of the crucial BharatPe board meeting as an independent PwC 'governance review' found him guilty of financial irregularities worth several crores along with his wife Madhuri Jain Grover.

March 3,2022

hyderabad.jpg

Hyderabad, Mar 2: A 15-year-old boy, a Class-10 student, died on Wednesday after allegedly being hit by two of his classmates following an argument in a classroom of a private school here, police said.

The deceased, who suffered head injuries in the incident, was taken to a hospital where he was declared brought dead, they added.

An official of the Jubilee Hills police station said during the lunch hour, the victim had thrown a paper ball on one of his classmates, which led to a fight.

The victim was also hit by another student during the quarrel and he fell on a bench.

Whether he died of the fist-blows or after hitting the bench will be known after the post-mortem examination, the official said.

The two classmates of the victim are absconding, police said.

Police are examining the CCTV footage of the classroom. A case of murder has been registered.

