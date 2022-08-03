  1. Home
  2. Aligarh Muslim University drops books by Maududi, Sayyid Qutb from its syllabus after pro-Hindutva academics’ open letter

News Network
August 3, 2022

maududiqutub.jpg

The Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) has decided to drop teachings of two Islamic thinkers from their syllabus of the Department of Islamic Studies with varsity officials saying that the decision was taken after some complaints were received that the teachings of the authors were “objectionable”.

The two scholars whose teachings will be removed are Sayyid Qutb and Sayyid Abul A’la al-Maududi, said officials. The announcement to remove the teachings of the two scholars comes days after an open letter was written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi by 25 pro-Hindutva academics falsely accusing the duo of calling for genocide of non-Muslims. 

The open letter had said that it is a matter of deep concern and worry that the writings of Abul Ala Maududi is part of the course curriculum of the three universities.

Confirming the removal of the two scholars’ teachings from the syllabus, AMU Public Relations Officer Shafey Kidwai said, “The two scholars’ teachings will be removed from the syllabus. The process for it will be followed. It was decided to remove the parts from the syllabus to avoid any controversy at the varsity. The circumstances have changed over the years. What may have been considered worth teaching years ago may not be considered worth teaching now…”

“There were some complaints. I don’t know who complained, but yes, some people raised an issue with these teachings and the department decided to remove it,” added Kidwai.

The open letter written by the 25 academics was titled “Indoctrination of students at state funded institutions like the Aligarh Muslim University, Jamia Milia Islamia & Jamia Hamdard through an anti-Indic/anti-national course curriculum”. It read, “We the undersigned wish to bring to your notice the brazenly Jihadi Islamic course curriculum being followed by certain departments of state funded Islamic universities such as Aligarh Muslim University, Jamia Milia Islamia and Hamdard University.” Among the signatories was Prof. Madhu Kishwar, Senior Fellow, Nehru Memorial Museum and Library (NMML).

A professor at the department, who did not wish to be identified, said, “We were told by the higher authorities of the varsity to remove these two scholars from the syllabus of the Department of Islamic Studies. It was told to us that the decision was taken to avoid a controversy at the varsity.”

“We weren’t told by the varsity authorities which part of what was being taught was objectionable or anti-national. We were simply told to remove the teachings of the two authors,” said the professor.

An official at the varsity said that the teachings of the two authors were being taught for Masters in the Department of Islamic Studies as optional papers. “These two authors were being taught for at least a couple of decades. In the optional papers, the department used to teach the thoughts and teachings of the two authors and ideologues. They ranged from their religious teachings and political thoughts. The optional papers taught about them were titled ‘Maulana Madudi and his thoughts’ and ‘Sayyid Qutb and his thoughts. These were two optional papers for masters’ students of the Department of Islamic Studies at AMU,” said the official.

News Network
July 28,2022

Fazil.jpg

Mangaluru, Jul 28: A gang of miscreants, suspected to be communal hate-mongers, brutally murdered a Muslim youth with lethal weapons in an apparent bid to trigger communal tension at Surathkal in Mangaluru taluk. 

The victim has been identified as Mohammed Faazil, 23, a resident of Mangalpete in Surathkal. 

Fazil was standing in front of a shop in Surathkal when the miscreants who came in a car, chased and attacked him without any provocation. 

The assailants fled from the scene after Fazil collapsed in a pool of blood. 

The coldblooded murder comes close on the heels of the slaying of BJP youth activist Praveen Kumar Nettaru in Bellare.

blood.jpg

News Network
July 22,2022

Mangaluru, July 22: An veteran ascetic reportedly died by suicide in his ashram in Bajpe police station limits in Mangaluru today.

Sri Krishna Deviprasad Teertha Swamiji, was once a hotelier in Mumbai. Due to depression, he had renounced all worldly responsibilities in order to lead a life of an ascetic in the ashram he had built in Talakala near Bajpe.

According to police sources, Swamiji's mother and wife stayed in a house built close to the ashram. Their only daughter was staying in a foreign country, sources added.

Based on the complaint of Swamiji's wife, Bajpe police have registered a case of unnatural death and sent the body for post-mortem. 

coastaldigest.com news network
July 30,2022

car2.jpg

Mangaluru, July 30: Heavy rains coupled with lightning and thunder lashed across Dakshina Kannada district including the city of Mangaluru for four hours in the morning prompting the authorities to declare a holiday for anganwadi centres, primary and high schools in Mangaluru sub division today.

Rains that lashed after a lull also disrupted power supply in several parts of the city. It started raining heavily after around 5 a.m. and continued till 9 a.m. They heavy rains inundated most of the roads in the city.  Many low-lying areas witnessed artificial floods. 

Motorists were seen struggling to move their vehicles through the submerged roads. Water also gushed into the premises of Mangaluru Central railway station.

Apart from Mangaluru, areas like Ullal, Mulki, Moodbidri and Bantwal taluk also received heavy rains for hours. 

Considering the safety of the children, holiday has been declared, said Deputy Commissiomer Dr Rajendra K V.

He said that since several roads in Mangaluru are inundated, holiday has been declared for all colleges in Mangaluru City Corporation limits. However, the rain completely stopped in Manglauru after 9.30 a.m. 

car3.jpg

car.jpg

