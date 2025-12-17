  1. Home
IPL auction 2026: List of sold and unsold players, base price and salaries

News Network
December 16, 2025

The IPL 2026 auction has seen uncapped Indian stars laugh their way to the bank. While Cameron Green set a world record as he was roped in by Kolkata Knight Riders for Rs 25.20 crore, making him the costliest overseas player ever in any franchise competition across the world, CSK roped in Prashant Veer and Kartik Sharma for a record bid of Rs 14.20 crore each. Sri Lanka's Matheesha Pathirana was picked up for Rs 18 crore by KKR. 

However, top names like Liam Livingstone, Prithvi Shaw, and Sarfaraz Khan have gone unsold. The mini-auction for IPL 2026 is being held in Abu Dhabi, with three-time winners Kolkata Knight Riders coming in with the biggest purse (Rs 64.30 crore). Chennai Super Kings entered the auction with the second-biggest purse (Rs 43.40 crore). The upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League will be held between March 26 and May 31.

Here is the full list of sold and unsold players:

Jake Fraser-McGurk - Base Price Rs 2 crore - Unsold
David Miller - Base Price Rs 2 crore - Delhi Capitals - Rs 2 crore
Prithvi Shaw - Base Price Rs 75 lakh - Unsold
Devon Conway - Base Price Rs 2 crore - Unsold
Cameron Green - Base Price Rs 2 crore - Kolkata Knight Riders - Rs 25.20 crore
Sarfaraz Khan - Base Price Rs 75 lakh - Unsold
Gus Atkinson - Base Price Rs 2 crore - Unsold
Rachin Ravindra - Base Price Rs 2 crore - Unsold
Liam Livingtone - Base Price Rs 2 crore - Unsold
Wiaan Mulder - Base Price Rs 1 crore - Unsold
Wanindu Hasaranga - Base Price Rs 2 crore - LSG - Rs 2 crore
Venkatesh Iyer - Base Price Rs 2 crore - RCB - Rs 7 crore
Deepak Hooda - Base Price Rs 75 lakh - Unsold
KS Bharat - Base Price Rs 75 lakh - Unsold
Quinton De Kock - Base Price Rs 1 crore - Mumbai Indians - Rs 1 crore
Rahmanullah Gurbaz - Base Price Rs 1.50 crore - Unsold
Jonny Bairstow - Base Price Rs 1 crore - Unsold
Jamie Smith - Base Price Rs 2 crore - Unsold
Ben Duckett - Base Price Rs 2 crore - Delhi Capitals - Rs 2 crore
Finn Allen - Base Price Rs 2 crore - KKR - Rs 2 crore
Matt Henry - Base Price Rs 2 crore - Unsold
Akash Deep - Base Price Rs 1 crore - Unsold
Jacob Duffy - Base Price Rs 2 crore - RCB - Rs 2 crore
Shivam Mavi - Base Price Rs 75 lakh - Unsold
Gerald Coetze - Base Price Rs 2 crore - Unsold
Matheesha Pathirana - Base Price Rs 2 crore - KKR - Rs 18 crore
Spencer Johnson - Base Price Rs 1.50 crore - Unsold
Anrich Nortje - Base Price Rs 2.00 crore - LSG Rs 2 crore
Fazalhaq Farooqui - Base Price Rs 1.00 crore - Unsold
Rahul Chahar - Base Price Rs 1.00 crore - Unsold
Ravi Bishnoi - Base Price Rs 2.00 crore - RR - Rs 7.20 crore
Maheesh Theekshana - Base Price Rs 2.00 crore - Unsold
Mujeeb Ur Rahman - Base Price Rs 2.00 crore - Unsold
Akeal Hosein - Base Price Rs 2.00 crore - CSK - Rs 2 crore
Atharva Taide - Base Price Rs 30 lakh - Unsold
Anmolprteet SIngh - Base Price Rs 30 lakh - Unsold
Abhinav Tejrana - Base Price Rs 30 lakh - Unsold
Abhinav Manohar - Base Price Rs 30 lakh - Unsold
Yash Dhull - Base Price Rs 30 lakh - Unsold
Aarya Desai - Base Price Rs 30 lakh - Unsold
Auqib Dar - Base Price Rs 30 lakh - DC - Rs 8.40 crore
Vijay Shankar - Base Price Rs 30 lakh - Unsold
Rajvardhan Hangargekar - Base Price Rs 40 lakh - Unsold
Mahipal Lomror - Base Price Rs 50 lakh - Unsold
Eden Apple Tom - Base Price Rs 30 lakh - Unsold
Prashant Veer - Base Price Rs 30 lakh - CSK Rs 14.20 crore
Shivang Kumar - Base Price Rs 30 lakh - SRH - Rs 30 lakh
Tanush Kotian - Base Price Rs 30 lakh - Unsold
Kamlesh Nagarkoti - Base Price Rs 30 lakh - Unsold
Sanvir Singh - Base Price Rs 30 lakh - Unsold
Rouchit Ahir - Base Price Rs 30 lakh - Unsold
Kartik Sharma - Base Price Rs 30 lakh - CSK Rs 14.20 crore
Mukul Choudhary - Base Price Rs 30 lakh - LSG Rs 2.60 crore
Tejasvi Singh - Base Price Rs 30 lakh - KKR - Rs 3 crore
Vansh Bedi - Base Price Rs 30 lakh - Unsold
Tushar Raheja - Base Price Rs 30 lakh - Unsold
Ashok Sharma - Base Price Rs 30 lakh - GT - Rs 90 lakh
