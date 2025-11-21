  1. Home
  2. No more agency jobs? Karnataka panel pushes for end to job outsourcing by 2028

News Network
November 21, 2025

Bengaluru, Nov 21: The Karnataka government is facing pressure to overhaul its employment system after a high-level Cabinet sub-committee recommended the complete phase-out of job outsourcing in government offices, boards, and corporations by March 2028. The move is aimed at tackling a systemic issue that has led to the potential violation of constitutional reservation policies and the exploitation of workers.

The Call for Systemic Change

With over three lakh vacant posts currently being filled through private agencies on an outsource, insource, or daily wage basis, the sub-committee highlighted a significant lapse. "As a result, reservations are not being followed as per the Constitution and state laws. It’s an urgent need to take serious steps to change the system. It has been recommended to completely stop the system of outsourcing by March 2028," the panel stated in a document.

The practice of outsourcing involves private companies hiring workers to perform duties for a government agency. Critics argue this model results in lesser salaries, a lack of social security benefits (otherwise available to permanent government employees), and a failure to adhere to the provisions of Articles 14 and 15 of the Constitution, which guarantee equality before the law and prohibit discrimination.

The 'Bidar Model' as a Stop-Gap Solution

To regulate the current mode of employment and reduce worker exploitation until the 2028 deadline, the government plans to establish workers’ services multi-purpose cooperative societies across all districts, following the successful "Bidar Model."

The Bidar District Services of Labour Multi-purpose Cooperative Society Ltd., which operates under the District Commissioner, is cited as a successful example of providing a measure of social security to outsourced staff. Labour Department officials argue this society ensures workers receive their due wages and statutory facilities like ESI (Employees' State Insurance) and PF (Provident Fund), in exchange for a 1% service fee collected from the employees.

legislative push and Priority Insourcing

The recommendations, led by the sub-committee headed by Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister H K Patil, are set to be discussed at the next Cabinet meeting. The committee has proposed the introduction of the Karnataka Outsourced Employees (Regulation, Placement and Welfare) Bill 2025.

In a move addressing immediate concerns, Labour Minister Santosh Lad, a member of the sub-committee, has reportedly assured that steps will be taken over the next 2-3 years to insource workers in "life-threatening services" on a priority basis. This includes essential personnel like pourakarmikas (sanitation workers), drivers, electrical staff in the Energy Department, and Health Department staff handling contagious diseases. The transition aims to grant these workers the long-term security and benefits they currently lack under the outsourcing system. 

News Network
November 13,2025

Bengaluru, Nov 13: Karnataka Minister M B Patil has recommended renaming Vijayapura, Belagavi, Bidar and Shivamogga Railway stations after prominent saints.

In a statement issued on Thursday, Patil said that the renaming is in accordance with local cultural significance.

The recommendation has been sent to the Union Ministry of Home Affairs, he said.

In his letter, Patil has proposed that Vijayapura Railway Station be renamed Jnana Yogi Sri Siddeshwara Swamiji Railway Station, Belagavi Station be named Sri Basava Mahaswamiji Railway Station, Bidar Station as Channabasava Pattadevaru Railway Station, and Sooragondanakoppa Station as Bhayagada Railway Station.

He explained that the state government has recommended naming these four stations after revered saints and that approval from the Union Home Ministry is required for this.

Accordingly, the Infrastructure Department has sent the official communication, the minister said.

All four railway stations fall under the jurisdiction of the Hubballi Division of South Western Railway.

The minister noted that the saints proposed have made significant contributions to these regions of Karnataka, and urged the Centre to approve the renaming and notify it in the official gazette at the earliest.

News Network
November 14,2025

Mangaluru: A 58-year-old woman from the city was duped of ₹1.8 crore after cyber criminals impersonating Mumbai Police officers trapped her in a high-pressure ‘digital arrest’ scam.

According to the complaint filed at the CEN Crime Police Station, the ordeal began on October 24 when she received a call around 2.45 pm from an unknown number. The caller claimed to be from the Colaba Police Station, Mumbai, and falsely accused her of involvement in a money-laundering and human-trafficking case, alleging that she had received commissions and was now a suspect.

Frightened by the serious accusations, the victim was instructed to join a video call to “cooperate with the investigation.” During the call, she was asked to write a letter and send it to the caller via WhatsApp, further deepening the illusion of an official inquiry.

Over the next interactions, two individuals—introducing themselves as police officers Vinod Rathod and Rajesh Mishra—continued questioning her through WhatsApp video calls. They demanded her personal details, bank information, and account balances, convincing her that her accounts needed to be “verified”.

On the following day, the scammers directed her to transfer money for “inspection” and assured that the funds would be returned after verification. They also warned her against sharing any details with anyone, threatening severe legal action if she disobeyed.

Terrified and believing she was under investigation, the woman transferred a total of ₹1.8 crore in multiple instalments via RTGS to several bank accounts between October 28 and November 11.

Realising she had been duped, she reported the matter, and a case has now been registered at the CEN Crime Police Station, which has launched an investigation.

