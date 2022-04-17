'US watching political situation in Islamabad': The conversation that rattled Imran Khan govt

  1. Home
News Network
April 17, 2022

Islamabad, Apr 17: The conversation that rattled the then Prime Minister Imran Khan-led government in Pakistan took place on March 7 at a farewell lunch for the country’s ambassador to the US Asad Majeed Khan at his residence in Washington, which is also known as Pakistan House, a media report said on Sunday.

Citing diplomatic and official sources, Dawn newspaper reported that a note-taker also attended the lunch meeting and the cable that Ambassador Khan later sent to Islamabad was based on the notes taken by the note-taker, who was from the Pakistani Embassy.

Since the lunch meeting – attended by Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asian Affairs Donald Lu and Deputy Assistant Secretary Lesslie C Viguerie - was held less than two weeks after the Russian military operation against Ukraine, the invasion dominated the conversation, the paper said.

The sources said the US side expressed its ‘disappointment’ with Pakistan’s decision to send its prime minister, Imran Khan, to Moscow the day Russia invaded Ukraine, the paper said.

“They pointed out how the invasion had angered the entire American nation and explained why they thought Khan should have postponed his visit,” one of the sources said.

Another source said Lu hinted that “Washington believes the final decision to go ahead with the visit despite the invasion was that of Imran Khan” although some Pakistani officials had suggested postponing it, the paper reported.

Ambassador Khan, according to these sources, argued that it was a collective decision and that Pakistan had been trying for a Moscow visit for years. And when the invitation came, they could not turn it down or postpone it.

The Americans, however, argued that Islamabad should have also “considered Washington’s sensitiveness” on this issue before going ahead with the visit, the paper said.

The sources said the conversation then drifted to the current political environment in Pakistan, and Lu pointed out that Washington was keenly watching the situation and the outcome of a no-trust move against the then prime minister would impact US-Pakistan relations as well, the paper said.

One source claimed Lu’s arguments were “alarming and far from routine”, but he did not threaten a regime change.

The source also claimed that no one attending the meeting felt that the Americans were hatching a conspiracy to topple the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government led by Khan.

“No, there’s no conspiracy. Nobody got that impression,” the source added. “But they did say the outcome will impact bilateral ties, which can be interpreted either way.”

The sources said the Americans never concealed “their disappointment” with Pakistan over Khan’s Moscow visit. They claimed that Army Chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa had planned to visit Washington in April, but postponed it after learning how the Americans felt about Ukraine.

“I never thought it was a US conspiracy, but it triggered certain reactions that impacted the domestic political situation in Pakistan,” another source said. “What Lu said reflected what the Biden administration feels and thinks. It was very unusual. Not one bit routine.”

The source claimed that the defence attache's presence in the lunch meeting, and his earlier engagement with US officials on the Ukraine issue, explained why Gen Bajwa’s comments on Ukraine “marked a significant departure” from Khan’s policies on this issue, the paper said.

Khan had argued that Pakistan made a mistake by joining the West during the Cold War, it should remain neutral in the Russia-Ukraine conflict and refused to condemn Moscow’s invasion.

Addressing a seminar in Islamabad on April 2, Gen Bajwa, however, slammed Russia’s military attack on Ukraine, calling for an immediate cessation of what he described as a “huge tragedy” inflicted on a smaller country.

Last week, the Army also dismissed Khan’s allegations of a US conspiracy, although it acknowledged that Washington had used language in the lunch meeting that amounted to interference in Pakistani affairs.

Military spokesman Major General Babar Iftikhar said that the National Security Council’s meeting on this issue expressed “grave concern” at the communication from Washington, but did not use the word ‘conspiracy’.

On April 8, in his last address to the nation as prime minister, Khan reiterated his allegations that a senior US diplomat threatened a regime change in Pakistan.

In another statement, Khan also named the official - Donald Lu - who allegedly made that threat during a meeting with Ambassador Khan.

Khan, 69, became the first prime minister in Pakistan who was removed through a no-trust vote on April 9 - a move he alleged was the outcome of a 'foreign conspiracy' orchestrated by the US.

On April 10, while commenting on Khan’s claim, a US State Department spokesperson said: “Let me just say very bluntly there is absolutely no truth to these allegations,” according to the Dawn report.

Khan has been trying to build a narrative that he was a victim of international conspiracy and his party has demanded a probe by the Supreme Court.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has announced that a committee of the parliament would be briefed by the army and other officials about the letter, and also committed to resign if proved that the US conspired to remove Khan. 

News Network
April 10,2022

Bengaluru, Apr 10: Leader of Opposition in Karnataka Assembly Siddaramaiah on Sunday slammed Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai for the hooliganism by Hindutva outfits and alleged that Bommai has outsourced the law and order department to Sangh Parivar.

In a series of tweets, the former chief minister hit out at Bommai for not initiating action against the Hindutva outfits who are on rampage attacking Muslim shopkeepers. "Basavaraj Bommai has outsourced the law & order dept of govt to Sangh Parivar, & the goons of Sri Ram Sene are appointed on contractual basis. This is a disaster for Karnataka," the Congress leader tweeted.

"An act of Mareecha in the name of 'Rama'!! It is the Ravanas who are dictating Mareechas, & those Ravanas should also be punished," he further said. He said if Bommai is still the Chief Minister of Karnataka, he should get the 'goons of Sri Ram Sena' kicked into jail for vandalising shops of Muslim traders in Dharwad. If Bommai is incapable of doing this, it is better to resign for the benefit of Karnataka, he added.

