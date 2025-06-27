  1. Home
'We don't need US permission': Israel admits it attempted to kill Iran's supreme leader

News Network
June 27, 2025

Tel Aviv, June 27: Israel's war minister (known as "defence" minister), Israel Katz, said on Thursday that Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was marked for assassination during the recent 12-day conflict, but evaded elimination by going underground. 

“If Khamenei had been in our sights, we would have taken him out,” Katz told Kan public television, adding that the Iranian leader “went very deep underground and broke off contacts with commanders,” making a strike “not realistic”, according media reports.

Speaking in a round of televised interviews, Katz reiterated that Israel actively searched for Khamenei throughout the war. “We searched a lot,” he told Channel 13, explaining that Israel’s goal was not regime change but to destabilise Iran’s leadership and apply pressure mid-conflict.

The war, which began on June 13 and concluded with a US-brokered ceasefire on June 25, saw Israel launch airstrikes that killed several top Iranian commanders and nuclear scientists. Katz said Israel maintained aerial superiority and enforced what he described as a policy of “enforcement actions against Iran,” designed to prevent the country from rebuilding its nuclear and missile capabilities, as per the Times of Israel.

Asked if Israel had sought US approval to target Khamenei, Katz told Channel 13, “We don’t need permission for these things.” 

He also compared Khamenei to Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah, who was killed last year, advising the Iranian leader to remain in hiding, “I wouldn’t recommend that he stay tranquil,” Katz told Kan.

“He should learn from the late Nasrallah… I recommend that he do the same thing. ”US President Donald Trump had also threatened Khamenei’s life during the conflict. On June 17, Trump wrote on social media: “We know exactly where the so-called ‘Supreme Leader’ is hiding… We are not going to take him out (kill!), at least not for now.” 

However, days later, Trump walked back the statement, saying regime change was not advisable. Despite his earlier stance, Trump ordered the launch of Operation Midnight Hammer, a series of precision strikes on three Iranian nuclear facilities. According to White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt, the strikes were a “total obliteration” and successfully degraded Iran’s nuclear infrastructure. 

“It was a total success… Not only does our own intelligence say that, but even the Iranian foreign minister and the United Nations agreed,” she said at a briefing Leavitt also confirmed that the Trump administration remains focused on diplomacy and peace, with US and Iranian officials set to hold talks next week. She said the US is in close communication with intermediaries like Qatar to explore pathways for Iran to adopt a “non-enrichment civil nuclear program.”

The ceasefire has shifted priorities. Katz said Israel will no longer pursue Khamenei's life post-ceasefire but warned that any future provocations would be met with force. “There’s a difference, before the ceasefire, after the ceasefire,” he said. He also acknowledged that while Israel destroyed Iran’s enrichment capabilities, it does not know the location of all enriched uranium. However, Katz claimed that the strikes have delayed Iran’s nuclear ambitions “by long years” and vowed that “we won’t let that happen.”

News Network
June 19,2025

The world is now witnessing the highest number of active state-based conflicts since the end of the Second World War, with 59 ongoing wars and 78 countries involved, according to the 2024 edition of the Global Peace Index released by the Institute for Economics & Peace.

The report paints a grim picture of international stability, warning that global peacefulness continues to erode amid a backdrop of deepening geopolitical rivalries, rising militarisation, and a growing number of cross-border disputes.

“Many of the leading indicators that typically precede large-scale conflict are now at their worst levels since 1945,” the study stated.

Sharp Rise in Conflicts

There are currently 59 active state-based armed conflicts, three more than last year, making this the most violent period since WWII. The conflicts are not only increasing in number but also in complexity, with 78 nations now engaged in violence beyond their borders, a trend that the index attributes to growing global fragmentation and the assertiveness of middle powers.

Major flashpoints highlighted in the report include:

Russia-Ukraine

Israel-Palestine and Israel-Iran

China-US tensions over Taiwan

India-Pakistan

Armenia-Azerbaijan

North Korea-US

Iran-US

Yemen-Saudi Arabia

EU-Russia and UK-Russia

The report particularly noted the recent escalation between Israel and Iran, where Israel launched airstrikes on June 13 targeting Iranian military and nuclear infrastructure, killing senior Iranian officers—an incident that marked a dangerous expansion of the Middle East conflict.

Internationalisation of War

Conflicts are no longer localised. The report stresses that 78 countries are directly involved in conflicts beyond their borders, marking a significant shift toward internationalised warfare. The causes range from proxy wars and foreign interventions to the increasing involvement of middle-tier powers asserting dominance in their regions.

Decline in Conflict Resolution

The world is also seeing a steep decline in effective conflict resolution. The success rate of wars ending in a decisive military victory has plummeted from 49% in the 1970s to just 9% in the 2010s, while peace agreements as a method of resolution have dropped from 23% to just 4%.

Meanwhile, the long-term trend of falling militarisation has reversed. In the last two years alone, 106 countries have become more militarised, reflecting a broader shift toward rearmament and power projection.

