  16-yr-old girl gang-raped in UP after father refuses to withdraw from panchayat poll

16-yr-old girl gang-raped in UP after father refuses to withdraw from panchayat poll

News Network
March 18, 2021

Lucknow, Mar 18: In a shocking incident a 16-year old girl was gangraped in Uttar Pradesh's Barabanki district, allegedly after her father, who had declared to contest for the post of 'pradhan' (village panchayat chief), refused to withdraw from the poll as demanded by his rival.

According to the police sources, the teen, who was a resident of a village in Jaidpur area in the district, was kidnapped by four youths from her village while she was on her way to school on Wednesday.

The youths took her to a secluded spot and allegedly gangraped her. They later dumped her on the road near her home, sources said.

The teen's father said that his rival had been exerting pressure on him to withdraw from the contest but he had refused. ''I was also offered money if I withdrew from the poll,'' he said.

He said that the alleged culprits were supporters of his rival and that they 'gangraped' his daughter to 'punish' him for not withdrawing from the contest.

Police said that a case was registered against the four youths, who were absconding. The victim was sent for medical examination, they added. A senior police official said in Barabanki that it was being ascertained if the incident had any connection with the forthcoming panchayat polls.

Though the dates of the panchayat polls were not yet declared, they are expected to be held shortly. 

News Network
March 12,2021

Netflix Inc is testing a feature that asks viewers to verify they share a household with the account holder, the company said on Thursday, a move that could lead to a clampdown on sharing of passwords.

A small number of Netflix users are receiving a message asking them to confirm they live with the account owner by entering details from a text message or email sent to the owner.

Viewers can delay the verification and keep watching Netflix. The message may reappear when they open Netflix again, and eventually, they could be required to open a new account to continue streaming.

"This test is designed to help ensure that people using Netflix accounts are authorized to do so," a Netflix spokesperson said.

Netflix, the world's largest streaming service, constantly tests new features with users and it is unclear if the household verification requirement will be implemented more widely.

The Netflix terms of service say that users of an account must live in the same household, though the company and other streaming services have declined to broadly crackdown on sharing.

Agencies
March 4,2021

64717.jpg

Washington, Mar 4: The White House warned that the US may consider a military response to the rocket attack on Wednesday that hit an air base in western Iraq where American and coalition troops are housed, raising concerns this could trigger a new round of escalating violence.

A US contractor died after at least 10 rockets slammed into the base. And while no group claimed responsibility, it was the first strike since the US bombed Iran-aligned militia targets along the Iraq-Syria border last week.

Heightened tensions with Iranian-backed militia groups in Iraq could lead to more attacks, complicating the Biden administration's desire to open talks with Iran over the 2015 nuclear deal, as well as the ongoing US strategy to focus more attention on Asia.

Asked about the attack, President Joe Biden told reporters, We are following that through right now." He added, Thank God, no one was killed by the rocket, but one individual, a contractor, died of a heart attack. But we're identifying who's responsible and we'll make judgments about a response.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki suggested that the calculated US airstrikes last week could be a model for a military response. Those strikes were in response to an attack on American forces in northern Iraq earlier in February.

If we assess further response is warranted, we will take action again in a manner and time of our choosing, Psaki said.

Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby said the US contractor suffered a cardiac episode while sheltering from the attack and died shortly afterward. He said there were no service members injured and all are accounted for. British and Danish troops also are among those stationed at the base.

The US airstrikes last week, which killed one member of the Iran-aligned militia, had stoked fears of another cycle of tit-for-tat attacks as happened more than a year ago. Those attacks included the US drone strike in January 2020 that killed Iranian Gen. Qassim Soleimani in Baghdad and set off months of increased troops levels in the region.

The latest attack also comes two days before Pope Francis is scheduled to visit Iraq despite concerns about security and the coronavirus pandemic. The much-anticipated trip will include stops in Baghdad, southern Iraq and the northern city of Irbil.

The rockets struck Ain al-Asad airbase in Anbar province early in the morning, US-led coalition spokesperson Col. Wayne Marotto said. Kirby said the rockets were fired from east of the base, and that counter-rocket defensive systems were used to defend forces at the base. He added that while 10 rockets hit the base, he didn't have information on what, if any, impact the defensive systems had in stopping any strikes. He said damage assessments were ongoing.

Asked if the attack may have come from Iranian-backed Shia militia groups, Kirby said the US can't attribute responsibility for the attack yet. He acknowledged, however, during a Pentagon briefing, that we have seen rocket attacks come from Shia-backed militia groups in the past. So in that way, certainly it certainly coincides with our past experience here.

It's the same base that Iran struck with a barrage of missiles in January of last year in retaliation for the killing of Soleimani. Dozens of US service members suffered concussions in that strike.

