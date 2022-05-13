  1. Home
Actress Shahana Kasaragod found dead; husband taken into custody

News Network
May 13, 2022

Kasaragod, May 13: An actress-cum-model was found dead in her flat in Kozhikode. The deceased has been identified as Shahana, 20, daughter of Althaf and native of Cheruvathur, Kasaragod. 

The woman's body was found hanging on a window grill at her rented flat in Parambil Bazar on Thursday at 11 pm. 

The Chevayur police have registered a case for unnatural death. Her husband Sajad, a native of Parambil Bazar, has been taken into police custody and he is being questioned.

Sajad and Shahana got married a year and a half ago. 

Her family said the death is mysterious and accused her husband Sajad of continuously assaulting her for money. 

Her relatives from Kasargod informed that it was at 1 am on Friday that they were informed of Shahana’s death by a neighbour. Even after one and a half years of Shahana’s marriage, Sajad had not allowed her family to come and visit her or Shahana to call on her relatives, accused her mother.

Police have taken her husband Sajad, who is also a Kasaragod native, in custody. Police are checking the domestic violence as well as murder possibilities since there are indications of frequent arguments and fights between the husband and wife.

News Network
May 4,2022

Bhopal, May 4: Police have arrested nine persons in connection with the death of two tribal men who were allegedly assaulted by a group of people over suspicion of cow slaughter in Madhya Pradesh's Seoni district, an official said on Wednesday.

The two tribal men died on Tuesday morning after some people, allegedly belonging to the Bajrang Dal, beat them up over suspicion of cow slaughter in Simaria village under Kurai police station limits.

After the incident, a group led by opposition Congress legislator Arjun Singh Kakodia staged a six-hour-long protest on the Jabalpur-Nagpur highway on Tuesday, demanding job and financial assistance for the kin of the deceased. They ended the protest after an assurance from the district administration.

Local MP and Union minister Faggan Singh Kulaste said it is yet not clear whether the accused belonged to any organisation.

The dispute started over the meat (of cow) and it would not be correct as of now to say that any organisation is involved in the incident, Kulaste told reporters on Tuesday night in Seoni. He said action will be taken on the basis of an inquiry and nobody, irrespective of their association, will be spared.

According to an FIR registered following a complaint by Brajesh Batti, who was injured in the incident, a group of 15-20 people allegedly hit Sampatlal Batti, a resident of Sagar village, and Simaria resident Dhansay Inwati with sticks accusing them of cow slaughter between 2.30 am and 3 am on Tuesday. When Brajesh Batti arrived at the spot, he too was assaulted.

Inwati and Sampatlal Batti died around 6 am on Tuesday during treatment in the hospital, the complainant said.

Following the incident, police arrested Sher Singh Rathore (28), Ajay Sahu (27), Vedant Chouhan (18), Deepak Avadhia (38), Basant Raghuvanshi (32) and Raghunandan Raghuvanshi (20), all of whom have been named in the FIR, the police said in a press release.

Three suspects – Anshul Chourasia (22), Shivraj Raghuvanshi (23) and Rinku Pal (30) - were also arrested, the police said, adding that hunt was on for others involved in the incident.

Meanwhile, the district administration in an official release said a financial assistance worth Rs 8.25 lakh has been approved for the kin of each of the deceased. Also, Sampatlal Batti's daughter Sunita Batti has been appointed as a daily wage employee at a tribal girls' hostel in Barelipar village, and Dhansay Inwati's son Jaiprakash has been appointed as a daily wager at a higher secondary school in Vijaypani village, the release said.

Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Kamal Nath has constituted a committee of three-party legislators – Omkar Singh, Dr Ashok Marskole and Narayan Patta, all belonging to tribal community, to look into the incident, Nath's media coordinator and state Congress spokesman Narendra Saluja said.

State BJP president VD Sharma termed the incident as "inhuman" and assured that his party government in the state will not spare any of the culprits.

News Network
May 1,2022

Thiruvananthapuram, May 1: Former Kerala MLA P C George was held by the police in connection with a case regarding a communally-sensitive speech.

George had made anti-Muslim comments while speaking at Ananthapuri Hindu Maha Sammelan — an annual event that has been held in Thiruvananthapuram for the last several years  — on Friday.

A case was registered against him on Saturday for spreading hate after his remarks triggered a row and an Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) youth wing leader petitioned the state police chief Anil Kant seeking action against George. The Thiruvananthapuram city police took the former MLA into custody during the early hours of Sunday.

A suo motu case has been registered against him under section 153A of IPC.

George, a former Kerala Congress leader, was an MLA for over 30 years. He had associated with both Congress-led United Democratic Front and CPI(M)-led Left Democratic Front over the years, besides a brief association with the NDA. He lost the Assembly elections in 2021.

George often invited criticism for his use of foul language. 

During the Hindu Maha Sammelan he alleged that the Muslim community was trying to reduce the population of Hindu and Christian communities by various means. He also made certain sensitive allegations. These statements triggered widespread criticism against him. The ruling CPI(M) and opposition party Congress demanded action against him.

