  1. Home
  2. Mangaluru police chief warns action against rumour-mongers fuelling Hindu-Muslim tension

Mangaluru police chief warns action against rumour-mongers fuelling Hindu-Muslim tension

News Network
November 22, 2025

Mangaluru: Police Commissioner Sudheer Kumar Reddy C H has warned of strict action against individuals spreading rumours and attempting to create insecurity within the Muslim community and fuel hatred between Hindus and Muslims through social media.

Referring to a recent social media post alleging that police personnel had entered a masjid premises to check whether beef was being cooked, the commissioner said miscreants were attempting to push their communal agenda. 

“A group of people, both from Mangaluru and abroad, are trying hard to spread rumours. For the past 10 days, they have been attempting to rake up old issues, highlight routine matters as controversies, or fabricate news altogether,” he said.

He reiterated that any such attempts to disturb communal harmony would invite legal action. “Cases will be registered and the accused will be brought to book,” he stated.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
November 13,2025

Bengaluru, Nov 13: Karnataka Minister M B Patil has recommended renaming Vijayapura, Belagavi, Bidar and Shivamogga Railway stations after prominent saints.

In a statement issued on Thursday, Patil said that the renaming is in accordance with local cultural significance.

The recommendation has been sent to the Union Ministry of Home Affairs, he said.

In his letter, Patil has proposed that Vijayapura Railway Station be renamed Jnana Yogi Sri Siddeshwara Swamiji Railway Station, Belagavi Station be named Sri Basava Mahaswamiji Railway Station, Bidar Station as Channabasava Pattadevaru Railway Station, and Sooragondanakoppa Station as Bhayagada Railway Station.

He explained that the state government has recommended naming these four stations after revered saints and that approval from the Union Home Ministry is required for this.

Accordingly, the Infrastructure Department has sent the official communication, the minister said.

All four railway stations fall under the jurisdiction of the Hubballi Division of South Western Railway.

The minister noted that the saints proposed have made significant contributions to these regions of Karnataka, and urged the Centre to approve the renaming and notify it in the official gazette at the earliest.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
Agencies
November 17,2025

oustedPMHasina.jpg

Bangladesh’s deposed prime minister Sheikh Hasina has been sentenced to death in absentia by the International Crimes Tribunal in Dhaka for alleged crimes against humanity linked to last year’s deadly crackdown on a student-led uprising.

A three-judge bench found Hasina guilty of incitement, issuing orders to kill, and failing to prevent atrocities committed during the state’s violent response to anti-government protests. Delivering the verdict, Justice Golam Mortuza Mozumder stated that the “accused prime minister committed crimes against humanity by ordering the use of drones, helicopters, and lethal weapons.”

Hasina, who denied all charges, had earlier dismissed the proceedings as a “politically motivated charade.” She fled the country in August last year and has since been living in exile in India, where she is reportedly under protection. New Delhi has so far ignored Dhaka’s requests seeking her extradition.

Family members of protesters killed during the uprising wept in the courtroom as judges handed down death sentences to both Hasina and her co-accused, former home minister Asaduzzaman Khan.

Hasina’s empty seat in the defendant’s box underscored her absence. In an audio message released prior to the verdict, she remained defiant: “Let them announce whatever verdict they want. It doesn’t matter to me. Allah gave me this life and only He can end it. I will still serve my people.”

Security across Dhaka had been tightened in anticipation of the ruling, with police, army, and paramilitary forces cordoning off the tribunal area. Authorities issued a “shoot-on-sight” directive against anyone found hurling crude bombs or torching vehicles. On Monday morning, a small explosive thrown near the court triggered panic and prompted an immediate lockdown of surrounding roads.

The mass movement that eventually toppled Hasina began as a student protest but soon swelled into a nationwide uprising — now referred to as the “July Revolution” — against what many described as her increasingly authoritarian rule. During her 15 years in power, Hasina faced persistent accusations of corruption, torture, and enforced disappearances, widely documented by human rights groups and the United Nations.

In response to the unrest, she oversaw a brutal state crackdown, with security forces allegedly using live ammunition on civilians. The UN human rights office estimates that up to 1,400 people were killed during the uprising, marking the deadliest political violence in Bangladesh since the 1971 war of independence.

Hasina’s prosecution was a key promise of the interim government led by Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus, who was appointed by protest leaders last year. The tribunal proceedings were driven by chief prosecutor Mohammad Tajul Islam, tasked with building the landmark case against the former prime minister.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
November 17,2025

telangana.jpg

At least 45 people are feared dead after a bus carrying Umrah pilgrims collided with a diesel tanker on the Makkah–Madinah highway near Mufrihat early Tuesday. According to local Saudi media, around 42 of the victims were Indian nationals.

The bus was reportedly travelling from Makkah to Madinah when the accident occurred around 1.30 am IST. Most of the passengers were from Hyderabad, Telangana, the Khaleej Times reported. The group was returning from Makkah after completing Umrah rituals.

A Gulf News report stated that many passengers were asleep when the collision occurred, leaving them little chance to escape after the bus burst into flames. The report also said that at least 11 women and 10 children were among the victims, though authorities are still verifying the numbers.

Rescue teams said the bus was completely charred, making the identification of victims extremely difficult. Reports said one person, Mohd Abdul Shoiab, survived and is currently in hospital, though his condition remains unclear.

saudi.jpg

Government Issues Helplines

The Telangana government said it is in touch with the Indian Embassy in Riyadh, and Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has asked officials in New Delhi to coordinate closely with embassy authorities.

The Resident Commissioner has been tasked with collecting details of victims from Telangana, and a control room has been set up in the state secretariat.

Helpline numbers issued for families of victims:
+91 79979 59754
+91 99129 19545

The Indian Embassy in Jeddah has also set up a 24×7 control room and released a toll-free helpline number:
8002440003

PM Modi Reacts

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed condolences over the loss of lives in the Saudi accident.

“Deeply saddened by the accident in Madinah involving Indian nationals. My thoughts are with the families who have lost their loved ones. I pray for the swift recovery of all those injured. Our Embassy in Riyadh and Consulate in Jeddah are providing all possible assistance. Our officials are also in close contact with Saudi Arabian authorities,” he said in a post on X.

Owaisi Reacts

Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi said that 42 Umrah pilgrims were on the bus when it caught fire. He said he is in touch with Abu Mathen George, Deputy Chief of Mission (DCM) at the Indian Embassy in Riyadh, who informed him that authorities are gathering more details.
Reports also said that around 16 pilgrims who had travelled through two Hyderabad-based agencies — Al-Meena Hajj and Umrah Travels — were among the deceased.

Owaisi urged the central government to bring the bodies back to India and ensure proper medical treatment for the injured.

Foreign Minister Reacts

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar said he was “deeply shocked” by the accident involving Indian nationals in Madinah.

“Our Embassy in Riyadh and Consulate in Jeddah are giving fullest support to Indian nationals and families affected by this accident. Sincere condolences to the bereaved families. Pray for the speedy recovery of those injured,” he said on X.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.