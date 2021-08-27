  1. Home
  2. World condemns Kabul bombings; Russia questions US over ISIS terror links

World condemns Kabul bombings; Russia questions US over ISIS terror links

News Network
August 27, 2021

Countries across the world have strongly condemned terrorist explosions that tore through crowds of people outside Kabul airport, where countries race to evacuate as many people as possible before an August 31 deadline to completely withdraw their troops.

“India strongly condemns the bomb blasts in Kabul. We extend our heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims of this terrorist attack. Our thoughts and prayers also go out to the injured,” the external affairs ministry said in a brief statement.

Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh denounced the targeting of defenseless Afghans, and slammed any terrorist move against women, men, youths and children in the Muslim country.

Khatibzadeh expressed hope that an inclusive government would soon be established in Afghanistan, so that relevant organizations and institutions could assume their responsibilities to protect people’s lives and properties.

On Thursday evening, two bombers and gunmen attacked crowds of Afghans that had flocked to Kabul airport following the Taliban’s takeover of the country.

At least 90 civilians were killed in the two powerful explosions, Afghan medical sources said. US officials said at least 13 US soldiers were also killed in Thursday’s blasts.

An unnamed Taliban official told Reuters news agency on Friday that at least 28 members of the group perished in the bombings, vowing to beef up security at the Kabul airport to prevent future terrorist attacks.

The blasts outside Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul were claimed by ISIS-K, an offshoot of Daesh terrorist group in Afghanistan, which said its bombers singled out “translators and collaborators with the American army.”

General Frank McKenzie, head of US Central Command, said Friday US commanders were watching for more attacks by Deash, including possibly rockets or car-bombs targeting the airport.

"We're doing everything we can to be prepared," he said, adding that some intelligence was being shared with the Taliban and that he believed "some attacks have been thwarted by them."

The United States will press on with evacuations despite the threat of further attacks, McKenzie said, noting that there were still about 1,000 US citizens in Afghanistan.

The pace of evacuation flights had accelerated on Friday and American passport holders had been allowed to enter the airport compound, according to a Western security official stationed inside the airport.

In the past 12 days, Western countries have evacuated nearly 100,000 people. But they acknowledge that thousands will be left behind when the last US troops leave at the end of the month.

The American casualties in Thursday's attack were believed to be the most US troops killed in Afghanistan in a single incident since 30 personnel died when a helicopter was shot down in 2011.  

The US deaths were the first in action in Afghanistan in 18 months, a fact likely to be cited by critics who accuse Biden of recklessly abandoning without a plan.

British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace said the threat of attacks would increase as Western troops got closer to completing the huge airlift and leaving.

"The narrative is always going to be, as we leave, certain groups such as ISIS will want to stake a claim that they have driven out the US or the UK," Wallace told Sky News. He also vowed action against Daesh wherever it manifests itself.

US President Joe Biden also pledged to retaliate against the bombings in Kabul.

“We will hunt you down and make you pay. I will defend our interests in our people with every measure at my command,” he said.

Spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova raised the question whether the US is aware about the location of leadership and facilities of Daesh terrorists in Afghanistan.

“So, the US knew where the Daesh leadership and facilities were?!” she wrote on her Telegram channel.

Zakharova made the remarks after Biden stressed that he had given orders to prepare strikes on Daesh “assets, leadership and terrorists” following the deadly attacks near the Kabul airport.

Turkey’s Foreign Ministry also deplored “the heinous attack in the strongest terms.”

“Deeply saddened by the loss of lives after today’s attack in Kabul,” Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said in a tweet later on Thursday.

“We strongly condemn this heinous terror attack. Express my condolences to the families of those killed & my wishes for a speedy recovery to those wounded,” he added.

Egypt also affirmed its denunciation of all forms of terrorism, violence and extremism. In a statement, the Egyptian Foreign Ministry expressed its “firm condemnation” of the blasts.

On Twitter, Pakistani Foreign Ministry spokesperson Asim Iftikhar Ahmad “strongly condemned” the “heinous” terrorist attacks at Kabul airport.

“We condemn terrorism in all forms & manifestations, convey our condolences to bereaved families & pray for early recovery of the injured,” he said.

News Network
August 19,2021

Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi and his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, have expressed readiness to contribute to the establishment of peace and security in war-torn Afghanistan.

The two presidents discussed the situation in Afghanistan, along with a range of other issues, during a telephone conversation on Wednesday.

“The establishment of security, peace and tranquility in Afghanistan has always been emphasized by the Islamic Republic [of Iran], and we believe that all active Afghan groups should work together to establish stability in the country as soon as possible and make the US withdrawal a turning point for lasting peace and stability in Afghanistan,” Raeisi told Putin.

He said that the strengthening of relations with Russia was a central plank of Iran’s foreign policy.

“We seek to remove obstacles in relations and open new windows for cooperation, and are determined to increase the volume of bilateral trade with Russia,” he noted.

Emphasizing that Iran is determined to promote friendly and comprehensive relations between the two countries in a way that will set a successful model for neighborly relations, Raeisi said, "We have a serious will to finalize the comprehensive document of Iran-Russia cooperation as soon as possible."

