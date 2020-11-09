  1. Home
  2. USA's Muslim travel ban set to end on day 1 of Biden presidency?

USA's Muslim travel ban set to end on day 1 of Biden presidency?

Al Jazeera
November 8, 2020

Washington, Nov 8: On the first day of his presidency, president-elect Joe Biden intends to rescind Donald Trump’s travel bans on travellers from 13 countries, most either majority-Muslim or African nations.

Shortly after taking office in 2017, Trump issued an executive order that banned travellers from seven majority-Muslim nations from entering the United States.

The Trump administration reworked the order several times amid legal challenges and the Supreme Court upheld a version of it in 2018. The countries subject to entry restrictions have changed over the years.

The bans could be easily undone as they were issued by executive order and presidential proclamation, according to policy experts, but lawsuits from conservatives could delay the process.

In October, Biden also promised to push politicians for laws to fight the surging number of hate crimes in the US.

“As president, I’ll work with you to rip the poison of hate from our society to honour your contributions and seek your ideas. My administration will look like America with Muslim Americans serving at every level,” he said.

“On day one, I’ll end Trump’s unconstitutional Muslim ban.”

Trump imposed the travel restrictions – often referred to by critics as the “Muslim ban” – through a series of executive orders singling out Iran, Libya, Somalia, Syria and Yemen, triggering criticism that it amounted to unlawful religious discrimination.

Trump then expanded the ban to include Venezuela and North Korea and later added Nigeria, Sudan, Myanmar and three other countries to the list.

“Muslim communities are the first to feel Donald Trump’s assault on Black and brown communities in this country, with his vile Muslim ban. That fight was the opening barrage in what has been nearly four years of constant pressure and insults,” Biden said.

‘First day in office’

The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), the US’s largest Muslim civil rights and advocacy organisation, congratulated Biden on his victory on Saturday and said it would hold him to his election promises.

“President-elect Biden has pledged to end the Muslim Ban on his first day in office, include Muslims at every level of his administration and address issues of racial and religious discrimination,” said Nihad Awad, CAIR’s national executive director.

“We plan to join other American Muslim leaders and organisations in ensuring that the Biden administration fulfils these promises. We also plan to continue holding our government accountable when it errs.”

During the election campaign, Trump accused Biden of wanting to “end all travel bans, including from jihadist regions”, and implied his challenger would allow “people that are going to come in and blow up our cities, do things”.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
October 30,2020

positive.JPG

Bengaluru, Oct 30: A staff of a diagnostic centre in RT Nagar, Bengaluru was caught offering fake Covid-19 negative results for Rs 12,000. This comes days after two staffers and a doctor were sacked for selling fake Covid negative reports.

An employee at the centre said he was ready to supply fake negative result certificates for Covid-19 patients who sought clearance documents for international travel. “The negative result can be obtained, which will also be reflected in the SRF record,” he said.

When asked how the fake reports are generated, the employee said swab samples are generally sent to three different labs, from where a negative report can be obtained. “There is a risk, but in the three labs, a false report can be obtained,” the employee said, suggesting that some testing staff in labs were also complicit in the scam.

When informed about the scam, Health Minister Dr Sudhakar said the government will not spare any lab that is involved in such irregularities.

“The government has zero tolerance towards any kind of irregularities or manipulation in labs. I have instructed the district health officers and taluk health officers to conduct surprise visits and inspect labs. Stern action will be taken against anyone, be it contract, outsource or even a permanent employee, whoever is found indulging in wrongdoing,” he said.

The BBMP on Tuesday terminated a lab technician and an Asha worker who were found manipulating test results.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
October 29,2020

online.jpg

Bengaluru, Oct 29: The department of public instruction has issued a circular which formally fixes the duration for live sessions of online classes. The timetable is based on the report of an expert committee. The circular also warns of disciplinary action against schools that flout the norms.

As reported, S Suresh Kumar, primary and secondary education minister, had announced last week that the government “will soon” implement the expert committee’s report that was submitted in July. The minister had also directed the commissioner of public instruction to issue a circular in this regard.

The circular, dated October 22, has instructed schools to follow a “judicious mix” of live and recorded sessions. Each live online session cannot extend beyond 30 minutes for students till grade 5 and 30-45 minutes for those till grade 10.

Pre-primary classes (3-6 years) can have one session daily thrice a week; grades 1-2 two sessions per day thrice a week; grades 3-5 two sessions daily five days a week; grades 6-8 three sessions daily for five days a week and grades 9-10 four classes daily five days a week. Classes have to be interactive. Presence of parents in the online session is mandatory till class 2.

For pre-primary to grade 2, the content mix has to be play, stories, rhymes and other innovative activities. In grades 3-5, the content has to be 25% curricular and rest co-curricular. In grades 6-8, both curricular and extracurricular should have equal weightage and in 9-10, there should be 75% curricular and 25% co-curricular.

The minister said action will be taken against schools violating these norms as per section 124 (5) of the Karnataka Education Act 1983. The circular states the government issued the circular following media reports that online classes are affecting children’s eyes.

Private schools had launched online classes after schools shut down in March following the nationwide lockdown. On June 15, the Karnataka government banned live online classes for classes LKG to Grade 5, but permitted recorded classes. It announced that an expert committee would be set up to fix modalities for grades 6 and above. On June 27, it issued another order with time restrictions for classes 6-10. A group of parents challenged the order in the high court, which stayed the June 15 and June 27 orders.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
October 30,2020

attack.JPG

Paris, Oct 30: A new suspect is in custody Friday in the investigation into a gruesome attack by a Tunisian man who killed three people in a French church, as France heightened its security alert amid religious and geopolitical tensions around cartoons mocking Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him)

The suspect is a 47-year-old man believed to have been in contact with the attacker the night before the attack on the Notre Dame Basilica in the Riviera city of Nice, according to a judicial official. The official was not authorised to be publicly named.

The attacker, Ibrahim Issaoui, was seriously wounded by police and hospitalised in life-threatening condition, authorities said. Anti-terrorism prosecutors in France and Tunisia are investigating.

In an interview broadcast on Friday with Saudi-owned Al Arabiya TV, Issaoui’s mother said she was shocked by the events.

From the Tunisian province of Sfax, the mother, her eyes wet with tears, said she was surprised to hear her son was in France when he called upon his arrival and had no idea what he was planning. “You don’t know the French language, you don’t know anyone there, you’re going to live alone there, why, why did you go there?” she said she told him over the phone at the time.

His brother told Al Arabiya that Issaoui had informed the family he would sleep in front of the church, and sent them a photograph showing him at the cathedral where the attack took place. “He didn’t tell me anything,” he said. A neighbour said he knew the assailant when he was a mechanic and held various other odd jobs, and had shown no signs of radicalisation.

France’s anti-terrorism prosecutor said the suspect is a Tunisian born in 1999 who reached the Italian island of Lampedusa, a key landing point for migrants crossing in boats from North Africa, on September 20 and travelled to Bari, a port city in southern Italy, on Oct. 9. It is not clear when he arrived in Nice.

The attack was the third in less than two months that French authorities have attributed to extremists, including the beheading of a teacher who had shown caricatures of the Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) in class after the images were re-published by satirical newspaper Charlie Hebdo.

President Emmanuel Macron said he would immediately increase the number of soldiers deployed to protect schools and religious sites from around 3,000 to 7,000.

 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.