The Iraqi military released a statement saying that Wednesday's attack did not cause significant losses and that security forces had found the launch pad used for the rockets a truck. Video of the site shows a burning truck in a desert area.

British Ambassador to Iraq Stephen Hickey condemned the attack, saying it undermined the ongoing fight against the Islamic State group. Coalition forces are in Iraq to fight Daesh at the invitation of the Iraqi government, he tweeted, using the Arabic acronym for IS. These terrorist attacks undermine the fight against Daesh and destabilize Iraq.

Denmark said coalition forces at the base were helping to bring stability and security to the country.

Despicable attacks against Ain al-Asad base in #Iraq are completely unacceptable," Danish Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod tweeted. The Danish armed forces said two Danes who were at the base at the time of the attack are unharmed.

Last week's US strike along the border was in response to a spate of rocket attacks that targeted the American presence, including one that killed a coalition contractor from the Philippines outside the Irbil airport.

After that attack, the Pentagon said the strike was a proportionate military response. Marotto, the coalition spokesperson, said the Iraqi security forces were leading an investigation into the attack.

Frequent rocket attacks in Baghdad targeting the heavily fortified Green Zone, which houses the US Embassy, during Donald Trump's presidency frustrated the administration, leading to threats of embassy closure and escalatory strikes. Those attacks have increased again in recent weeks, since President Joe Biden took office, following a lull during the transition period.

US troops in Iraq significantly decreased their presence in the country last year and withdrew from several Iraqi bases to consolidate chiefly in Ain al-Asad, Baghdad and Irbil.

News Network
March 6,2021

Bengaluru, Mar 6: The police have busted a multilevel marketing scheme racket running under the name Indus Viva and arrested 24 offenders including the CEO, COO of the Bengaluru based company.

Police stated that the offenders have cheated about 10 lakh people, collecting amounts to the tune of Rs 1500 crore.

The bank accounts of Indus Viva Health Sciences Private Limited with Rs 20 crore amount was frozen.

Abhilash Thomas, CEO of Indus Viva, managing company's day to day operations, and Prem Kumar, Chief Operating Officer, Mandalanen Subramanyam, director managing taxation & statutory issues and Imdadulla Shariff, vice-president in-charge of operations, logistics, warehouses and customer care are among the arrested. All four are residents of Bengaluru.

Several distributors were also arrested. CA Anzar, chairman of Olive life sciences and Kuruvila Chacko, director, Indus Viva Health Sciences are absconding.

According to Cyberabad police commissioner VC Sajjanar, Indus Viva enrolls members into its binary schemes with a Rs.12500 fee providing a 100 value points initially. Members have to enroll new members to earn bonuses and are encouraged to make more members in a swift manner to earn more. A member can earn Rs 2,56,000 by making 256 persons join the scheme in nine weeks.

Members are given various fancy designations like Star Distributor, Ruby Executive, Sapphire Executive, Executive Blue Diamond and are offered rewards like laptops, five-star hotel accommodation, foreign tours.

Thus, a member becoming Black Diamond Ambassador by enrolling 10,000 members is promised a Mercedes Benz, Black Diamond Ring & pendant and one week USA trip.

Indus Viva also offers President Club Member Plan under which one can join by paying Rs.1.5 lakh. The company provides them with 50 beauty, health, dietary products priced at Rs 3597 each and in addition offers products worth Rs 25,000 free. A person joining PCMP is attracted with “an opportunity to dine with the CEO in Bengaluru.”

The company conducts star summits annually in prominent hotels in Bengaluru or other cities. They also provide training sessions for members to skill them to make more members join the schemes. They claimed that the company has branch offices in the USA, Uganda and Bangladesh and that they want to expand the business worldwide, Sajjanar told reporters on Saturday.

Indus Viva has its own production unit named Olive Life Sciences located at Nelamangala, Bengaluru. But these health & beauty products are not recognized/certified by any government department liable to be confiscated under the Drugs and Magic Remedies (Objectionable Advertisement) Act 1954.

“Women in particular are targeted by these companies with false claims and blatant lies and thereafter are exploited in different ways. The public is advised not to fall prey to these dubious schemes offering easy and quick money and advised to take the local police assistance if they suspect any such activity,” the economic offences wing sleuths of the Cyberabad police caution.

The Cyberabad cops were acting on a complaint received in Gachibowli PS in February. The complainant stated that lured with an attractive income offer for promoting the company products like coffee, juice, he had invested Rs.12,500 but realized that he was cheated by Indus Viva.

A case was registered under 406, 420 IPC and various sections of the Prize Chits and Money Circulation Schemes (Banning) Act 1978.

