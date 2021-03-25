  1. Home
  2. 10 dead after major fire breaks out at Mumbai mall housing covid hospital

10 dead after major fire breaks out at Mumbai mall housing covid hospital

News Network
March 26, 2021

Mumbai, Mar 26: In a shocking incident, at least 10 persons were killed in a fire that broke out at Sunrise Hospital in the Dreams Mall Complex at Bhandup in the suburbs of Mumbai on Friday.

The fire started at 11:59 pm on Thursday. Fire-fighting and cooling operations are still underway. The incident site is located off the Lal Bahadur Shastri Marg in Bhandup West.

More than 75 persons including patients, hospital staff and the mall night duty staff were rescued by teams of Mumbai Fire Brigade and Disaster Management Unit of the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has expressed shock and concern over the incident. He is expected to visit the fire site and review the progress of the operations.

Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar rushed to the hospital to oversee the fire-fighting operation.

“The fire has taken place in the mall…it also has a hospital…I have heard such a thing for the first time,” she said, however, added that last year when the Covid-19 pandemic broke out the hospital started under exceptional circumstances.

Mumbai Police Commissioner Hemant Nagrale assured strong action against people responsible for the fire. “Prime facie it appears that the hospital administration is responsible for the fire…investigations are underway and we will take strict action against those responsible,” he said.

The Sunrise Hospital management, however, claimed that two dead bodies – Covid-19 casualties - of the hospital were evacuated. They also claimed that the fire started in the mall and reached the top floor. 

The rescued patients have been shifted to the Jumbo field Covid hospital at Mulund and Fortis Hospital.Additional Municipal Commissioner Suresh Kakani, Deputy Municipal Commissioner Prabhat Rahangdale and Deputy Commissioner of Police Prashant Kadam are camping at the site.

The Dreams Mall is a ground-plus-three-storey structure and the hospital is on the top floor. Official sources said that there were 76 patients in the hospital – 73 Covid and 3 non-Covid patients.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

Agencies
March 13,2021

Silvassa, Mar 13: A 30-year-old man slit the throat of a four-year-old girl when she resisted his bid to rape her at his flat in a village in Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli (DNH), stuffed her body in a sack and threw it into a narrow shaft attached to the toilet of his flat, police said on Saturday, adding the accused was arrested.

Unable to bear the trauma, the victim's father killed himself by consuming a disinfectant, a day after the incident on Saturday, he said.

"The incident occurred on Friday afternoon after the accused Santosh Rajat lured the victim who was playing outside her home in Naroli village," DNH superintendent of police Hareshwar Swami said.

He said Rajat took the girl to his apartment and tried to rape her, but when she started crying, he slit her throat with a sharp weapon, stuffed her body in a sack and threw it in the narrow shaft attached to the toilet of the flat by breaking the window.

After family members of the victim lodged a missing person's complaint with Naroli police station, the police launched a search and scanned around 40 flats in the residential building where the girl lived, he said.

"During the search operation, the police found blood stains in the bathroom of Rajat's apartment. A sack with the body was found in the shaft attached to the toilet," Swami said.

During interrogation, Rajat "confessed" to luring the girl to his flat and trying to sexually assault her, the SP said.

Unable to bear the loss, the girl's father consumed a disinfectant after seeing his daughter's body, the SP said, adding that he was rushed to a hospital where he died on Saturday morning.

The accused, who hails from Dhanbad in Jharkhand, was living in Dadra and Nagar Haveli for the last four years, working in different factories, he said.

A case was registered against the accused under sections 364 (abduction), 376 (rape), 377 (unnatural offences) and 302 (murder) of the IPC apart from provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, he said. 

coastaldigest.com news network
March 25,2021

Mangaluru, Mar 25: Five districts in Karnataka including two from coastal region are reporting higher than 2% daily positivity rates in the past one week, according to official data.  

While Udupi tops the list with 3.5%, Bidar has the second highest positivity rate of 3.1%. Dakshina Kannada and Kalaburagi 2.5% each, and Bengaluru 2.3% share next three slots.

While apartments and educational institutions have turned out to be clusters in Bengaluru, students with travel history from other districts, especially Kerala, are the index cases in clusters in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi.

The highest number of active covid cases in the state comes from Bengaluru at 10,766, followed by Dakshina Kannada 563, Kalaburagi 545, Udupi 424, Mysuru 516 and Tumakuru 344 as on March 23.

The lack of restrictions in districts will lead to a rise in Covid transmission, as adherence to Covid-appropriate behaviour has largely vanished compared to the lockdown a year ago, said a district health officer.

News Network
March 18,2021

Bengaluru, Mar 18: Azim Premji University said on Thursday a study conducted by it has revealed the presence of many sub-standard, dysfunctional teacher education institutions (TEIs) functioning as 'commercial shops'.

Of the 17,503 TEIs in the country, more than 90 per cent are privately-owned, stand-alone institutions, offering single programmes localised in certain geographies, it found.

The University released its first 'Issues in Education' volume on 'Teachers and Teacher Education'.

It said 26 out of 29 private TEIs studied do not have the required number of teacher educators and adopt deliberate corrupt practices to hide this issue.

Most private TEIs in the study deliberately neglect basic curricular requirements that are committed by them to get the approval to run the programmes, it revealed.

Almost all allowed students with shortage of attendance to appear for examinations, the study found.

Most TEIs do not have basic instructional facilities: curriculum laboratories were not available in more than 50 per cent; more than 30 per cent did not have libraries, computer labs or seminar halls, it was stated.

"The dysfunctional Teacher Education system is at the core of India's problems in school education."

"Till we address this comprehensively, all efforts at improving the quality of our schooling is like treating the skin, while an aggressive cancer corrodes the body everywhere inside," Anurag Behar, Vice-Chancellor, Azim Premji University, said.

