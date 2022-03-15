  1. Home
  2. Western govts encouraging citizens to enlist in Ukraine will be responsible for their death: Russia

Western govts encouraging citizens to enlist in Ukraine will be responsible for their death: Russia

News Network
March 15, 2022

Western governments encouraging their citizens to enlist in Ukraine will be responsible for their death, the Russian Ministry of Defense said Monday, vowing to continue the strikes such as the one that destroyed the Yavorov base and show no mercy to mercenaries.

“All locations of foreign mercenaries in Ukraine are known to us,” Russian military spokesman Major-General Igor Konashenkov said in a statement on Monday. “I want to warn you again – there will be no mercy for the mercenaries, no matter where they are on the territory of Ukraine.”

Konashenkov said a number of Western governments have encouraged their citizens to fight against Russian troops as mercenaries, adding that “all further responsibility for the death of this category of foreign citizens in Ukraine rests solely with the leadership of these countries.”

“Targeted strikes will continue,” Konashenkov said, specifically referring to Sunday’s cruise missile attack on the military bases in Yavorov and nearby Starichi in western Ukraine.

According to Moscow, the missile salvo destroyed the facilities used by the “International Legion of Ukraine” and killed “up to 180 foreign fighters.”

Kiev officials said that 35 people were killed and 130 injured in the attack on the International Center for Peacekeeping and Security, the official name of the military base near Yavorov. It had been used for years by NATO personnel to train Ukrainian troops.

While Ukrainian authorities insist that no foreign fighters were killed in the strike, several British outlets have reported that three former UK special forces operatives died at Yavorov, and “many more killed within the site than has been claimed.” This has not been officially confirmed by London. Meanwhile, Washington insisted no “US troops, contractors or civilian government workers” were present at Yavorov.

Moscow sent troops into Ukraine last month, citing seven years of failure by Kiev to implement the terms of the Minsk agreements and make peace with the breakaway regions of Donetsk and Lugansk. Russia had recognized the two Donbass republics as independent states just days earlier. Kiev has accused Moscow of an unprovoked attack.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
March 4,2022

bommai.jpg

Bengaluru, Mar 4: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has proposed no hike in taxes in the Budget 2022-23 presented by him in the state Legislative Assembly on Friday.

In his maiden budget, the Chief Minister, who also holds the Finance portfolio, has expressed his government's commitment for the implementation of the Mekedatu project across river Cauvery, to which neighbouring Tamil Nadu is opposed to, and has provided Rs 1,000 crore for it this year.

With just a year left for the Assembly polls in the state, this is most likely to be the last full-fledged budget ahead of the elections. "The economy in 2021-21 is on the road to recovery. In these circumstances, I am not willing to put extra burden of additional taxes on the common man," Bommai said.

Presenting the Budget in the legislative assembly, he said, tax collection targets will be achieved by ensuring all the tax departments to perform better. The Chief Minister also said that he is not increasing petrol and diesel rates.

"Realising the difficulties caused by the second and third wave of Covid-19 pandemic in 2021-22, sales tax on petrol and diesel was reduced in November 2021. Because of which the petrol and diesel rates had come down by Rs 7 per litre," he noted.

Compared to other south Indian states, the rates of petrol and diesel are less in Karnataka, he said, adding that "I am not intending to increase the rates in 2022-23." Stating that the Mekedatu Balancing Reservoir and Bengaluru Drinking Water Project will be implemented by getting required clearances from the appropriate authority of central government, Bommai said, for implementation of the project, a grant of Rs 1,000 crore will be provided in the current year.

Pointing out that his government has given more importance for preservation of cattle resources and has implemented the Karnataka Prevention of Slaughter and Preservation of Cattle Act, the Chief Minister said, for the effective implementation of the Act, the number of 'Goshalas' will be increased from the present 31 to 100 and Rs 50 crore will be provided for the purpose.

Also for the first time in the state, the government will launch 'Punyakoti Dattu Yojane' to encourage public and private institutions to adopt cows in the Goshalas by paying Rs 11,000 annually. To encourage the use of farm machinery and to reduce fuel expenditure for the first time in the state, diesel subsidy at Rs 250 per acre subject to maximum for 5 acres will be given through DBT under a new scheme "Raitha Shakti" for which Rs 500 crore has been provided in the Budget.

An amount of Rs 500 crore has been provided in the Budget for the development of infrastructure in the government schools of the state, and priority will be given for selected inspirational taluks under this grant. The Budget also proposes to establish 438 "Namma Clinics" in major cities of the state, also they will be established in all wards of Bengaluru.

In these clinics, the services of detection of non-communicable diseases and referral for higher treatment to specialists will be provided. To enable establishment of enterprises, entrepreneurship training will be provided in the prestigious IIM Bengaluru to 300 women graduates of SC/ST.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
March 14,2022

The police have tightened security measures across Karnataka over the hijab judgement. The High Court of Karnataka is going to pronounce the judgement over the controversy on March 15. The pronouncement will commence at 10.30 am. 

The Bengaluru City commissioner of police Kamal Pant also issued prohibitory orders across the city from March 15, 6 am (Tuesday) till March 21, around 12 am. Earlier the prohibitory order was in place surrounding the educational institutions till March 22.

Soon after learning about the pronouncement, Kamal Pant held a meeting with his subordinates including additional commissioner of police, joint commissioner of police and deputy commissioner of police on Monday evening.

Apart from deploying extra force near educational institutions and sensitive areas, Pant has instructed the DCPs to keep an eye on the social media. He has also instructed DCP (Central) M N Anucheth to deploy policemen surrounding Vidhana Soudha and High Court from tonight itself.
Senior officials including Pant appealed to the public to respect the court's order and maintain peace in the city. DG and IGP, Praveen Sood has also instructed his subordinates to take necessary measures to maintain peace across the state.    

Prohibitory orders: 

With regard to the government's order to the strict enforcement of schools and colleges uniform rules in certain parts of the state, protests and agitations were held. At some places, these protests had disturbed public peace and order. 

Various types of reactions after pronouncement of the judgment, including gathering, celebrations, protests cannot be ruled out. Hence, in order to maintain public peace and order in Bengaluru city, the authorities have issued prohibitory orders for one week banning gathering, agitations, protests, celebrations of any type in any public place in the city. If anyone violates the order, necessary action will be taken against the respective persons, the authorities said.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
March 1,2022

naveenkarnataka.jpg

Bengaluru, Mar 1: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has condoled the death of Naveen Gyangoudar, an Indian student who was killed in Ukraine's Kharkiv on Tuesday morning.

Naveen hailed from Haveri in Karnataka and is the first Indian casualty of the deadly face-off between Ukraine and Russia.

The Chief Minister called up Naveen's father, Shekhar Gouda and consoled him. Terming the development as a real tragedy, the Chief Minister assured the family of all support for bringing back Naveen's mortal remains to India. He said that the state government is following up on the matter with the Ministry of External Affairs.

Recounting his son's last phone call to him earlier Tuesday morning, an emotional Shekhar Gouda said that Naveen used to call him at least two or three times a day.

Naveen was studying in Ukraine for the last 4 years. According to family sources, the tragedy occurred when he went out to have his breakfast.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.