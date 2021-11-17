  1. Home
  2. Anti-slaughter Act criminalized livelihoods, legalised vigilantism in Karnataka: Study

Anti-slaughter Act criminalized livelihoods, legalised vigilantism in Karnataka: Study

News Network
November 18, 2021

cows.jpg

Even though the ‘Karnataka Prevention of Slaughter and Preservation of Cattle Act, 2020’, claims to protect cattle and increase the breed of cattle, in reality the Act has a detrimental impact on the cattle rearing and market ecosystem, according to a scientific study. 

The study was led by public health specialist Sylvia Karpagam and independent researcher Siddharth Joshi. The study was an initiative by a group of researchers part of Ahaara Namma Hakku collective. 

The study report “Criminalising Livelihoods, Legalising Vigilantism” analyses the impact of the legislation on various communities including farmers, cattle transporters, slaughterhouses, skin and hide curing units, butchers, eateries and consumers.
It states that the justification provided by the government to implement the Act “betrays a complete lack of understanding of how the cattle production cycle works, and the utter disregard for the destructive impact it is going to have on the lives, incomes and livelihoods of the those who are part of the long chain of economic activities sustained by slaughter of cattle...”

While farmers usually sell unproductive cattle to traders who transport them to slaughterhouses, the new legislation which prohibits the slaughter of bulls, bullocks and buffaloes (below the age of 13 years), criminalizes traders who buy cattle for slaughter. Without an option to sell unproductive animals, farmers have to continue taking care of the animal making it economically unviable, it says. The report also highlights farmers lamenting how the legislation portrays them like criminals, leaving them vulnerable to vigilantes.

Further, the measures proposed by the government for mitigation of these adverse impacts are also impractical, it points out. For instance, while the government has proposed to take care of stray cattle in gaushalas, it doesn’t solve the economic loss to the farmers from being unable to sell the unproductive cattle. The report also quotes stakeholders who point out that cattle aren’t fed properly in gaushalas and they are sold on the sly. 

Considering that Karnataka is grappling with malnutrition, the researchers emphasize the importance of beef as a nutrition source.

Karpagam demanded that the government revoke the Act. “Else, it should at least allow slaughter of all other animals such as ox and bull. Now the exemption is allowed only for buffalo, which people in Karnataka do not consume,” she said.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
November 18,2021

ind.jpg

Bangaluru, Nov 18: In a bid to encourage women to take up entrepreneurship, the Karnataka government will soon set up exclusive industrial parks dedicated to them in Mysuru, Dharwad, Harohalli and Kalaburagi, Large and Medium Industries Minister Murugesh Nirani announced here on Thursday.
 
The minister was inaugurating a women entrepreneurs' event titled 'Together We Grow' organised by UBUNTU Consortium of Women Entrepreneurs Associations to mark International Women Entrepreneurship Day at a private hotel here.

UBUNTU is a Consortium of Women Entrepreneurs Associations. Over 30 women entrepreneurs associations and 1,500 members function under a single platform.

Explaining the various government initiatives, Nirani urged budding women entrepreneurs to make use of those schemes.
 
"Karnataka is the first state in India to set up exclusive industrial parks dedicated to women in Mysuru, Dharwad, Kalaburagi and Harohalli. The purpose will be served if women entrepreneurs take advantage of this initiative. Women should join hands with the government in driving industrial growth by taking up entrepreneurship and providing jobs," Nirani urged.
 
Lauding the achievements of women in every sector, the minister wanted women entrepreneurs to create jobs. "Women are shining in every field in this competitive world. Empowerment of women will become more meaningful when women become entrepreneurs and provide jobs to others. Successful women entrepreneurs like Sudha Narayana Murthy of Infosys, Kiran Mazumdar Shaw of Biocon have become role models and their success stories should become a source of inspiration for budding women entrepreneurs," Nirani opined.
 
The minister said government, through various initiatives has been encouraging women entrepreneurs to unlock their potential to generate unlimited profit and create jobs. 'Udyami Aagu, Udyoga Needu' programme in Bengaluru was a grand success and it will be conducted in other districts in the coming days, Nirani informed.
 
He lauded UBUNTU for supporting and guiding women entrepreneurs and promised to extend government's cooperation and support in their endeavours.
 
"We are proud of the fact that today India has 13.5 - 15.7 million women-owned enterprises, representing 20 per cent of all enterprises. Accelerating quantity and quality of entrepreneurship towards such benchmarks can create over 30 million women-owned enterprises and this is not an impossible goal," Nirani expressed.
 