Global Rankings

The Global Peace Index ranks 163 countries and territories, covering 99.7% of the world’s population.

Most Peaceful Countries (Top 5):

Iceland (since 2008)

Ireland

Austria

New Zealand

Switzerland

Least Peaceful Countries (Bottom 5):

Russia (for the first time)

Ukraine

Sudan

Democratic Republic of Congo

Yemen

Regional Overview

Western and Central Europe remains the most peaceful region globally.

Middle East and North Africa (MENA) retains its position as the least peaceful.

South Asia is now the second least peaceful region, with growing political repression in Bangladesh and enduring tensions between India and Pakistan contributing to its decline.

Interestingly, South America was the only region to record an overall improvement in peacefulness last year, with 7 of 11 countries showing gains.

Final Outlook

Overall, 87 countries saw a decline in peacefulness, while only 74 improved, leading to a net global deterioration of 0.36%. The report concludes that without major diplomatic interventions, the world is on a trajectory of escalating conflict and instability unseen since the mid-20th century.

Agencies
June 19,2025

Cairo, June 19: Israeli army’s direct gunfire and strikes killed at least 140 starving people including child and women across Gaza in the past 24 hours, local health officials said, as some Palestinians in the Strip said their plight was being forgotten as attention has shifted to the air war between Israel and Iran.

At least 40 of those killed over the past day died as a result of Israeli gunfire and airstrikes on Wednesday, Gaza’s health ministry said. The deaths included the latest in near daily killings of Palestinians seeking aid in the three weeks since Israel partially lifted a total blockade on the territory.

Medics said separate airstrikes on homes in the Maghazi refugee camp, the Zeitoun neighborhood and Gaza City killed at least 21 people, while five others were killed in an airstrike on an encampment in Khan Younis in southern Gaza.

Fourteen more people were killed in Israeli fire at crowds of Palestinians awaiting aid trucks brought in by the United Nations along the Salahuddin road in central Gaza, medics said.

Asked about the Salahuddin road incident, the Israel Defense Forces said that despite repeated warnings that the area was an active combat zone, individuals approached troops operating in the Nuseirat area in the central Gaza Strip in a manner that posed a threat to forces.

Troops fired warning shots, it said, adding that it was unaware of injuries. Regarding other strikes, the IDF said it was “operating to dismantle Hamas military capabilities” while taking “feasible precautions to mitigate civilian harm.”

On Tuesday, Gaza’s health ministry said 397 Palestinians among those trying to get food aid had been killed and more than 3,000 wounded since aid deliveries restarted in late May.

Some in Gaza expressed concern that the latest escalations in the war between Israel and Hamas that began in October 2023 would be overlooked due to the new Israel-Iran conflict.

“People are being slaughtered in Gaza, day and night, but attention has shifted to the Iran-Israel war. There is little news about Gaza these days,” said Adel, a resident of Gaza City.

“Whoever doesn’t die from Israeli bombs dies from hunger. People risk their lives every day to get food, and they also get killed and their blood smears the sacks of flour they thought they had won,” he said. 

Agencies
June 21,2025

Pakistan has nominated US President Donald Trump for 2026 Nobel Peace Prize "in recognition of his decisive diplomatic intervention and pivotal leadership during the recent India-Pakistan crisis”.

The Government of Pakistan made the recommendation in a post on X soon after Trump was asked on Friday about the Nobel. Trump said he should be awarded it for a variety of reasons, including his work on India and Pakistan.

“I should have gotten it four or five times,” the president said. “They won't give me a Nobel Peace Prize because they only give it to liberals,” news agency Associated Press quoted him as saying.

The US president has been very vocal on claiming the credit for "stopping India and Pakistan from fighting."

Tensions between New Delhi and Islamabad escalated after the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, with India carrying out precision strikes on terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in the early hours of May 7.

Pakistan attempted to attack Indian military bases on May 8, 9, and 10. The Indian side responded strongly to the Pakistani actions.

In a post on Truth Social on Friday, Trump bemoaned that he won't get a Nobel Peace Prize for "stopping" the war between India and Pakistan or for his efforts in the Russia-Ukraine and Israel-Iran conflicts.

"I won’t get a Nobel Peace Prize, no matter what I do," he said.

He started his post by mentioning that he is “very happy” to report that he has arranged, along with Secretary of State Marco Rubio, a “wonderful” treaty between Congo and Rwanda, in their war, which was known for “violent bloodshed and death, more so even than most other Wars, and has gone on for decades”.

Noting that representatives from Rwanda and Congo will be in Washington on Monday to sign documents in this regard, Trump described it as a “Great Day for Africa and, quite frankly, a Great Day for the World!”

He then went on to say that, however, he won’t get a Nobel Peace Prize for any of his efforts.

“I won’t get a Nobel Peace Prize for this, I won't get a Nobel Peace Prize for stopping the War between India and Pakistan, I won’t get a Nobel Peace Prize for stopping the War between Serbia and Kosovo," Trump said.

