  1. Home
  2. India isolated amid covid crisis as UAE, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, US, UK, Canada ban flights

India isolated amid covid crisis as UAE, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, US, UK, Canada ban flights

News Network
April 24, 2021

travel.jpg

Newsroom, Apr 24: Hit hard by the second wave of the covid-19, India is almost isolated by its prominent global allies. While countries such as Saudi Arabia, United Kingdom, Canada, Hong Kong, New Zealand, UAE, Indonesia, Kuwait and Australia have banned flights from India. France has imposed mandatory quarantine for Indian passengers and the United States’ Centers for Disease Control (CDC) has advised against travel to India.

Daily cases in India have gone past the 300,000 mark and industry experts are doubtful that the flight bans will be lifted soon.

Who banned flights from India?

1) Kuwait: Kuwait's directorate general of civil aviation said early on Saturday in a tweet that it had suspended all direct commercial flights coming from India, effective April 24 and until further notice.

All passengers arriving from India either directly or via another country will be banned from entering unless they have spent at least 14 days out of India, the statement said. Kuwaiti citizens, their first degree relatives and their domestic workers will be allowed to enter. Cargo is unaffected.

2) Saudi Arabia: Saudi Arabia said that a halt to international flights will be lifted as of May 17, but will not apply to the countries with which travel is banned by a state committee tasked with tackling COVID-19 due to the outbreak of the virus, local media reported. The 20 countries on the ban list are Argentina, the UAE, France, Germany, the US, Indonesia, India, Japan, Ireland, Italy, Pakistan, Brazil, Portugal, the UK, Turkey, South Africa, Sweden, Switzerland, Lebanon, and Egypt.

3) UAE: “In short, the near collapse of India’s ability to deal with the COVID fallout almost certainly means that this temporary UAE ban will be extended if things do not improve,” said Saj Ahmad, chief analyst, StrategicAero Research.com.

“Further, it hampers the movement of labour between the UAE and India and further limits travellers from India using the UAE to transit to Africa, Europe and the USA,” he added.

4) US: US has issued a travel advisory for its people travelling to and from India. The body has asked citizens to avoid travelling to India. However, it has said that if anyone has to travel to India then he or she must get fully vaccinated.

5) UK: India was added to UK's travel red list on April 23rd, effectively banning travel. UK’s Health Secretary Matt Hancock Hancock said reason for this was the new ‘double-mutant’ strain of virus found in the country dubbed the ‘Indian variant." British and Irish nationals can travel to the UK from India, but they must now isolate in a government-approved hotel.

6) Australia: Prime Minister Scott Morrison said flights from India will be scaled back by 30 per cent. He said India was now a “high risk” country and only those with the most urgent needs would be allowed to travel to and from India.

7) Canada: Canada on Thursday said it was banning all flights from India and Pakistan for 30 days due to the growing wave of COVID-19 cases in that region. The ban took effect on Friday.

8) Hong Kong: On Tuesday last week, Hong Kong suspended all flights from India till May 3. The country has also suspended flights to and from Pakistan and the Philippines and made it mandatory for passengers to have a COVID-negative RTPCR result with them from a test done 72 hours before the journey.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
April 23,2021

New Delhi, Apr 23: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Covid-19 strategy meeting with Chief Ministers of states with highest number of coronavirus cases began on a discordant note with Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal going public with his remarks in meeting in which he flagged the acute oxygen crisis in Delhi hospitals asked whether the two crore people of Delhi will not get oxygen because the capital has no oxygen plant.

He also asked whether the 130 crore people of the nation do not have right to the nation's resources equally.

Hitting back, the BJP called Kejriwal a "disgrace as Delhi CM" and asked "can he stoop so low"?

In his intervention in the closed-door meeting, which was later televised soon after the meet was over, Kejriwal said that people are in major pain due to oxygen shortage and he requests with folded hands that the Prime Minister gives direction to Chief Ministers  to ensure smooth movement of oxygen tankers coming to Delhi.

Earlier alleging that BJP-ruled states Uttar Pradesh and Haryana are blocking the oxygen supply to Delhi, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia had on Thursday gone to the extent of saying that Centre should deploy even paramilitary forces if required to ensure oxygen supply to Delhi.