Explaining the regulations aimed at helping women, minister Nirani promised incentives for women entrepreneurs from weaker sections.
 
"Amendment to the Factories Act, 1948 allows women to work in the night shift between 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. Additional incentives are proposed to special category entrepreneurs such as SC/ ST women under new industrial policy," Nirani informed.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
November 8,2021

Bengaluru, Nov 8: The Mumbai-Karnataka region will now be officially called Kittur-Karnataka, Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister JC Madhuswamy said in a cabinet briefing here on Monday.

The decision comes in the wake of Basavaraj Bommai government's plans to rename Mumbai-Karnataka region as Kittur-Karnataka.

Earlier, while addressing the 66th Karnataka Rajyotsava Day celebrations here, CM Bommai had said that there was no meaning in calling the region as Mumbai-Karnataka because the Maharashtra-Karnataka border dispute had already been "settled".

He also had assured to rename the region as Kittur Karnataka in the cabinet meeting.

The border dispute has its origin in the States Reorganisation Act of 1956. Maharashtra has been opposing inclusion of some villages falling under Belagavi, Nipani and Karwar, arguing that a majority of Marathi-speaking population lived in these places and should not have been part of the state.

Karnataka, on the flipside, has maintained that the villages are an integral part of the state.

The Marathi organisations every year observe Karnataka Rajyotsava Day as Black Day in the light of their demand for the merger of Belagavi district with Maharashtra.

On a few occasions, the state government had superseded the Belagavi city corporation, which was controlled by MES, for passing a resolution in favour merging the district into Maharashtra.

The MES members including the mayors also used to participate in the Black Day march every year, despite objections raised by various Kannada organisations.

But, at present the BJP is controlling the reins of Belagavi city corporation for the first time in the history of the district which has resulted in uprooting the anti-Karnataka and anti-Kannada stance of Marathi organisations led by MES and Shiv Sena.

The MES has been observing Black Day since the 1950s in protest against the merger of Belagavi with Karnataka.

The boundary dispute between Maharashtra and Karnataka is being heard in the Supreme Court for over a decade.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
November 9,2021

BJP General Secretary P Muralidhar Rao on Monday triggered a huge row with his statement that people belonging to Brahmin and Baniya communities are in his "pockets".

Rao, in-charge of Madhya Pradesh, came under attack from the Congress which sought an apology from the BJP leader, who later claimed the opposition party has "distorted" his statement.

Addressing a press conference in Bhopal at the BJP's state headquarters, Rao said the party and its governments are going to have special focus on scheduled tribes and scheduled castes not as vote-banks but to address their concern like backwardness, employment and education.

After this, journalists asked Rao that perception about the BJP has been that it is a political party of “Brahmins-Baniyas” and he was talking about special focus on SCs/STs at a time when the saffron outfit's slogan is “sabka saath, sabka vikas” (with all, for everyone's development).

In reply, the BJP leader, while pointing towards his kurta's pockets, said, “Brahmins and Baniyas are in my pockets…. You (media people) termed us a Brahmin and Baniya party when most workers and vote bank were from these sections.” Rao said the BJP is working towards gaining trust of all sections of the society.

“When the number of people belonging to certain sections was higher, people used to say the party belongs to them. We are working to add more people from the SC/ST sections in our party after finding their lower representation. We are reaching out to all and making the BJP a party for every section,” he said.

Rao said the BJP is not leaving out any section, including Brahmins and Baniyas, from its representation, but only including those who were left out to become a national party in true sense.

After a 6-second video of Rao's controversial remark surfaced on social media and was shared by several leaders of opposition, state Congress president Kamal Nath lashed out at the BJP.

"In a statement in Bhopal, these sections as the BJP is claiming its right over them. What kind of respect is given to these classes whose leaders have played an important role in building the BJP? BJP leaders have become arrogant due to power,” he said.

Nath said the BJP should seek an apology from these communities.

“A party which talk about sabka saath, sabka vikas is now focussing on certain sections for power,” he said. Later, in a video statement, Rao said the Congress has a habit of "distorting" facts and statements.

“We don't discriminate among sections of the society. All Indians should be part of development. The Congress betrayed and divided all sections of the society. If STs are backward, the only reason is that the Congress has done injustice to them,” the BJP leader said.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.