Raj Limbani - Base Price Rs 30 lakh - Unsold
Kartik Tyagi - Base Price Rs 30 lakh - KKR - Rs 30 Lakh
Simarjeet Singh - Base Price Rs 30 lakh - Unsold
Aarya Desai - Base Price Rs 30 lakh - Unsold
Naman Tiwari - Base Price Rs 30 lakh - LSG - Rs 1 crore
Aakash Madhwal - Base Price Rs 30 lakh - Unsold
Sushant Mishra - Base Price Rs 30 lakh - RR - Rs 90 lakh
Wahidullah Zadran - Base Price Rs 30 lakh - Unsold
Shivam Shukla - Base Price Rs 30 lakh - Unsold
Yash Raj Punja - Base Price Rs 30 lakh - RR - Rs 30 Lakh
Prashant Solanki - Base Price Rs 30 lakh - KKR - Rs 30 Lakh
Vignesh Puthur - Base Price Rs 30 lakh - RR - Rs 30 lakh
Karn Sharma - Base Price Rs 50 lakh - Unsold
Kumar Kartikeya Singh - Base Price Rs 30 lakh - Unsold
Sediqullah Atal - Base Price Rs 75 lakh - Unsold
Pathum NIssanka - Base Price Rs 75 lakh - DC - Rs 4 Crore
Rahul Tripathi - Base Price Rs 75 lakh - KKR - Rs 75 lakh
Sean Abbott - Base Price Rs 2 crore - Unsold
Michael Bracewell - Base Price Rs 2 crore - Unsold
Ben Dwarshuis - Base Price Rs 1 crore - Unsold
Jason Holder - Base Price Rs 2 crore - GT Rs 7 crore
Dashun Shanaka - Base Price Rs 75 lakh - Unsold
Daryll Mitchell - Base Price Rs 2 crore - Unsold
Matthew Short - Base Price Rs 1.50 crore - CSK - Rs 1.50 crore
Tom Banton - Base Price Rs 2 crore - Unsold
Jordan Cox - Base Price Rs 75 lakh - Unsold
Josh Inglis - Base Price Rs 2 crore - Unsold
Tim Seifert - Base Price Rs 1.50 crore - KKR - Rs 1.50 Crore
Kyle Jamieson - Base Price Rs 2 crore - Unsold
Adam Milne - Base Price Rs 2 crore - Unsold
Lungi Ngidi - Base Price Rs 2 crore - Unsold
Mustafizur Rahman - Base Price Rs 2 crore - KKR - Rs 9.2 crore
Chetan Sakariya - Base Price Rs 75 lakh - Unsold
Kuldeep Sen - Base Price Rs 75 lakh - Unsold
Waqar Salamkheil - Base Price Rs 1 crore - Unsold
Danish Malewar - Base Price Rs 30 lakh - MI - Rs 30 lakh
Salman Nizar - Base Price Rs 30 lakh - Unsold
Akshat Raghuwanshi - Base Price Rs 30 lakh - LSG - Rs 2.2 crore 
Satvik Deswak - Base Price Rs 30 lakh - RCB - Rs 30 lakh
Aman Khan - Base Price Rs 30 lakh - CSK - Rs 40 lakh
Vicky Ostwal - Base Price Rs 30 lakh - Unsold
Mayank Rawat - Base Price Rs 30 lakh - Unsold
Mangesh Yadav - Base Price Rs 30 lakh - RCB - Rs 5.20 crore
Salil Arora - Base Price Rs 30 lakh - SRH - Rs 1.40 crore
Ravi Singh - Base Price Rs 30 lakh - RR - Rs 95 lakh
KM Asif - Base Price Rs 40 lakh - Unsold
Sakib Hussain - Base Price Rs 30 lakh - SRH - Rs 30 lakh 
Mohammad Izhar - Base Price Rs 30 lakh - MI - Rs 30 lakh 
Onkar Tarmale - Base Price Rs 30 lakh - SRH - Rs 30 Lakh
Murugan Ashwin - Base Price Rs 30 lakh - Unsold
Tejas Baroke - Base Price Rs 30 lakh - Unsold
KC Cariappa - Base Price Rs 30 lakh - Unsold
Mohit Rathee - Base Price Rs 30 lakh - Unsold
Cooper Connolly - Base Price Rs 2 Crore - PBKS - Rs 3 crore
Dan Lawrence - Base Price Rs 2 crore - Unsold
Taskin Ahmed - Base Price Rs 75 lakh - Unsold
Richard Gleeson - Base Price Rs 75 lakh - Unsold
Alzarri Joseph - Base Price Rs 2 crore - Unsold
Riley Meredith - Base Price Rs 1.50 crore - Unsold
Jhye Richardson - Base Price Rs 1.50 crore - Unsold
Dheeraj Kumar - Base Price Rs 30 lakh - Unsold
Tanay Thyagarajan - Base Price Rs 30 lakh - Unsold
Connor E. - Base Price Rs 30 lakh - Unsold
Irfan Umair - Base Price Rs 30 lakh - Unsold
Chintal Gandhi - Base Price Rs 30 lakh - Unsold
Amit Kumar - Base Price Rs 30 lakh - SRH - Rs 30 lakh 
Vishal Nishad - Base Price Rs 30 lakh - Unsold 
Nathan Smith - Base Price Rs 75 lakh - Unsold 
Daniel Lategan - Base Price Rs 30 lakh - Unsold 
Atharva Ankolekar - Base Price Rs 30 lakh - MI - Rs 30 Lakh
Karan Lal - Base Price Rs 30 lakh - Unsold 
Utkarsh Singh - Base Price Rs 30 lakh - Unsold 
Ayush Vartak - Base Price Rs 30 lakh - Unsold
Ayush Hinge - Base Price Rs 30 lakh - SRH - Rs 30 Lakh
Jikku Bright - Base Price Rs 30 lakh - Unsold
Izaz Sawariya - Base Price Rs 30 lakh - Unsold
Krains Fuletra - Base Price Rs 30 lakh - SRH - Rs 30 lakh
Sarthak Ranjan - Base Price Rs 30 lakh - KKR - Rs 30 lakh
Daksh Kamra - Base Price Rs 30 lakh - KKR - Rs 30 lakh
Manishankar Murasingh - Base Price Rs 30 lakh - Unsold