In the PM meeting, Kejriwal demanded Centre should take over all oxygen plants through Army and every truck should be accompanied by Army escort vehicles.

"We fear some massive tragedy may happen due to lack of oxygen for patients. Despite being the Chief Minister of Delhi, I find myself helpless in such a scenario. If any big mishap happens, I will not be able to forgive myself, " Kejriwal said, batting for a national plan to deal with the situation.

He also demanded that the state governments should get Covid-19 vaccines at similar rates on which the central government is procuring them.

BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra came down heavily on Kejriwal asking on Twitter " Stooping this low for petty politics?"

"Makes all arrangements to televise an otherwise close door meeting..tries to score political brownie points! If only he had spent the same amount of time doing his homework! Last time the same man ..in the same meeting was yawning & laughing," Patra further said.

BJP IT department chief and co-incharge for West Bengal Amit Malviya also went hammer tongs.

"Arvind Kejriwal is a disaster. He goes to a meeting with the Prime Minister unprepared. He has no idea about things that have already been put in place to ease oxygen supply in the capital, was uninformed on vaccine prices. How will he save Delhi? He is a disgrace as Delhi’s CM," Malviya tweeted.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
coastaldigest.com news network
April 20,2021

puttur.jpg

Puttur, Apr 20: Two youths met watery graves in Gundia rivulet at Kumbulaya in Noojibalthila of Puttur taluk in Dakshina Kannada yesterday. 

Mohammed Zakir (19), son of Umar from Nellyadi 'Shanthibeettu, and Mohammed Sinaan (21), nephew of Umar from Uppinangady Saralikatte were taking bath in the rivulet when the tragedy took place. 

Zakir was a college student while Sinaan worked in the poultry farm.

The two, who arrived in a motorbike, had ventured into the rivulet from near the bridge. 

Umar called Badruddin sometime later to inform him that his son, Mohammed zakir, and Mohammed Sinan, son of his sister, Asma, had not returned after leaving for Kallugudde at 2 pm for the stated purpose of buying a goat. 

Umar made several calls but the mobile phone was ringing and no one was responding. Badruddin went searching for the two, and during enquiry with some people engaged in fishing in the rivulet, got to know about finding some clothes of men and mobile phones Kumbulaya in Noojibalthila.

With the help of expert divers in the region, a search was conducted deep inside the rivulet, and the bodies were recovered in the evening.

The complainant stated that the family does not have any suspicion of any foul play in these deaths. Kadaba police assistant sub-inspectors Suresh and Chandrashekhar visited the spot. The mortal remains were taken to Kadaba community health centre for post-mortem.

Allegedly, sand extraction takes place at the spot even though the road leading to the rivulet had been closed by the police by digging a trench.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
April 19,2021

New Delhi, Apr 19: Everyone above 18 years of age will be eligible to get vaccinated against Covid-19 from May 1, the central government said on Monday as it liberalised the vaccination drive to allow states, private hospitals and industrial establishments to procure the doses directly from manufacturers.

Under the third phase of the vaccination drive commencing next month, the vaccine manufacturers would supply 50 per cent of their monthly Central Drugs Laboratory (CDL) released doses to the central government and would be free to supply the remaining 50 per cent doses to state governments and in the open market.

Manufacturers would have to make an advance declaration of the price for 50 per cent supply that would be available to the state governments and in the open market before May 1, 2021, an official statement said.

Based on this price, state governments, private hospitals, industrial establishments, etc would be able to procure vaccine doses from the manufacturers.

Private Hospitals would have to procure their supplies of Covid-19 vaccine exclusively from the 50 per cent supply earmarked for entities other than those coming through the central government channel.

The private Vaccination providers would need to transparently declare their self-set vaccination price and the eligibility through this channel would be opened up to all adults, that is everyone above the age of 18, the statement added.

Vaccination will continue as before in the government of India vaccination centres free of cost to the eligible population -- healthcare and frontline workers and all people above 45 years of age.

The Union Health Ministry said the important decision to allow vaccination to everyone above the age of 18 from May 1 was taken in a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"Prime Minister said that the government has been working hard for over a year to ensure that maximum numbers of Indians are able to get the vaccine in the shortest possible of time. He added that India is vaccinating people at world record pace and we will continue this with even greater momentum," it added.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.