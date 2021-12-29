  1. Home
World records over 1 million new covid cases in a day for the first time

December 30, 2021

The number of daily new Covid cases worldwide has crossed one million for the first time since the pandemic began two years ago, according to an AFP tally Thursday.

The figures for 23-29 December, the highest since the virus first emerged at the end of 2019, are based on tolls given daily by health authorities in each country.

More than 7.3 million new Covid-19 cases were detected around the world in the last seven days — an average of 1,045,000 infections every day — following a surge in cases of the highly contagious Omicron variant.

The numbers are much higher than the last record before the current wave when daily cases stood at 817,000 on average between April 23 and 29.

A large share of the less serious or asymptomatic cases remain undetected despite ramped up testing in many countries since the pandemic began.

Also, testing policy varies from one country to another.

Global infections worldwide — on the rise since the middle of October — shot up by 44 per cent the previous week over a week earlier.

A Covid “tsunami” threatens to overwhelm healthcare systems, the World Health Organization warned on Wednesday.

“This is and will continue to put immense pressure on exhausted health workers, and health systems on the brink of collapse,” WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said.

More than 85 per cent of the new infections occurred in two regions worst hit by Omicron — Europe, which recorded 4,022,000 cases in the last seven days, up 36 per cent over the preceding week, and the United States and Canada which had a combined 2,264,000 cases in the same period, up 83 per cent.

However, Asia saw 268,000 cases, or a 12 per cent drop.

Covid deaths worldwide have continued to decline for three weeks now with 6,400 in the past week — a fall of six per cent over the previous week.

A record 14,800 daily deaths were registered between January 20 and 26. 

December 29,2021

Hubballi, Dec 29: The Political Secretary to Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, M P Renukacharya, on Wednesday asked three-time Ministers to voluntarily resign and devote time for the party.

"Many BJP MLAs are desirous of a Gujarat-like cabinet revamp in the state... In this backdrop, I request three-time Ministers (2004, 2008, 2018) to voluntarily resign and devote time to the 'sanghatan' (organization) in the run-up to the election. This will give an opportunity for new faces to become Ministers and will boost the charisma of the party and the government," he told reporters here.

The issue has been discussed by MLAs and they are planning to meet senior party leaders, including the party President and Chief Minister, to push for induction of new Ministers, Renukacharya said.

There, however, is no scope for the replacement of Basavaraj Bommai as Chief Minister, he said. "Bommai will continue as the Chief Minister."

On Tuesday, former Union Minister and senior BJP leader Basanagouda Patil Yatnal told reporters that a cabinet revamp was imminent and strict action will be taken against those who make public statements on Bommai's replacement as Chief Minister.

Replying to a query, Yatnal said the central leadership including Prime Minister Narendra Modi is in the know-how of Karnataka BJP leaders speaking about Bommai's replacement.

"The central leadership is aware of the developments. Because, there are people who send paper cuttings and video clips to them. The central leadership including Narendra Modi are keeping an eye on those who talk about change of guard. This was told by Pralhad Joshi (Union Minister)," he said.

He said if any leader speaks about Bommai's replacement, strict action will be taken.

Yatnal also said that BJP General Secretary Arun Singh and Joshi announced that Bommai will remain the Chief Minister till the next election.

December 16,2021

Bengaluru, Dec 16: Karnataka government’s proposed anti-conversion bill suggested up to 10 years of imprisonment and placed the “burden of proof” on the person who facilitated the conversion on the basis of force or coercion. 

The draft of the so called ‘Karnataka Protection of Right to Freedom of Religion Bill-2021’, which official sources say is not yet finalised, aims to prohibit "conversion from one religion to another religion by misrepresentation, force, fraud, undue influence, coercion, allurement or marriage".

Offences registered under the proposed bill will be cognizable and non-bailable. Imprisonment "shall not be less than three years, but which may extend to five years" along with a fine of around Rs 25,000. However, for conversion involving a minor, woman or a person belonging to Scheduled Castes or Scheduled Tribes, jail term can go up to 10 years with a fine of Rs 50,000.

The accused person will have to prove that the religious conversion was voluntary and not by force. Further, the bill makes a provision for the accused to pay up to Rs 5 lakh as compensation to those who were made to convert. 

The bill requires people willing to convert to declare at least 60 days in advance to the deputy commissioner and within 30 days of the conversion under a specified format. 

After the conversion, the “authority concerned shall take steps in accordance with applicable laws with regard to entitlement of persons converted to enjoy social status or to receive economic benefits from the government (prior to conversion),” the bill says. 

This means that a Dalit who converts should forego benefits he or she is entitled to as a member of the SC community. 

Any institution or organisation violating the provisions of the proposed law will not be eligible for any financial aid or grant from the government, the bill says. 

The bill noted that by virtue of Right to Freedom of Religion all persons are free to profess, practice or propagate any religion of their choice. However, "...Supreme Court has held that 'Right to Propagate' under Article 25 does not include the right to convert another person,” the bill notes.

“In recent years the state has noticed many (instances) of conversion by means of 'allurement', 'coercion', 'force', 'fraudulent means' and also 'mass conversion'. These instances caused disturbances of 'public order' in the state,” the bill explains.

“The Law Commission of Karnataka, after studying the various laws on the subject and considering the situation in the state in its thirtieth report, has made the recommendation to the government to enact a suitable law on the subject," the proposed bill says.

December 20,2021

Bengaluru, Dec 20: Terming religious conversion a silent invasion, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday said the menace of conversion should not be allowed to grow in society.

"Hindus were often invaded leading to large-scale religious conversions from time to time. If you see people from other religions around us, they were originally Hindus. Besides the geographical invasion, there is a religious invasion happening in the country. If geographical invasion happens openly, religious invasion happens slowly," Bommai said during an event organised by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad.

Seers of various Maths under the banner of VHP and Bajrang Dal organised the event urging the Chief Minister to bring the anti-conversion Bill he had been talking about. According to the VHP sources, the event was organised as a few missionary organisations are opposing the Bill by saying that it was against the Constitution.

The Chief Minister said that the anti-conversion Bill would be introduced as the conversion is a threat to society.

According to Bommai, the attempt to change the cultural background through allurement is unethical and unjust, which is the root of the problem. Religious conversion is not about increasing the strength but changing the mindset. It would have a huge impact on society, hence should not be allowed grow, the Chief Minister said.

"Initially it is coercion and allurement, then it becomes a disease and later a menace. Our society, State and the nation should not allow this to happen," Bommai told the Seers. Stating that poverty and disabilities are often misused to lure people to change their faith, Bommai said there was a need to bring a law because there is no scope for coercion and allurement in the Indian Constitution. In this regard, a law was needed to stop such practice, he said.

The Chief Minister called upon the Seers, too, to start a social movement against conversion to start identifying and addressing the root cause of the problem, as Adiguru Shankaracharya did.

"The government will do its job but the Seers here have to think about a mega social movement. I have faith in the Seers gathered here. We have to work together to save our religion. We will follow whatever decision you take," Bommai told the gathering.

He claimed that the Congress government in Karnataka had thought of bringing a law banning religious conversion in 2016 but due to vested political interests, they could not do so.

Speaking about the proposed anti-conversion Bill his government intends to bring, he said he cannot disclose the content of the matter because the legislative session was in progress. However, he said the process to enact the law was on different levels.

Bommai had earlier said his government would bring the law and the draft was ready. Any marriage done only to change someone's faith would be declared void, according to the draft. It also says those changing religion should give prior notice to the district administration at least 60 days in advance so that an inquiry can be conducted into it whether the change in faith is by choice or by coercion.  