News Network
December 16,2025

The deletion of over 58 lakh names from West Bengal’s draft electoral rolls following a Special Intensive Revision (SIR) has sparked widespread concern and is likely to deepen political tensions in the poll-bound state.

According to the Election Commission, the revision exercise has identified 24 lakh voters as deceased, 19 lakh as relocated, 12 lakh as missing, and 1.3 lakh as duplicate entries. The draft list, published after the completion of the first phase of SIR, aims to remove errors and duplication from the electoral rolls.

However, the scale of deletions has raised fears that a large number of eligible voters may have been wrongly excluded. The Election Commission has said that individuals whose names are missing can file objections and seek corrections. The final voter list is scheduled to be published in February next year, after which the Assembly election announcement is expected. Notably, the last Special Intensive Revision in Bengal was conducted in 2002.

The development has intensified the political row over the SIR process. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and her Trinamool Congress have strongly opposed the exercise, accusing the Centre and the Election Commission of attempting to disenfranchise lakhs of voters ahead of the elections.

Addressing a rally in Krishnanagar earlier this month, Banerjee urged people to protest if their names were removed from the voter list, alleging intimidation during elections and warning of serious consequences if voting rights were taken away.

The BJP, meanwhile, has defended the revision and accused the Trinamool Congress of politicising the issue to protect what it claims is an illegal voter base. Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari alleged that the ruling party fears losing power due to the removal of deceased, fake, and illegal voters.

The controversy comes amid earlier allegations by the Trinamool Congress that excessive work pressure during the SIR led to the deaths by suicide of some Booth Level Officers (BLOs), for which the party blamed the Election Commission. With the draft list now out, another round of political confrontation appears imminent.

As objections begin to be filed, the focus will be on whether the correction mechanism is accessible, transparent, and timely—critical factors in ensuring that no eligible voter is denied their democratic right ahead of a crucial election.

News Network
December 16,2025

News Network
December 3,2025

Mangaluru, Dec 3: A group of Congress workers gathered at the Mangaluru International Airport on Wednesday to welcome AICC general secretary K C Venugopal, but the reception quickly turned into a display of support for Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar.

Venugopal arrived in the city to participate in the centenary commemoration of the historic dialogue between Mahatma Gandhi and Narayana Guru. The event, organised by the Sivagiri Mutt, Varkala, in association with the Mangalore University Sri Narayana Guru Study Chair, is being held on the university’s Konaje campus.

KPCC general secretary Mithun Rai and several party workers had assembled at the airport to receive Venugopal. However, the moment he stepped out, workers began raising slogans backing Shivakumar.

The university programme will be inaugurated by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

This show of support comes just a day after Siddaramaiah remarked that Shivakumar would lead the government “when the high command decides.” The chief minister made the comment after a breakfast meeting at Shivakumar’s residence—another public display of camaraderie between the two leaders amid ongoing attempts by the party high command to downplay their leadership rivalry.

