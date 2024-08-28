  1. Home
18-yr-old girl dies after taking pills for menstrual cramps

News Network
August 28, 2024

Trichy: A teenage girl died of complications after consuming an excessive amount of medication to alleviate her menstrual cramps in Pulivalam area of Tamil Nadu’s Trichy.

Police said the 18-year-old girl used to experience frequent menstrual cramps. On Aug 21, she endured severe abdominal pain. In an attempt to alleviate the pain, she ingested a significant quantity of pills.

However, she began to vomit shortly after. Her parents rushed her to the primary health centre (PHC) in Omandhur, where she received treatment and was subsequently discharged. Upon returning home, she lost consciousness. 

She was admitted to the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Govt Hospital (MGMGH), where she underwent further treatment but ultimately died on Monday. A postmortem examination was performed.

Police said that the consumption of an excessive dose of medication to manage menstrual cramps resulted in fatal health complications. Based on a complaint by her father, a case of unnatural death has been registered. 

The girl had recently cleared her higher secondary education, and was awaiting the counselling process to secure admission to an engineering programme.

News Network
August 18,2024

uaequake.jpg

An earthquake of magnitude 3.0 struck the Sea of Oman, stations of the UAE's National Seismic Network of the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) reported on Sunday, August 18.

The quake was recorded near the coast of Dibba, at 12.14pm UAE time.

At a depth of 5km, residents reportedly felt the tremors from the quake. The NCM confirmed that it did "not have any effect in the UAE".

A minor earthquake of 2.8 magnitude on Richter scale was also recorded in the UAE on June 8, in Masafi at 11.01pm.

On May 29, residents in the UAE also experienced tremors from minor earthquakes that hit the Oman Sea. An earthquake of 3.1 magnitude struck near the coast of Ras Al Khaimah at 12.12am on Wednesday, May 29, followed by another quake of 2.8 magnitude at 1.53am.

It can also be noted that a mild 1.9 magnitude earthquake struck the UAE on May 17. The quake struck Al Halah at 9.57pm UAE time, at a depth of 5km. Al Halah is an area in Fujairah near Wadi Tayyibah.

Though the UAE detects tremors every now and then, seismology experts had reassured residents that they have no reason to worry about earthquakes in the region.

News Network
August 21,2024

modiswamy.jpg

Senior BJP leader Subramanian Swamy has once again lashed out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi on social media, saying that if the PM does not announce his retirement by his 75th birthday, he shall be removed from his position "by other methods".

"If Modi does not, as committed to RSS Pracharak’s sanskaar, announce his retiring to Marg Darshan Mandal after his 75 th year birthday on Sept 17 th, then he will lose his PM chair by other methods," read Swamy's post on social media platform X.

One might remember that during campaigning for the Lok Sabha elections, in his very first address to party workers and leaders after coming out of the jail, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal taunted the BJP saying Prime Minister Narendra Modi is asking for votes for his "successor" Union Home Minister Amit Shah as Modi will "retire" on turning 75.

"These people ask INDIA bloc about (PM) face. I am asking the BJP who will be their PM? Modi ji is turning 75 on September 17 next year. He had made the rule that people aged 75 would be retired. They retired L K Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi, Sumitra Mahajan," Kejriwal said at the AAP headquarters. "Modi will retire next year. He is seeking votes for making Amit Shah the prime minister. Will Shah fulfil Modiji's guarantee?" he asked.

The counter came quickly from Shah, who told a press conference in Hyderabad that Modi will continue to lead the country and there is "no confusion in the BJP" on the issue.

This is not the first time that Swamy has slammed Modi on social media. Earlier, he said that Modi was 'shivering while the Muslims kicked out Bangladesh Lady PM' Sheikh Hasina.

Swamy has also slammed the Modi government's opposition to the RTI he had filed in connection to the alleged Chinese encroachment in India. In a post on X he said, "Why is Modi’s govt opposing me in Court to prevent my getting the truth of China’s recent occupation of 4064 sq kms in undisputed Ladakh? The people have a right to know (sic)."

News Network
August 14,2024

kharge.jpg

A senior minister from Karnataka has requested the party top brass in Delhi to revamp guarantee schemes by limiting it to only the poor to reduce burden on state exchequer.

The minister, who met Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Karnataka in-charge Congress General Secretary Randeep Surjewala here, apprised them about the ‘concern’ expressed by a large number of legislators of the lack of funds for development after implementation of the guarantee scheme, sources in the Congress said here.

If the guarantee schemes were limited to only below poverty line card holders in the state, the state exchequer would save at least Rs 25,000 crore per annum and the same amount could be spent on other developmental works, the leader is said to have suggested to Congress leaders.

Citing the Congress' poor performance in Lok Sabha polls, he said it was a clear indication that such a scheme won't help the party electorally. The state senior leader also brought to the party high command's notice about the state legislators facing wrath from the public about pending developmental works including roads and drinking water facilities.

As the launching of some of the guarantee schemes completed one year last month, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah recently said in the national capital that he too had noticed that some of the MLAs and other leaders were demanding the stopping of the scheme.

Ruling out the stopping of the guarantee scheme, the CM said the government would also keep welfare of the poor in mind while cutting down expenditure of the guarantee scheme.

Earlier this year, Siddaramaiah, who also holds the finance portfolio, while presenting state budget announced Rs.1,20,373 crore for welfare programmes, of which a whopping 43 per cent (Rs.52,000 crore) has been set aside for the five guarantee schemes– Shakti, Gruhajyoti, Gruha Lakshmi, Yuvanidhi and Anna Bhagya.

