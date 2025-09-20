Trump says he is 'very close' to India and Modi, but 'sanctioned them'

  1. Home
Agencies
September 19, 2025

US President Donald Trump on Thursday said he is “very close” to India and shares a strong personal rapport with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Addressing a joint press conference with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer at Chequers, the British PM's countryside residence, Trump said he has a “very good relationship” with Modi and also wished him on his 75th birthday -- a gesture reciprocated by the Indian leader with a “beautiful” statement.

“I'm very close to India. I'm very close to the Prime Minister of India. I spoke to him the other day to wish him a Happy Birthday," Trump told reporters.

"We have a very good relationship, and he put out a beautiful statement too. But I sanctioned them,” he said, in response to a question about his plans on dealing with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Trump's call on Tuesday, a day before Modi turned 75, is being seen as a significant gesture as part of the US' efforts to reset ties with India amid strain over tariff issues.

The Trump administration doubled tariffs on Indian goods to a whopping 50 per cent, including a 25 per cent additional duties for India's purchase of Russian crude oil.

Defending its purchase of Russian crude oil, India has been maintaining that its energy procurement is driven by national interest and market dynamics.

“Very simply, if the price of oil comes down, Putin is going to drop out. He's going to have no choice. He's going to drop out of that war,” Trump said, adding that he was forced to sanction European nations and China too for buying oil from Russia.

“China is paying a very large tariff right now to the United States, but I'm willing to do other things, but not when the people that I'm fighting for are buying oil from Russia. If the oil price comes down, very simply, Russia will settle; and the oil price is way down, we got it way down,” he claimed.

During the press conference, Trump noted that Putin had been his “biggest disappointment" over the ongoing conflict with Ukraine and went on to repeat his claim about intervening in the India-Pakistan face-off earlier this year.

“We did seven (conflicts) and most of them were not thought to be settleable. We did India, and we did Pakistan. That's two nuclear (countries),” he said.

“That was purely for trade. You [India and Pakistan] want to trade with us, you're going to have to get along. And they [India and Pakistan] were going at it hot and heavy,” he said.

In the aftermath of Operation Sindoor in retaliation of the Pakistan-backed terrorist strike in Pahalgam in April, Trump had taken to on social media to proclaim that India and Pakistan had agreed to a "full and immediate" ceasefire and repeatedly claimed that he told the nuclear-armed South Asian neighbours that America will do a "lot of trade" with them if they stopped the conflict.

India has consistently denied any third-party intervention, maintaining that the understanding on cessation of hostilities with Pakistan was reached following direct talks between the Directors General of Military Operations (DGMOs) of the two militaries.

Trump and wife Melania, who were in the UK on a two-day State Visit at the invitation of King Charles III, departed from Chequers to board Air Force One back to Washington soon after the press interaction.

coastaldigest.com news network
September 9,2025

Kathmandu, Sept 9: Nepal plunged into turmoil today as nationwide protests led by Gen Z youth spiraled into arson and vandalism, putting Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli’s government on the brink. The unrest intensified a day after Oli revoked a controversial ban on social media in an attempt to appease young demonstrators.

Protesters stormed and set fire to the private residences of President Ram Chandra Poudel and Prime Minister Oli. Homes of former premiers Pushpa Kamal Dahal alias Prachanda, Sher Bahadur Deuba, and Energy Minister Deepak Khadka were also attacked. Videos circulating online showed demonstrators ransacking the President’s residence.

As cabinet ministers began resigning and distancing themselves from the government, calls for Oli’s resignation grew louder. Authorities imposed curfews across major cities, including Kathmandu, after two consecutive days of unrest. Police attempted to disperse crowds but refrained from using force, wary of further inflaming public anger.

Why People Are Protesting

At least 19 people were killed in clashes with security forces on Monday, when tens of thousands poured into the streets to oppose the social media ban. Although the ban was lifted, the protests quickly broadened into an outcry against corruption and political nepotism.

Marchers carried placards reading “Shut down corruption, not social media” and “Youths against corruption.” Hashtags such as #NepoKids, #NepoBabies, and #PoliticiansNepoBabyNepal flooded platforms once the ban was lifted, reflecting deep frustration with the privileges enjoyed by politicians’ children.

“We are here because our friends are being killed. Justice must be served and this regime must go. KP Oli should be chased away,” protester Narayan Acharya told the Associated Press outside the Parliament building. Another demonstrator, Durganah Dahal, accused the government of targeting students with lethal force: “As long as this Hitler-like government remains, people like us will continue to suffer.”

What Sparked the Unrest

The government last week blocked major platforms including Facebook, X, and YouTube after they refused to register under new oversight rules. Monday’s mass rally in Kathmandu, billed as the protest of Gen Z, surrounded Parliament before police opened fire on the crowds. Demonstrators, many waving national flags, chanted: “Stop corruption, not social media.”

News Network
September 16,2025

Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) commander Masood Ilyas Kashmiri has revealed that top commander Masood Azhar's family was "torn into pieces" during an attack by the Indian forces in Bahawalpur, Pakistan.

In a viral video, Kashmiri, who is seen accompanied by gun-wielding personnel, describes how the forces attacked them after identifying their hideout.

In the video, he can be heard saying, "Embracing terrorism, we fought Delhi, Kabul and Kandahar for protecting the borders of this country."

He says, "After sacrificing everything, on May 7, Maulana Masood Azhar's family was torn apart by the Indian forces in Bahawalpur."

The address comes months after Operation Sindoor, which aimed to destroy terror establishments in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) and Pakistan, in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack.

On May 7, 2025, the Indian Air Force launched Operation Sindoor, targeting Lashkar-e-Taiba’s (LeT) headquarters at Markaz Taiba in Muridke and several other sites.

The operation also targeted key bases of Jaish-e-Mohammed in Bahawalpur and Hizbul Mujahideen in Sialkot, along with additional LeT facilities in Barnala and Muzaffarabad.

The strikes triggered four days of intense clashes that ended with an understanding on stopping the military actions on May 10.

