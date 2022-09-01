  1. Home
  2. 'You dirty Hindu... disgusting dog': Indian-American racially abused by compatriot in California

Agencies
September 1, 2022

California, Sept 1: An Indian-American man has been racially abused by a compatriot in the US state of California who hurled racist slurs that he is a "dirty Hindu" and a "disgusting dog,'' days after another hate crime was reported against four women from the community in Texas.

Krishnan Jayaraman was verbally attacked by 37-year-old Singh Tejinder in the Taco Bell at Grimmer Boulevard in Fremont, California on August 21, NBC News reported on Wednesday.

Tejinder, of Union City, was charged on Monday with a hate crime in violation of civil rights, assault and disturbing the peace by offensive language, the Fremont Police Department said.

Tejinder was listed in charging documents as "Asian/Indian," the report said.

Jayaraman recorded the tirade, which lasted over eight minutes, on his phone, capturing the moment Tejinder told him: “You’re disgusting, dog. You look nasty. Don’t come out in public like this again.”

In the foul-mouthed rant, Tejinder called him a "dirty Hindu," repeatedly used the N-word, insinuated that Jayaraman didn’t eat meat and yelled “beef!” in his face. He appeared to spit at Jayaraman twice in the video.

At one point Tejinder was seen saying: "...this ain’t India! You...India up, and now you’re...America up,” the report said.

Jayaraman said he was frightened by the incident and was even more upset to learn later that the perpetrator was also Indian.

“I was scared, to be honest with you. I was infuriated on the one hand, but I was scared that what if this guy becomes too belligerent and then comes after me?” he told NBC Bay Area.

“I’m not here to pick a fight with you,” Jayaraman said. “What do you want? He said you know you Hindus are a shame, disgusting. Then he spat on me,” KTLA.com website reported.

Jayaraman says that’s when he and a restaurant employee called Fremont police. He says the man continued yelling for more than eight minutes.

Fremont police are still investigating the incident.

Jayaraman's video ended with Fremont police officers arriving, abc7news.com reported.

The police chief later addressed the community on social media.

Police Chief Sean Washington wrote: "We take hate incidents and hate crimes seriously, and understand the significant impact they have on our community. These incidents are despicable. We are here to protect all community members, regardless of their gender, race, nationality, religion, and other differences."

"We would like to urge the community to be respectful of each other and to immediately report any circumstances such as this that, upon investigation, may rise to the level of a crime. In the event of a hate crime, we will devote all available resources to follow up and investigate. Fremont is one of the nation's most diverse communities, and we are thankful for the contributions of community members from different cultures and backgrounds," the statement said.

On Friday, four Indian-American women were racially abused and smacked by a Mexican-American woman in the US state of Texas who hurled racist slurs at them that they are "ruining" America and should "go back to India".

The incident took place on Wednesday night in a parking lot in Dallas, Texas. The woman, identified as Esmeralda Upton, has been arrested.

The incident has shocked the Indian-American community across the country. 

August 22,2022

holimath.jpg

Bengaluru, Aug 22: The Media Coordinator of Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Gurulingaswamy Holimath died due to a massive heart attack on Monday morning, official sources said. He was 47.

Holimath had gone to a gymnasium in the morning at Nagarabhavi and complained of chest pain during a workout, the sources said. He was rushed to a nearby hospital, but died on the way. The doctors declared him brought dead.

Holimath had been closely associated with Bommai. Prior to his role as Bommai's media coordinator, he had served in various media houses.

An alumnus of Karnatak University Dharwad, Gurulingaswamy started his career with an internship at Deccan Herald. He went on to work with Kannada Prabha, Vijay Karnataka, ETV and TV5. 

Gurulingaswamy was appointed as Bommai’s media coordinator in August last year. Before that, he was Bommai’s media manager during his stint as home minister. 

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy, several ministers, Congress Karnataka unit president D K Shivakumar and MLAs condoled the demise of Holimath.

August 24,2022

telangana.jpg

Riyadh: The Haramain Sharifain has strongly condemned the controversial remarks made by the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s MLA Raja Singh against Prophet Muhammad.

Haramain Sharifain, an online news medium which presents updates from the Two Holy Mosques, in a statement on Tuesday condemned the blasphemous remarks against Prophet Muhammad by the Goshamahal MLA, a member of India’s ruling BJP.

