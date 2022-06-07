  1. Home
17-yr-old college girl strangled to death by father for loving Dalit boy in Karnataka

News Network
June 8, 2022

Mysuru, June 8: A man, who considers himself to be an upper caste Hindu, has surrendered before police confessing to the murder of his 17-year-old daughter on June 6 for falling in love with a boy from lower caste in Periyapatna taluk in Mysuru district of Karnataka.

dalitlove.jpg
Accused father Suresh and daughter Shalini

 

A case has been registered against him, according to Mysuru Police.

According to police, Suresh, the accused father, Tuesday came to the police station and confessed to the crime.

Suresh, a resident of Kaggundi village in Periyapatna taluk of Mysuru district, killed his 17-year-old daughter Shalini in the wee hours of Monday. Police said that the accused father strangulated his daughter to death.

Shalini belonging to Vokkaliga community, considered as an upper caste in Karnataka, was studying in second year PUC (Pre-University Course). She was in love with a Dalit boy from neighbouring Mellahalli village. They were in love for the last three years, police said.

After coming to know about it, the parents lodged a complaint against the boy as the girl was minor. The girl gave statement against her parents in the police station.

After she told the police that she is in love with the boy and refused to go with her parents, the police sent her to the Observation Home.

Sometime ago, the daughter called her parents and asked them to take her home. After coming home, she again told her parents that she still loves the boy and would only marry him.

Police said that the father got furious and strangulated her to death on Monday. Later, he dumped the body of his daughter in one of the farmlands at Dalit boy's village. Further investigation in the matter is on.

News Network
May 27,2022

Mangaluru, May 27: In the wake of ‘Tambula Prashne’ organised by Vishwa Hindu Parishad earlier this week as part its campaign to portray Malali Juma Masjid near Ganjimutt on the city’s outskirts as a temple, the Federation of Indian Rationalist Associations (FIRA) has thrown open a fresh challenge for astrologers, who claimed that there was a shiva temple in the place of mosque centuries ago.

After the ‘Tambula Prashne’ ritual, Gopalakrishna Panicker, an astrologer from Payyanur in Kerala, claimed that the place belonged to a mutt once upon a time.

Prof Narendra Nayak, president, Federation of Indian Rationalist Associations (FIRA), said that since the so-called accurate predictive astrology, which can make predictions, has hit the headlines again, FIRA was reiterating its challenge to those who can predict the future. 

“The predictions made in connection with the Malali controversy could be a wild guess or a fixed result. So, to test the powers of this individual, or any others of this type, we are herein devising a foolproof method for testing the powers. We are challenging astrologers to predict what is placed in six envelopes, and the 100% accurate prediction to at least five out of six questions, will win prize money of Rs 1 lakh,’’ he stated.

Nayak said that the envelopes were sealed at 11.33 am on Wednesday, in the city, and will be opened at 10.30 am on June 1, at the Mangaluru Press Club, and the prizes will be announced there. 

“I hope that this data is enough to make predictions. The challenge is open to all, regardless of religious beliefs, caste, creed, or nationality. The entries can be sent by email to [email protected] or on WhatsApp at 9448216343. All entries received up to midnight of May 31, will be considered. Postal entries are not acceptable,” he said.

He said the outer sealed envelope will contain six smaller ones, with questions on them on the outside. The answers to the questions are to be typed, as envelope 1 contents and details, and so on. 

“Vague answers like containing a currency note or a paper are not acceptable. If more than one entry has all correct answers, according to the conditions mentioned, all those who have got the answer correct, will receive Rs 1 lakh each. However, due to the limits of finance, if the number of correct entries exceeds 50, the challenger will declare bankruptcy,” he said.

News Network
June 7,2022

New Delhi, June 7: Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Tuesday said the controversial remarks on Prophet Muhammad made by ousted BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma, have not made any impact on the ruling NDA at the Centre as she was not a government functionary and asserted good relations will continue with the Gulf countries that have reacted sharply to the issue.

He said that necessary action has been taken against Sharma, referring to her suspension. The BJP had on Sunday suspended Sharma and expelled its Delhi unit media head Naveen Kumar Jindal as the row over their alleged derogatory remarks against Prophet Muhammad escalated with protests from some Muslim countries.

Amid demonstrations by Muslim groups and the sharp reaction from countries like Kuwait, Qatar and Iran, the BJP had issued a statement asserting it respects all religions and strongly denounces insults of any religious personality.

"I don't think that this statement was made by any government functionary and therefore it has no impact on the government and necessary action has been taken by the party," Goyal, Minister for Commerce and Industry told reporters here when asked about the controversy. He said the Foreign Ministry has clarified the issue.

"The Foreign Office has come out with a clear clarification on that remark and the BJP has taken the necessary action in this regard. With all these countries, we have a very good relationship and our relations will continue to be very good," he said.

When asked about a social media campaign to boycott Indian products in the wake of the row, the minister said he has not heard of any such thing.

"They (Gulf Countries) have only mentioned that such a statement should not be made and accordingly, action has been taken against the person who made the comments. All the Indians living in gulf countries are safe and do not have to worry," the union minister said.

Sharma's comments, made during a TV debate nearly 10 days ago, and Jindal's now-deleted tweets sparked a Twitter trend calling for a boycott of Indian products in some countries.

News Network
June 5,2022

carTN.jpg

Chennai, June 5: Two boys and a girl died of suspected suffocation after being trapped inside a parked car while playing at Lebbai Kudiyiruppu near Panagudi in Tirunelveli district of Tamil Nadu late on Saturday. 

According to police sources, Nithisha (7) and Nithish (5), children of Nagaraj, a daily-wage labourer of Keelatheru at Lebbai Kudiyiruppu, and Kabishanth (4), son of labourer Sudhan, were neighbours.  

Police said the three kids went out of their homes to play after lunch on Saturday. Nagaraj's brother Manikandan had parked the car near the house a few days back. Because of some mechanical issue, the doors of the car could be opened only from the outside, police said. The three children who got into the car got trapped.

Around evening, finding the children missing, the parents started searching for them. A passerby who had seen the children playing near the car told the parents about this.

To their utter shock, the parents found all the three kids lying unconscious inside the car. With the help of passersby, they broke open the car door and took the children to Panagudi government hospital where doctors declared them dead on arrival. 

Tirunelveli (Rural) SP P Saravanan said the car has been parked there for three days and the children could have got suffocated due to lack of oxygen and heat, leading to their death. "A case of unnatural death will be registered and Panagudi police will probe the case," the SP said. Speaker M Appavu visited the grieving parents at the hospital and extended his condolences.

