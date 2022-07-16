  1. Home
17-yr-old boy beaten to death by relatives for allegedly harassing Class 9 girl in Bengaluru

News Network
July 17, 2022

Bengaluru, July 17: A teenager who kept messaging a schoolgirl that he was in love with her was reportedly murdered by his relatives in Bengaluru’s Baiyappanahalli.

17-year-old Prajwal -- a resident of Banashankari and from Nagashettyhalli in Doddaballapura -- was beaten with wooden logs by a group of three-four persons, including his uncle (father's brother). 

The incident happened around 10.30 pm on Friday behind the Swami Vivekananda Metro Station in New Baiyappanahalli. 

According to police, Prajwal was making phone calls to a ninth standard girl, who is also his niece. He also sent her messages reading 'I love you' and also pressurised the girl to respond to him favourably. The girl complained to her parents a few times about the calls and messages from Prajwal. 

The girl's family members warned Prajwal not to harass her, but he continued to send messages to her. Hence, his uncle and a few others called Prajwal to New Baiyappanahalli saying that they need to talk to him. Once he met them, they warned him about messaging the girl and beat him mercilessly with wooden logs.

Prajwal collapsed on the spot. The accused rushed him to a nearby government hospital. He was later taken to CMH Hospital where he succumbed to the injuries around 2.30 am on Saturday. The hospital informed the police about Prajwal's death. When the police reached the hospital, they found two of his relatives who had taken him to the hospital.

Baiyappanahalli Police have taken up a case of murder, detained the suspects and are interrogating them.

News Network
July 8,2022

Mangaluru, July 8: U T Khader, the Deputy Leader of Opposition in Assembly, has called upon the people to adhere to the guidelines in the Karnataka Prevention of Slaughter and Preservation of Cattle Act. 

The comments of Mr Khader, who represents Mangaluru city constituency in the assembly, come ahead of Eid al-Adha aka Bakrid celebrations. 

Addressing media persons in Mangaluru, the MLA said: “No one should violate the guidelines and create confusion in the minds of the people”.

“Even Islamic scholars have issued clear-cut directions in this regard in the wake of Bakrid to be observed on July 10,” he added.

He said that the government should issue guidelines for the Bakrid celebrations within the ambit of the Karnataka Prevention of Slaughter and Preservation of Cattle Act.

News Network
July 16,2022

Kalaburgi, July 16: A female police sub inspector from Shahabad in Kalaburigi was seriously injured when an accused arrested in connection with the murder of Shahabad CMC former president Girish Kambanur, attacked her while she was conducting a spot inspection of the murder.

In retaliation, the police opened fire at accused Vijayakumar Halli. Both injured PSI Suvarna and the accused are undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Kalaburagi.

Girish Kambanur was murdered in Shahabad town recently and the police formed two teams to nab the accused.

The police arrested Vijayakumar Halli and others on Friday late night. The accused were taken to conduct spot inspection where talwar and pistols were thrown away near Tonasanahalli village. Under the guise of showing the spot where the pistol was thrown, Vijayakumar attacked PSI Suvarna with a machete.

CPI Vijayakumar immediately opened fire at the accused injuring his left leg.

Superintendent of police Isha Pant said the firing has taken place in the wee hours of Saturday. Suvarna sustained serious injuries. She is being treated at ICU. Vijaykumar is out of danger, she told. 

News Network
July 12,2022

Colombo, July 12: Basil Rajapaksa, Sri Lanka’s former finance minister and younger brother of embattled President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, was turned back at Colombo airport on Tuesday as he attempted to leave the country through the VIP terminal, an immigration officer said, amid mounting anger against the powerful family for mishandling the worst economic crisis.

Basil Rajapaksa, 71, tried to leave the crisis-hit island nation, a day before Speaker of Parliament Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena is expected to publicly announce President Rajapaksa's resignation to the nation.

President Rajapaksa signed on Monday his resignation letter, dated for July 1, and and it was later handed over to a senior government official who will hand it over to the Parliament Speaker.

Basil, a US passport holder, resigned as finance minister in early April as street protests intensified against shortages of fuel, food and other necessities and quit his seat in parliament in June.

The Sri Lanka Immigration and Emigration Officers Association said its members declined to serve Basil at the VIP terminal of Colombo airport.

"Due to the crisis situation in the country, it has been decided to withdraw from activities at the Silk Route/CIP passenger clearance activities until further notice,” the trade union said in a statement, according to Economy Next website.

"We decided to withdraw from serving the silk route passenger clearance terminal from mid night yesterday,” said K.A.S Kanugala, the chairman of the association.

He said the corrupt people were trying to leave the country using the service.

The immigration officials objected to serve him at the VIP clearance line and even the passengers of the Emirates flight to Dubai had objected to his leaving.

Basil is being widely held responsible for the country's worst economic crisis which has heaped misery on the people.

The political uncertainty prevails in Sri Lanka where the distribution of cooking gas has resumed alongside the delivery of fuel to retailers by the Indian Oil Company after a stoppage on Sunday. Long queues are still seen at fuel pumps.

The protesters continue to occupy the three main buildings in the capital, the President’s House, the presidential secretariat and the prime minister’s official residence, Temple Trees.

Police near the Temple Trees said a clash had erupted between two groups of protesters, injuring 6 people.

With President Rajapaksa’s resignation due on Wednesday, Sri Lanka's political parties on Monday initiated steps to form an all-party government and subsequently elect a new President on July 20 to prevent the bankrupt nation sliding further into anarchy.

President Rajapaksa has officially conveyed to Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe that he will resign on July 13 as previously announced, the PM Office said on Monday, days after protesters stormed both leaders’ homes in rage over the government's mishandling of the country's worst economic crisis.

Parties have begun campaigning for the support of possible candidates. The main opposition SJB said they will campaign for the appointment of Sajith Premadasa as the interim President.

Premadasa said on Monday that Sri Lanka’s main opposition the Samagi Jana Balavegaya (SJB) was ready to lead the country at the presidential and prime ministerial level and develop the economy.

Premadasa said his party is ready to lead a programme aimed at bringing stability to the country.

“We will appoint a government headed by a president and a prime minister. There is no other alternative. If anyone opposes this or tries to sabotage it in parliament we will see it as a treacherous act,” he said.

The Sri Lankan Parliament will elect the new president to succeed Rajapaksa on July 20, Speaker Abeywardena announced on Monday.

Under the Sri Lankan Constitution, if both the president and prime minister resign, the Speaker of parliament will serve as acting president for a maximum of 30 days.

The Parliament will elect a new president within 30 days from one of its members, who will hold the office for the remaining two years of the current term.

Sri Lanka, a country of 22 million people, is under the grip of an unprecedented economic turmoil, the worst in seven decades, leaving millions struggling to buy food, medicine, fuel and other essentials.

Schools have been suspended and fuel has been limited to essential services. Patients are unable to travel to hospitals due to the fuel shortage and food prices are soaring.

Trains have reduced in frequency, forcing travelers to squeeze into compartments and even sit precariously on top of them as they commute to work.

In several major cities, including Colombo, hundreds are forced to stand in line for hours to buy fuel, sometimes clashing with police and the military as they wait.

The country, with an acute foreign currency crisis that resulted in foreign debt default, had announced in April that it is suspending nearly USD 7 billion foreign debt repayment due for this year out of about USD 25 billion due through 2026. Sri Lanka's total foreign debt stands at USD 51 billion. 