Haramain called upon international organizations to stop elements that create communal tensions and takes steps to prevent the spread of Islamophobia and maintain religious harmony.

On Tuesday morning, Raja Singh was arrested by the Hyderabad police for making derogatory remarks against Prophet Muhammad in a “comedy video” that he released on YouTube, late on Monday.

After the release of the video, protests erupted in the city against Raja Singh. Complaints were filed at various police stations against the BJP MLA, forcing the police to register FIRs follwoing which he was arrested.

Singh was also suspended from the BJP for violating party rules.

Scores of people, especially in the Old City, took to the streets demanding his arrest.

After his arrest, he was presented before a magistrate, however, was granted bail by the Nampally Court based on technical grounds and error on part of the police.

August 25,2022

hyderabad.jpg

Hyderabad, Aug 25: After protests flared up in Muslim-dominated areas of Hyderabad following a video from BJP MLA Raja Singh, Telangana IT and Industries Minister K T Rama Rao took to Twitter and accused the BJP of stoking communal tensions in "peaceful Telangana".

The TRS working president, in a series of tweets on Wednesday, said that while the Narendra Modi government's slogan was "Har ghar jal" (safe water for every household), the actual plot is to fill "Har ghar, har dil mein zeher" (Fill every house, heart with hatred).

In response, several netizens expressed a different view and blamed KTR "for starting the trouble" in Hyderabad. Twitterati questioned the permission accorded by Telangana authorities to controversial comic Munawar Faruqui's show 'Dongri to Nowhere', which was held at the Shilpakala Vedika on Saturday.

While Faruqui's same show a day earlier was cancelled in Bengaluru, the Telangana Police provided a huge security cover for him with hundreds of police in riot gear deployed with lathis in and around the venue.

"By inviting Munawar, it is you who fomented religious disturbances here," said Agapu Dheeraj, in reply to KTR's tweet.

"Your government allowed the show by a comic who cracks jokes on Hindu gods, providing security," said Adhi Jambhava. "How is it wrong if a Hindu does it? What sort of farmhouse theory is this?"

Nani Goud, in another response, advised KTR "not to play with one community's sentiments to ally with some party".

"What was the need of giving an opportunity to a third-rate comedian, using taxpayers' money," asked Narve Murali.

While several others criticised KTR, the minister received support from his admirers.

About a week ahead of his show, Faruqui tweeted that he would be in Hyderabad on a "kind invitation" from KTR.

Since the announcement, Raja Singh made several appeals to the K Chandrasekhar Rao government and Telangana DGP Mahender Reddy to prohibit Faruqui's show, accusing him of making abhorrent jokes on revered Hindu figures like Lord Rama and Maa Sita.

The Goshamahal MLA even threatened to beat up Faruqui with slippers and set the venue on fire.

As the show went ahead, Singh, who was taken into preventive detention, warned that he would come out with his version of a comedy show, holding the TRS government, KTR, and the DGP responsible for the law and order consequences.

A video featuring Singh, which was seen as hurting Muslim religious sentiments, was uploaded on YouTube on Monday and taken down within hours.

Earlier, Singh blamed KTR "for bringing Munawar to Hyderabad and monitoring the show arrangements to appease the AIMIM Muslims". "Rama Rao should change his name to something like Khan," Singh said.

In fact, KTR sent out an open invitation to Faruqui and other comics in December 2021, when his show was cancelled in Bengaluru after threats from Hindutva groups.

A show 'Dhandho' was then planned in January in Hyderabad but was cancelled, citing Covid-19 regulations as cases surged in the state. The BJP leaders threatened to disrupt that show too.

Singh's message in the video is seen as similar to remarks made by suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma with reference to Prophet Mohammed. Following the video post, complaints were filed against Singh at various police stations in Telangana.

The BJP suspended Singh as well, relieving him of responsibilities with immediate effect.

Singh, the BJP floor leader in the Telangana Assembly, was arrested on Tuesday. A local court later ordered his release as procedural flaws in the arrest were brought to its notice by Singh's counsel.

Singh's arrest followed furious protests by Muslim mobs in the city, with the odious "Sar tan se juda" (separate head from body) slogans raised as "punishment for blasphemous remarks".

The protests continued on Wednesday and Thursday nights as well.

