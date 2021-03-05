  1. Home
  2. Samsung Galaxy A32 with 64MP quad camera, 5000mAh battery launched in India

Samsung Galaxy A32 with 64MP quad camera, 5000mAh battery launched in India

Agencies
March 4, 2021

Samsung-Galaxy-A32-5G.jpg

Samsung on Wednesday launched Galaxy A32 smartphone that comes with 64MP quad camera, 90Hz display along with a long-lasting 5000mAh battery for Rs 21,999 (6GB+128GB variant).

The device with 6.4-inch FHD+ sAMOLED screen will be available in four colours -- Awesome Black, Awesome White, Awesome Blue, and Awesome Violet available across retail stores and leading online portals, starting Wednesday.

As an introductory offer, consumers can get cashback up to Rs 2,000 on HDFC Bank credit card, debit card and EMI transactions, making Galaxy A32 available at an effective price of Rs 19,999.

After the success of Galaxy A12, Galaxy A32 is the second Galaxy A series smartphone in the country this year.

"Galaxy A32 continues the legacy and will strengthen our mid-range portfolio by providing new generation technology to all. Galaxy A32 has been designed keeping in mind the growing appetite for content consumption and expression of creativity among Gen Z and millennials," said Aditya Babbar, Senior Director and Head, Mobile Marketing, Samsung India.

On the rear, Galaxy A32 comes with 64MP main camera. The 8MP ultra-wide lens has a 123-degree field of view which adds more perspective to images. The 5MP macro lens helps take close-up shots, and the 5MP depth camera gives portrait shots in ‘Live Focus' mode.

Galaxy A32 supports hyperlapse, night mode, slow-mo, panorama and pro mode as well and offers a 20MP selfie camera.

Galaxy A32 packs 5000mAh battery that claims to provide up to 20 hours of video playback, 93 hours of music playback and 19 hours of internet usage time. The device comes with 15W adaptive fast charging.

It houses advanced Octa-Core Mediatek Helio G80 processor.

According to the company, the in-built 'Game Booster' software monitors gaming performance and automatically adjusts settings including battery life, temperature and memory usage.

Galaxy A32 supports Android 11 and One UI 3.1 and comes with in-display fingerprint sensor. The consumers also get ‘AltZLife' feature that enhances privacy levels.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
Agencies
February 24,2021

564564.jpg

Washington, Feb 24: The Google Maps app is introducing dark mode for its Android users.

As per The Verge, the Google Maps app is getting a true dark mode on Android. The company announced on Tuesday that it is widely releasing the dark theme option that it has been testing in the app since September 2020.

The dark mode will be accessible in the app's settings menu, under 'theme'. Google announced the dark mode rollout as part of a batch of new features coming to Android, including some updates to Android Auto.
In addition to custom wallpapers, Android Auto is now going to feature games as well. Trivia Crack, Jeopardy!, Song Quiz, and Google's own Are You Feeling Lucky? will be available. The games can be accessed through the assistant by saying "Hey Google, play a game."

Android Auto is also getting a split-screen feature that will put Maps side by side with media controls, much like what Apple started doing in CarPlay in iOS 13 in 2019. Though this feature will only be available in cars with wider displays.

Google is adding shortcuts to the Android Auto launch screen, too, which will allow for quick access to weather or setting your home thermostat. The Android Auto features will be available in the coming days on phones running Android 6.0 and above in compatible cars.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
Agencies
March 3,2021

Ludhiana, Mar 3: With the fuel price hike, e-cycle, e scooter and e-rickshaw sale has increased in the last two-three months, one of the directors of Avon Cycles, Omkar Singh Pahwa said on Wednesday.

"Our company is growing at a pace of 15 per cent to 20 per cent every year in the sale of e-bikes and e-vehicles, especially after the fuel price hike. That bike is a great option to avoid traffic in big cities, the reason people are preferring e-bike. If the prices of petrol and diesel will keep going up, the market of the bike will get double in the coming time. This will benefit the industry immensely," Pahwa told ANI.

With the prices of petrol inching closer to Rs 100 per litre, the demand for battery-operated scooters is on the rise. People want to save on fuel costs and as a result, the sale of e-scooters has increased considerably in Ludhiana.
Hero MotoCorp, which holds 70 per cent of the total sale, followed by Avon and other bicycle manufacturing companies, sold 14,000 e-bikes in 2019 and 30,000 e-bikes in 2020, which shows the rise in demand for battery-operated vehicles.

The number of inquiries from prospective buyers about e-scooters has also witnessed a three-fold rise from the past two-three months, after the hike in petrol and diesel prices, there is a growth of 20 per cent to 25 per cent in the e-vehicle business said the director of Hero MotoCorp, Abhishek Munjal.

"For the last two-three years, we have seen double the growth in eBike sale, so that we are likely to keep doubling every year in the coming years if the rates of petrol and diesel keep increasing. We are happy to say that Hero Group has the highest share of 70 per cent of e-bikes in India and we have created many new models to help people to travel 20 to 25 kilometers in cities," said Munjal.

"The e-bikes are economic and good for health also," he added.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
Agencies
March 2,2021

hone.jpg

Washington, Mar 2: Rumours about a folding iPhone have been doing the rounds for a while now but there had been no confirmation about a launch date of the product. If you are one of them who has been waiting with bated breath for the foldable smartphone to come out, then we finally have some details surrounding its launch date.

Top Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said that Apple has plans to launch a foldable iPhone by 2023, and the phone could feature a screen of around 7.5-inch to 8 inches, as per The Verge.

The analyst suggested that the foldable iPhone might resemble that of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2, though Apple has not officially locked the design. Kuo's prediction indicated that Apple is not necessarily in a hurry to launch a foldable iPhone as its competitors.
The foldable smartphone form factor is all rage these days, and brands like Samsung, Huawei, and Motorola have already launched foldable devices in the market. 
However, they are mostly expensive and clearly early implementations of the tech.

It is unclear who would be making those folding displays for Apple as there have been rumours of the company working with both LG and Samsung. Kuo's 2023 launch date is dependent on Apple being able to figure out "key technology and mass production issues."

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.