World is watching, stop killing babies: Canadian PM tells Israel; Netanyahu holds Hamas responsible

November 16, 2023

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has called for Israel to stop “killing babies,” earning a furious response from Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu.

Trudeau said on Tuesday that the “killing of women, of children, of babies” in the besieged Gaza Strip must end. Netanyahu pushed back, insisting that Hamas is responsible for civilian deaths as Israeli forces continue to batter the enclave.

“I urge the government of Israel to exercise maximum restraint,” Trudeau said in his sharpest criticism of Israel since the war on Gaza broke out more than five weeks ago. “The world is watching, on TV, on social media – we’re hearing the testimonies of doctors, family members, survivors, kids who have lost their parents.

“The world is witnessing this killing of women, of children, of babies. This has to stop,” he told a news conference in the western province of British Columbia.

In a post on X directed at Trudeau, early on Wednesday, Netanyahu said: “It is not Israel that is deliberately targeting civilians but Hamas that beheaded, burned and massacred civilians in the worst horrors perpetrated on Jews since the Holocaust.”

“The forces of civilization must back Israel in defeating Hamas barbarism,” Netanyahu continued.

Canada has maintained that Israel has the right to defend itself against Hamas after the Palestinian group attacked southern Israel on October 7, killing 1,200 illegal settlers and occupation soldiers who had looted, robbed and killed Palestinians. 

But it has also expressed increasing concern over the mounting death toll in the battered and besieged enclave, where more than 11,200 Palestinians have been killed by Israel since the conflict started.

“The price of justice cannot be the continued suffering of all Palestinian civilians,” Trudeau said on Tuesday. “All wars have rules. All innocent life has equal worth. Israeli and Palestinian.”

About 350 Canadian citizens, permanent residents and family members had been evacuated from Gaza, he added.

On X, Netanyahu once again lied “Israel is doing everything to keep civilians out of harm’s way,” even as his army relentlessly bombards Gaza.

On Wednesday, Israeli soldiers raided the al-Shifa Hospital, which they have been attacking for days. Thousands of patients and displaced Palestinians are trapped inside, including dozens of premature babies who are fighting for their lives.

International rights groups have said Israel’s attacks on hospitals “should be investigated as war crimes”.

Last week, Trudeau called for a significant humanitarian pause in the conflict to allow for the release of all hostages and the delivery of enough aid to address civilian needs in Gaza.

November 10,2023

The United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) commissioner Philippe Lazzarini said at least 99 of its staff have been killed in besieged Gaza strict due to Israeli aggression since October 7.

The commissioner added that severely limiting food, water and medicine in Gaza is “collective punishment," saying that the killing of thousands of children “cannot be collateral damage.”

He said pushing one million people to leave their homes and concentrate them in areas that lack adequate infrastructure constitutes “forced displacement." 

Meanwhile, in the occupied West Bank, 15 Palestinians were killed and at least 20 others injured by Israeli forces in a latest raid on Jenin city and refugee camp and in other Palestinian towns, the Palestinian health ministry said on Thursday.

Israel's military said it was conducting raids in Jenin, but gave no further details.

At least 178 Palestinians have been killed in the West Bank since the deadly Oct. 7 operation from the Gaza Strip, according to Palestinian health ministry figures.

Students at 28 universities across the UK are staging a walkout on Thursday and Friday to call for a ceasefire in Gaza. They are also demanding the immediate lifting of the siege on Gaza.

Universities taking part include King’s College London, London School of Economics and Edinburgh University. 

Students walked out of their classes, seminars and lectures on Thursday, calling on their institutions to demand an “immediate ceasefire" and an “end to UK complicity in, and funding for, Israel’s genocide in Gaza”. 

Thirty Palestine societies from universities across Britain released a joint statement saying that “the hostile environment that is being encouraged by university administrators has effectively banned Palestinians from their right to publicly grieve the catastrophe befalling their people in Gaza”.

Belgium’s deputy prime minister called on the government to adopt sanctions against Israel and investigate the bombings of hospitals and refugee camps in Gaza.

“It is time for sanctions against Israel. The rain of bombs is inhumane," Deputy Prime Minister Petra De Sutter told Nieuwsblad newspaper. “It is clear that Israel does not care about the international demands for a ceasefire."
 

November 13,2023

Kasaragod, Nov 13: In a gut-wrenching tragedy, a one-and-a-half-year-old boy was crushed to death when his uncle accidentally drove his car over him in front of their house at Sonkal near Uppala in Kasaragod district last evening.

The deceased has been identified as Zeeshan, son of Nissar. The tragedy occurred when Zeeshan’s uncle was moving the car forward to park it in front of the house. He could not see the little boy who was playing front of the car. 

The entire incident was caught on CCTV camera. In the video, the child can be seen playing outside the house when a car drives over him and the child gets crushed under the tyre.

Even though the child was immediately taken to hospital in Mangaluru, he could not be saved. Jurisdictional Manjeshwar police have registered a case. 

November 5,2023

The military wing of Palestinian resistance movement Hamas says more than 60 Israeli captives in the Gaza Strip are lost due to the regime's incessant airstrikes against the blockaded territory.

Abu Ubaida, the spokesman for the al-Qassam Brigades, made the announcement in a post on the brigades' Telegram channel on Saturday, which was also confirmed in an official statement.

"Since October 7 until now, the barbaric Zionist [regime's] bombing of Gaza has caused the loss of more than 60 enemy captives in Gaza," he said.

The spokesman added that the bodies of 23 captives are trapped under the rubble of the buildings and structures that have been destroyed by the Israeli strikes.

"It seems that we will never be able to reach them due to the continued brutal aggression of the occupation against Gaza," he added.

On October 7, Gaza-based Palestinian resistance groups captured around 250 Israeli soldiers and settlers during Operation al-Aqsa Storm, their biggest operation against the occupying entity in years.

Following the operation, Abu Ubaida said 200 of the captives were being held by al-Qassam Brigades, while the rest were kept by other Palestinian resistance factions.

Last month, the brigades announced that around 50 of the captives were killed in the devastating war that the Israeli regime has launched against Gaza since the Palestinians' operation.

The Israeli war has so far killed at least 9,488 Palestinians, including nearly 3,900 children and 2,509 women. Over 24,160 Palestinians have also been wounded.

On October 28, Hamas' leader in Gaza Yahya Sinwar said in a statement that the group was prepared for an "immediate" exchange of prisoners with Israel, but the regime was stalling.

The movement has so far released four of the captives on humanitarian grounds.

Late last month, Hamas released a video of three captured Israeli women voicing outrage at Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for his declining to agree to a swap deal and a ceasefire.

