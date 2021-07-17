  1. Home
Academic year 2021-22: UGC issues new guidelines for colleges, universities; here’s the calendar

News Network
July 17, 2021

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has recently issued a list of new guidelines regarding the functioning of colleges and universities in the new academic session 2021-22, keeping in mind the current Covid-19 pandemic situation.

Apart from issuing new guidelines for the upcoming academic year, UGC has also issued an updated academic calendar for the same. Dates have been issued for the examinations and admission process for the 2021-22 session.

In the official notice released on Twitter, UGC has stated in its guidelines that the admission process for first-year undergraduate courses should be completed no later than September 30 and the classes for the same should commence by October 1.

The notice also states that the academic session 2021-22 should be commenced by university authorities as soon as possible. The session can commence in online, offline, or blended mode, keeping in mind the pandemic situation in their areas.

 Academic calendar issued by UGC

Several universities and colleges have still not conducted their term-end exams for the 2020-21 session. Noting this, UGC has said that the conduct of the end-term exams is mandatory for all the colleges and universities in any mode possible.

The official notice states, “The Terminal Semester/ Final Year Examinations (2020-2021) will be compulsorily conducted in offline (pen & paper)/ online/ blended (online + offline) mode by no later than August 31, 2021, following the prescribed protocols/ guidelines related to the COVID-19 pandemic.”

The academic calendar issued by the UGC for the academic session 2021-22 is as follows: 

timetable.jpg

Finally, the notice states, “The present guidelines regarding the conduct of examinations and commencement of the next academic session, every Higher Education Institution shall ensure that it is prepared in all respects to carry out the academic activities following necessary protocols/guidelines/directions/advisories issued by the Central/State Governments or competent authorities from time to time, in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

News Network
July 8,2021

Dubai, July 8: A fiery explosion erupted on a container ship anchored in Dubai at one of the world's largest ports late Wednesday, authorities said, sending tremors across the commercial hub of the United Arab Emirates.

The blaze sent up giant orange flames on a vessel at the crucial Jebel Ali Port, the busiest in the Middle East that sits on the eastern side of the Arabian Peninsula.

The combustion unleashed a shock wave through the skyscraper-studded city of Dubai, causing walls and windows to shake in neighborhoods as far as 25 kilometers (15 miles) away from the port. Panicked residents filmed from their high-rises as a fiery ball illuminated the night sky. The blast was powerful enough to be seen from space by satellite.

There were no immediate reports of casualties at the port, which is also the busiest port of call for American warships outside the U.S.

Some 2 1/2 hours after the blast, Dubai's civil defense teams said they had brought the fire under control and started the ``cooling process.'' Authorities posted footage on social media of firefighters dousing giant shipping containers. The glow of the blaze remained visible in the background as civil defense crews worked to contain the fire.

The extent of damage caused to the sprawling port and surrounding cargo was not immediately clear. Footage shared on social media of the aftermath showed charred containers, ashes and littered debris.

The sheer force and visibility of the explosion suggested the presence of a highly combustible substance. A Dubai authorities told the Saudi-owned Al-Arabiya TV that the crew had evacuated in time and that the fire appeared to have started in one of the containers holding ``flammable material,'' without elaborating.

Seeking to downplay the explosion, Mona al-Marri, director general of Dubai Media Office, told Al-Arabiya the incident ``could happen anywhere in the world'' and that authorities were investigating the cause.

The Jebel Ali Port at the northern end of Dubai is the largest man-made deep-water harbor in the world and serves cargo from the Indian subcontinent, Africa and Asia. The port is not only a critical global cargo hub, but a lifeline for Dubai and surrounding emirates, serving as the point of entry for essential imports.

Dubai authorities did not identify the stricken ship beyond saying it was a small vessel with a capacity of 130 containers.

Ship tracker MarineTraffic showed a fleet of small support vessels surrounding a docked container ship called the Ocean Trader flagged in Comoros. Footage from the scene rebroadcast by the UAE's state-run WAM news agency showed firefighters hosing down a vessel bearing paint and logo that corresponds to the Ocean Trader, operated by the Dubai-based Inzu Ship Charter.

The Ocean Trader docked at Jebel Ali Port at midday Wednesday. Ship tracking data showed the vessel had been sailing up and down the coast of the UAE since April. The United Nations ship database identified the vessel's owners as Sash Shipping corporation. Sash and Inzu Ship Charter did not immediately respond to request for comment.

Operated by the Dubai-based DP World, Jebel Ali Port boasts a handling capacity of over 22 million containers and sprawling terminals that can berth some of the world's largest ships. Port officials said they were ``taking all necessary measures to ensure that the normal movement of vessels continues without any disruption.”

State-owned DP World describes Jebel Ali Port as a ``gateway hub'' and a ``vital link in the global trade network'' that connects eastern and western markets. The company did not immediately respond to request for comment on the blast.

News Network
July 14,2021

New Delhi, July 14: As many as 38,792 more people tested positive for coronavirus over the past 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry said in a statement on Wednesday. The death toll has climbed to 4,11,408 with 624 fresh fatalities.

India's total tally of Covid-19 cases is now 3,09,46,074, while the active cases declined to 4,29,946.

Strongly disapproving of tourists flouting Covid-19 protocols at hill stations, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said the third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic “will not come on its own” and steps need to be taken to prevent a surge in fresh infections.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 3,00,63,720. 