He was referring to the vandalism by Hindu activists who destroyed watermelons of Muslim vendors at Nuggikeri Anjaneya Swami temple on Saturday saying that they cannot do business of Hindu temple region. The Hindu outfits had also petitioned the temple management citing a government rule that non-Muslims cannot do business inside Hindu temples. When there was no response, they reportedly went on the rampage. "The goons of Sri Rama Sene have presented the picture of @BJP4India's 'Rama Rajya'. In reality, this is Ravana Rajya in the name of Rama," Siddaramaiah said.

Noting that that the attack by goons of Sriram Sena is not just on the Muslim traders, but also an attack on farmers growing water melon, Siddaramaiah expressed his apprehension that if these goons continue to wander on the streets, they will try enter all the houses. The former Chief Minister even charged Bommai of being insecure of his position and having no control over his cabinet. In an attempt to save his chair, he has pledged the govt & his integrity with Sangh Parivar, he alleged.

"Bommai has failed to shut the foul mouths of communal anti-heroes like C T Ravi (MLA and BJP national general secretary), N Ravikumar (MLC) from commenting on the investigation by Police Commissioner. These statements demoralise the entire Police department," Siddaramaiah said. Highlighting that Karnataka is known for peace and harmony, in which he took pride, the former chief minister said the attack on Muslims by wings of Sangh Parivar and BJP has embarrassed Kannadigas in front of the whole world. He also said that Kannadigas will never excuse the acts of vandalism.

"The BJP in Karnataka is not just digging a grave for itself, but also for all the Kannadigas. BJP's communal venom is hurting investment sentiments & industrialists are contemplating about moving out of our state. This is a dangerous & concerning development," Siddaramaiah alleged. He also charged that the Karnataka Chief Minister had become a 'toy in the hands of communal goons'. "This toy is a prescription for Karnataka's failure. What we need is the prescription for Karnataka's growth story," Siddaramaiah said. 

News Network
April 6,2022

muskankhan.jpg

Mandya, Apr 6: Distancing himself from the video statement released by Al-Qaeda chief Ayman Al Zawahiri, praising Karnataka college student Muskan Khan for defending their hijab, her father on Wednesday termed the comments of the terror outfit's leader as "wrong" and said he and his family were living peacefully in India.

Noting that such incidents are disturbing the peace of the family, he said the police and state government can initiate an inquiry to ascertain the truth.

"We don't know anything about it (video), we don't know who he is. I saw him today for the first time. He has said something in Arabic.....We are all living here with love and trust like brothers," Mohammad Hussain Khan told reporters in response to a question on Zawahiri's video.

Queried on Zawahiri praising Muskan, he said, "People say whatever they want....this is unnecessarily causing trouble. We are living peacefully in our country, we don't want him to talk about us, as he is not related to us... it is wrong, it is an attempt to create division among us."

In the Arabic video clip, with English subtitles provided by SITE Intelligence Group that tracks the online activity of white supremacist and jihadist organisations, Zawahiri also reads out a poem, which he says he wrote for "our Mujahid sister" and for her "brave feat".

Asked about demands from a section of people for an inquiry to find any links, Khan said let it be done, there is law, police and government for it. 

Reacting to the video release, Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra said, it proves the involvement of "unseen hands" behind the row.

He said the Home and Police department officials are keeping a watch on developments and tracking things in this connection. At the peak of the hijab row in February, Muskan Khan, a second-year BCom student in Mandya was heckled by a group of students, wearing a saffron shawl, for entering the college with a hijab.

As they shouted "Jai Shri Ram", Muskan retorted by raising the slogan of "Allah-hu-Akbar." Following this, college authorities intervened and brought the situation under control. 

News Network
April 13,2022

Bengaluru, Apr 13: Calling the death of contractor Santhosh K Patil in Karnataka a ‘murder’ by the ruling BJP government, the state Contractor`s Association on Wednesday accused the party of indulging in ‘rowdyism’ and threatened to launch a month-long protest.

"We will stop our work for a month in protest”, association President Kempanna announced.

Speaking to reporters, Kempana stated that presently the most corrupt government is in power in the state. The corruption has exceeded limits in all government departments. "BJP government is indulging in rowdyism. Though we have enough evidence, we are not able to produce it fearing backlash by BJP leaders," he said.

He demanded that an independent probe be carried out under a retired Supreme Court Judge into the death. "We will submit our evidence against the ministers," he said.

“Despite lodging a complaint with Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, no action was taken. The works will be stopped condemning the negligence of the government for a month from May 25. CM Bommai has become silent," he said.

"For every work, we need to give 5 percent commission during the tender process. Corruption is rampant in the CM`s office. It is much more in the Health and Irrigation departments. If grievances of contractors are not addressed within 15 days, we will be forced to protest," he warned.

"We are not blackmailing. Our allegations are true. Health Minister K. Sudhakar is the most corrupt and he is getting 5 per cent cut in every tender. The ministers decide the allotment of tender much before the tender process. For example, Rs 10,000 crore development works have been taken up in R R Nagar constituency of Bengaluru but the work is substandard," he maintained.

Rural Development, PWD, BBMP and Irrigation Ministers have their own agents. Even the CM`s office is not an exception. There are audio records on commission given to them. Minister Sudhakar`s family members are carrying out 60 percent works. His wife gives cheques for work. Son of a Chitradurga MLA has quit the medical profession to become a contractor, Kempanna alleged.

Association Vice-President Manjunath said that the legislators should not threaten the contractors. Due to the menace of commission and percentage, the quality of work in the state is being compromised, he said.

Reacting to allegations, Minister for Health Sudhakar stated that the Contractor`s Association President Kempanna is a Congress agent. He challenged him to prove allegations against him and warned of filing a defamation case against him.

Earlier, the Contractor`s Association of the state had written a letter to the Prime Minister alleging that ruling BJP leaders are forcefully taking a 40 percent cut in all the projects executed by the contractors.

The Congress made this a huge issue and even demanded that the President's Rule be implemented in the state.

