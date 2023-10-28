  1. Home
  2. WHO, UNICEF lose touch with their staff in Gaza as Israel imposes communication blockade

WHO, UNICEF lose touch with their staff in Gaza as Israel imposes communication blockade

News Network
October 28, 2023

blocak.jpg

Several international organizations have warned that the Israeli regime has imposed a complete communication blockade on the Gaza Strip, which it has brought under a relentless war for the past three weeks.

The World Health Organization (WHO), UNICEF, the United Nations Children's Fund, Oxfam, a UK-based charity, and Doctors Without Borders raised the alarm on Friday.

Speaking through separate statements, they all said they had lost touch with their colleagues in Gaza as a result of the communication blackout.

"WHO says it lost touch with its staff in Gaza, with health facilities, health workers, and the rest of our humanitarian partners on the ground," Quds News Network cited the body as saying.

UNICEF chief, Catherine Russell, also said, "We have lost touch with our colleagues in Gaza," adding, "I’m extremely concerned about their safety and another night of unspeakable horror for 1M children in Gaza."

Oxfam said, "Gaza is facing total communication blackout as on ground and air offensive intensifies," while Doctors Without Borders said, "We call for the unequivocal protection of all medical facilities, staff, and civilians across the Gaza Strip."

Executive Director of UN Women, Sima Sami Bahous and the UN Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) sounded similar warnings.

The Israeli regime has been waging war against Gaza since October 7, when the territory's resistance movements launched an operation against the occupying entity in response to its intensified crimes against the Palestinian people.

The death toll in Gaza since the start of Israeli aggression has reached over 7,400 with more than 20,500 wounded.

Tel Aviv has, meanwhile, been threatening to launch a ground invasion against the coastal territory.

Also on Friday, the UN General Assembly overwhelmingly passed a resolution calling for the implementation of an immediate "humanitarian truce" in Gaza.

The vote at the General Assembly came after the United Nations Security Council failed four times to take action due to the US's recurrently casting its veto against relevant resolutions.

The United States and Israel's other Western backers have supported the regime's murderous crimes in Gaza as a means of "self-defense."

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
October 23,2023

hijab.jpg

Candidates in Karnataka will be allowed to wear hijabs to competitive and recruitment-related exams, state higher education minister M C Sudhakar has said.

Sudhakar's comments came after a meeting held on Sunday to discuss the State Education Policy and the issue of filling vacancies, when he said, "The hijab issue was not part of the discussion."

"Some want to raise objections to small things, but we cannot infringe on the rights of people. Even in NEET, candidates allowed to wear hijab," the minitster was quoted as saying by TOI.

"I think people who are protesting should verify the guidelines of the NEET exam. I don't know why they are making an issue out of this," he added.

The minister also told India Today that people had the right to wear what they wanted to examinations, saying, "This is a secular country. People are free to dress however they want."

The clarification, it is understood, will also apply to the exams that are being held in Karnataka on October 28 and 29 to fill vacancies in five corporations, among other bodies.

Sudhakar's comments on Sunday come against the backdrop of the hijab row in Karnataka, which erupted last year after the Government PU College in Udupi allegedly barred six girls wearing hijabs from entering the classroom, sparking a protest by the girls.

The protest was met with counter-protests by some Hindu students in colleges who demanded they be allowed to wear saffron scarves, and the issue soon spread to other colleges in the state.

Petitions were also filed in the Karnataka High Court on behalf of the aggrieved students in the Udupi college, and after a protracted hearing spread over 11 days, the HC upheld the ban on the hijab in educational institutions, declaring that the hijab was not an essential part of religious practice. 
 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
October 20,2023

zubair.jpg

Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair on Friday, October 20, won the 2023 Freedom of Expression Award in journalism, which is awarded by the Index on Censorship.

“Zubair faced significant threats after challenging mis/disinformation propagated by influential members of the ruling party,” Index on Censorship said.

Index on Censorship is a London-based non-profit organisation campaigning for freedom of expression. The annual Freedom of Expression Awards, are handed out in four categories – arts, campaigning, journalism and trustee – to those having a “significant impact fighting censorship anywhere in the world,” according to the organisation.

Commenting on him receiving the award, Zubair said that the award would “serve as a flicker of hope” for his young colleagues.

“It’s both an honour and privilege to receive the [Index on Censorship] Freedom of Expression [award], especially at a time when fake news and disinformation has emerged as a Frankenstein monster here in India,” Zubair said in a video posted by the organisation.

The fact-checker expressed gratitude to those who “stood by me when I was attacked, slandered and even jailed for doing my job”.

While announcing the nominees in September, Index on Censorship highlighted Zubair’s work and his arrest in June last year. “Using both his personal Twitter account, as well as the outlet’s website, Mohammed Zubair and his colleagues have reported on inter-communal violence in India, the actions of vigilante groups, as well as the use of social media platforms to amplify hate speech.”

The other nominees in the category were Franco-Afghan journalist Mortaza Behboudi and Bilan Media, which is Somalia’s first women-only media organisation.

Zubair was jailed for 24 days last year till he was granted bail by the Supreme Court. The Alt News co-founder is facing six cases in Uttar Pradesh and one case in Delhi in connection with allegations of promoting enmity between groups and hurting religious sentiments.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
October 19,2023

gazza.jpg

Keeping up the occupying regime's ongoing indiscriminate onslaught against the Gaza Strip, the Israeli war machine has killed tens of others across the besieged Palestinian territory.

Dozens off innocent Palestinians including children were killed as Israeli air raids continue to target Gaza overnight, according to Palestinian and Arab media reports, as residents mourn the deadly strike at al-Ahli Arab Hospital.

Meanwhile, Israeli forces also killed at least five Palestinians in the occupied West Bank, according to the Palestinian Red Crescent Society.

The continuation of massacre comes after US President Joe Biden visited Israel and reiterated his support to Zionist regime’s brutal war against Palestinians.  

Israel has been raining bombs on coastal sliver for the past 12 days since Gaza-based resistance movements of Hamas and Islamic Jihad launched Operation al-Aqsa Storm against the regime in response to its campaign of aggression, violation, and bloodshed against Palestinians. 

Around 3,500 people have died and over 12,000 others been injured so far as a result of the warfare.

A deadly Israeli attacks came on Wednesday, with the regime targeting a house in the city of Deir al-Balah in central Gaza, the official Palestinian Wafa news agency reported. The strike killed 10 people and wounded 22 others. "Search efforts are still underway to rescue around 18 more from under the rubble," the agency said.

Citing medical sources, the report also said that continued Israeli shillings of homes and other structures in the city of Khan Yunis in southern Gaza had killed another 31 people and injured 82 others.

The bloodshed followed the regime's killing of more than 500 people by hitting al-Ahli Baptist Hospital in Gaza City on Tuesday. Thousands of Palestinians were present at the facility when the attack took place.

The death toll marks the highest to be caused by the regime in a single attack since the war began.

Numerous world leaders have vehemently denounced the massacre.

Major cities across the world have also turned into the scene of angry demonstrations against Tel Aviv's campaign of bloodshed and destruction against the Palestinian territory.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.