He also thanked Russia for its initiative to launch the process of Iran's membership in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) and described it as a step towards strengthening very close relations between the two countries.

On Iran’s nuclear program, the president said the Islamic Republic, as a party to international treaties, including the Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT), is serious about restoring the rights of its people to pursue peaceful nuclear activities and to enjoy the benefits and achievements of the technology in all peaceful areas.

Raeisi lashed out at the US for seeking to use political and media hype to stand as a plaintiff instead of a criminal, and blaming Iran for Washington’s own violations of its obligations and its oppressive and illegal actions.

Regarding the situation in Afghanistan, he expressed Iran’s readiness for any cooperation for the establishment of peace in the war-ravaged country, and said, "The successful experience of Iran-Russia cooperation in the fight against Takfiri terrorism in Syria has opened new windows for the two sides to increase Tehran-Moscow interaction."

For his part, Putin said that his country attaches great significance to the promotion of ties with Iran, citing remarks by Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei that a high level of mutual trust and a high economic capacity in the two countries can lead to tangible results in bilateral areas.

He also welcomed signing of a comprehensive bilateral cooperation agreement between the two countries.

On Vienna talks aimed at the revival of the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, Putin said the agreement, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, “cannot be held hostage to problems not related to the nuclear deal.”

During the conversation, “prospects for resuming the implementation of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action on the Iranian nuclear program were [also] discussed," according to a Kremlin statement.

Besides, the statement said, the two presidents discussed preparations for the upcoming SCO summit "taking into account Iran’s application filed for full membership in this organization."

“.. Much attention was paid to the events taking place in Afghanistan, [and] readiness to contribute to the establishment of peace and stability in this country was expressed," the Kremlin statement added.

In addition, Putin and Raiesi also talked about Moscow-Tehran cooperation in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

News Network
August 22,2021

New Delhi, Aug 22: Former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda on Sunday rued the unruly scenes in the Rajya Sabha and wastage of the recently concluded Parliament session without any debates on issues affecting people, saying he had not seen anything like it in his 30 years as a parliamentarian.

After the conclusion of the monsoon session on August 11, he met the opposition leaders and asked them what they had achieved as none of the issues affecting the people was discussed, Gowda said. "I was not allowed to speak during the monsoon session due to the ruckus by members of the ruling and opposition parties. No business took place and the session was wasted," the JD(S) leader told reporters at the party office here.

On the unruly behaviour of parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha, he said, "I am disgusted with the behaviour of the ruling party, as well as the members of the opposition... People danced on the table in the well the house. In my 30 years as a parliamentarian, I have never witnessed any incident like this." Such behaviour was not good for society because it showed the degeneration of democratic values and was an insult to the great people who fought for the freedom of the country, he said.

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu had suspended four TMC MPs on August 4 for the rest of the day for creating a ruckus over the Pegasus spying issue.

Gowda said his party would launch a state-wide campaign after the conclusion of the legislature session on September 24, to resolve the water disputes in the state, including that pertaining to the Krishna and Mahadayi rivers and the Mekedatu balancing reservoir project across the river Cauvery.

He said Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai had spoken to NCP chief Sharad Pawar and other BJP leaders in a bid to find a solution to the Krishna and Mahadayi water sharing dispute between the state and Maharashtra.

Regarding the Mekedatu issue, he said some leaders from Tamil Nadu he had spoken to had advocated a reservoir on the Cauvery river at Hogenakkal on the Karnataka-Tamil Nadu border, and not Mekedatu in Ramanagara district. "A reservoir at Hogenakkal would mean encompassing a large catchment area whereas in Mekedatu, the catchment area is small," Gowda said.

The former PM said only a regional outfit like JD(S) could find a solution to these two river water disputes and not any national party.

He said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi needed to 'walk the extra mile' to hone his political skills and wondered what he had achieved by taking out a bicycle rally recently to protest the hikes in fuel prices.

To a question on his recent meeting with Bommai, Gowda said he assured him support on various issues.

News Network
August 18,2021

New Delhi, Aug 18: A Delhi court on Wednesday discharged senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor in a case related to his wife Sunanda Pushkar's death in a luxury hotel here.

Special Judge Geetanjali Goel passed the order in a virtual hearing.

Tharoor thanked the judge, and said it was “an absolute torture for last seven-and-a-half-years” and that it was a “great relief”.

During the arguments, while police had sought framing of various charges, including 306 (abetment of suicide), senior advocate Vikas Pahwa, appearing for Tharoor, told the court that the investigation conducted by the SIT completely exonerated the politician of all the charges levelled against him.

Pushkar was found dead in a suite of a luxury hotel in the city on the night of January 17, 2014. The couple was staying in the hotel as the official bungalow of Tharoor was being renovated at that time.

Tharoor was charged under sections 498A (husband or relative of husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty) and 306 of the Indian Penal Code by the Delhi Police, but was not arrested in the case.

He was granted bail on July 5, 2018.

