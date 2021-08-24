  1. Home
  2. Manipal Institute of Technology to introduce MTech course in Defence Technology

Manipal Institute of Technology to introduce MTech course in Defence Technology

News Network
August 25, 2021

The Manipal Institute of Technology (MIT), MAHE, will introduce M Tech course in Defence Technology. The specialisation in the subject will be offered during second year of the course, sourced said.

The MIT’s association with Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) not only resulted in the introduction of the course but also ensured internship programme for final-year postgraduate students at the organisation.

Former scientists from the DRDO will be employed as faculty for the course due to the sensitivity involved in the technologies being considered under the programme. The course is expected to be offered at the earliest with documental and discussion processes being underway.

The intake, presently, has been fixed at 30 students. The MIT accepted the proposal after the DRDO and AICTE came up with the same.

MIT Director Cdr Anil Rana said that negotiations are going on for laboratories under the DRDO that are required for the students.

The private organisations which are into defence sector for system integration manufacturing equipment will be involved in drafting of course programme, he added.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
August 14,2021

Mangaluru, Aug 14: Rubbishing the claims of terror activities in Ullal region of his constituency, Congress leader and Mangaluru MLA U T Khader said that the residents in Ullal live in communal harmony and are patriotic.

The NIA had recently arrested a man from Ullal on suspicion of having links with outlawed outfits. As the investigation is in progress, it is not right to comment on the issue. The NIA visiting the region itself is a big issue and needs a thorough probe. Nobody should bring in politics and create confusion, he stressed.

Welcoming the NIA branch in Mangaluru, he said; "besides NIA, a narcotic and cyber cell should also be set up in the district.” Khader lashed out at hardline outfits for declaring Deepthi Marla, who resides in the house owned by former MLA B M Iddinabba’s son Basha, as a victim of love jihad.

MLA sought to know whether her parents had filed a complaint. "Why are saffron organisations staging a protest by highlighting the agenda of Love Jihad. They should hold fast demanding a law against Love Jihad in the country," he said.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
August 16,2021

Mangaluru, Aug 16: Former minister B Ramanath Rai today held the district administration and the state government responsible for the incident at Kabaka wherein SDPI workers created ruckus over the photo of Veer Savarkar in an Independence Day rally. 

Addressing a press conference here, the Congress leader said: “the district administration should have ensured no untoward incident on the day of Independence Day”

Three activists of Social Democratic Party of India were arrested on charge of obstructing the procession of a 'freedom chariot' on Sunday at Kabaka.

The arrested are K Azeez (43), Abdul Rahman (34) and Shameer (40). Police sources said a case has been booked under Sections 143, 147, 269, 353, 323 and 427 of IPC against seven SDPI activists on a complaint from the panchayat development officer. Kabaka Gram Panchayat vice-president Rukmayya Gowda said the freedom chariot was taken out as part of the special celebrations of the 75th Independence Day.

The chariot carried portraits of freedom fighters and displays of various government schemes. The chariot was blocked by SDPI workers after it was flagged off by panchayat president Vinay Kumar, demanding the removal of hardline Hindutva ideologue Savarkar's photo. Police reached the spot and took away the protesters.

Defending the protest, SDPI district president Ataullah Jokatte said they were only opposing the display of Savarkar's photo along with freedom fighters on the chariot and not the procession. Meanwhile, state ministers Kota Srinivas Poojary, S Angara and Puttur MLA Sanjeva Matandoor condemned the act of SDPI activists. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
August 19,2021

Mangaluru, Aug 19: The Mangaluru International Airport has shown a massive growth in its domestic traffic with both arrivals and departures picking up pace in the first fortnight of August as compared to the same periods of June and July, with gradual re-opening of airports by various states and starting of flight services.

Latest data shows that 12,717 passengers departed from MIA from August 1 to 15 as compared to 7,784 passengers on July 1 to 15, a jump of 63 per cent. In the same period of June, there were 4,989 departures. Similarly, 13,924 passengers arrived in the first fortnight of August as compared to 8,495 passengers in July 1 to 15, a rise of 64 per cent. In the same period of June, there were 3,818 arrivals at the airport, a release from the MIA said.

MIA has worked relentlessly through the pandemic and has continuously provided uninterrupted connectivity to travellers while creating a safe environment for passengers and personnel, the release said.

The gradual opening of offices across India is complemented with an increase in the flight capacity, which has been the other factor for sequential growth of services from the airport.

Air India Express started flights to the UAE on Wednesday after the MIA provided world class Rapid RT PCR facility at the airport in association with Apollo Diagnostics. As per the health requirements for the UAE-bound passengers, each passenger must have a negative rapid RT-PCR test conducted at the airport within six hours of boarding the flight.

In order to make it easier for the passengers to take their flights to Middle East and beyond, MIA has provided the facility.

The airport also has a separate facility for RT PCR tests for the benefit of passengers. In the last few months, MIA had implemented numerous SOPs, including the preventive measures laid down by health and government bodies to safeguard the well-being of the passengers and airport personnel, the release said.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.