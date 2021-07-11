  1. Home
  19 including 7 kids killed by lightning; some of them were taking selfies on a watch tower

July 12, 2021

July 12, 2021

In a major tragedy, 19 people, including seven children, were killed in separate incidents of lightning in Rajasthan's Jaipur, Kota, Jhalawar and Dholpur districts. Twenty-one people, including six children, were also injured in lightning incidents in separate villages in the state, they said.

Chief Whip in the Rajasthan assembly Mahesh Joshi and MLA Amin Kagzi went to the SMS hospital to meet the injured. They gave necessary direction for their treatment.

Eleven persons, mostly youths, were killed and eight others injured when lightning struck them on a hill near the Amber Fort, officials said. Some of them were taking selfies on a watch tower while the others were on the hill.

Those on the watch tower fell when lightning struck late in the evening, they said.

"Eleven persons have died and eight are injured,” Jaipur Police Commissioner Anand Srivastava said.

He said that a rescue operation is on to look for other injured people.

In Kota's Garda village that falls under the Kanwas police station, Radhe Banjara alias Bawla (12), Pukhraj Banjara (16), Vikram (16) and his brother Akhraj (13) died on the spot after lightning struck a tree under which they were taking shelter with their cattle, Station House Officer Mukesh Tyagi said, adding that about 10 goats and a cow were also killed in the tragedy.

The injured children -- Rahul, Vikram, Rakesh and Man Singh and a 40-year-old-woman, identified as Phulibai, are under treatment at a hospital and their condition has been stated to be out of danger, the SHO said.

In a similar incident in Jhalawar's Lalgaon village that falls under the Sunel police station, a 23-year-old shepherd, identified as Tara Singh Bheel, was killed on the spot after a bolt of lightning struck him. Two buffaloes were also killed in the incident, police said.

In Chachana village within the jurisdiction of Sunel police station, two girls were injured.

In Dholpur district's Kudinna village in the Badi area, three children, identified as Lavkush (15), Vipin (10) and Bholu (8), were killed after lightning struck them.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Governor Kalraj Mishra expressed grief over the loss of lives in the tragedies.

“The loss of lives due to lightning strikes in Kota, Dholpur, Jhalawar, Jaipur and Baran today is very sad and unfortunate,” Gehlot tweeted.

He said that instructions have been given to the officials to provide immediate assistance to the families of the victims.

Mishra appealed to the people to be cautious during the rainy season. 

July 5,2021

Dubai, July 5: Saudi Arabia's energy minister pushed back on Sunday against opposition by fellow Gulf producer the United Arab Emirates to a proposed OPEC+ deal and called for "compromise and rationality" to secure agreement when the group reconvenes on Monday.

OPEC+, which groups the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, voted on Friday to raise output by some 2 million barrels per day from August to December 2021 and to extend remaining cuts to the end of 2022, but UAE objections prevented agreement, sources had said.

"The extension is the basis and not a secondary issue," Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman told Saudi-owned Al Arabiya television channel.

"We are looking for a way to balance the interests of producer and consumer countries and for market stability in general, especially when shortages are expected due to the decrease in stockpiles," he added.

The UAE said earlier on Sunday it backs an output increase from August but suggested deferring to another meeting the decision on extending the oil supply pact. It said baseline production references - the level from which any cuts are calculated - should be reviewed for any extension.

The standoff could delay plans to pump more oil through to the end of the year to cool oil prices that have soared to 2-1/2-year highs.

"Big efforts were made over the past 14 months that provided fantastic results and it would be a shame not to maintain those achievements. ... Some compromise and some rationality is what will save us," the Saudi energy minister said.

Responding to oil demand destruction caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, OPEC+ agreed last year to cut output by almost 10 million bpd from May 2020, with plans to phase out the curbs by the end of April 2022. Cuts now stand at about 5.8 million bpd.

OPEC+ sources said the UAE contended its baseline was originally set too low, an issue it raised before but was ready to tolerate if the deal ended in April 2022 but not if it went on longer.

Prince Abdulaziz, who made similar remarks to Saudi-owned Asharq television, said no country should use a single month as a baseline reference, adding there was a mechanism for states to file objections and that "selectivity is difficult".

July 6,2021

New Delhi, July 6: Signalling imminent reshuffle of the Narendra Modi Cabinet, Union Minister and Rajya Sabha Leader of House Thawarchand Gehlot was on Tuesday appointed Governor of Karnataka in place of Vajubhai Vala.

Gehlot (73) has been the Union Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment and his resignation from the Cabinet and subsequent appointment as a Governor strengthened the buzz around the Cabinet reshuffle in the next couple of days.

Modi will be holding a crucial meeting of top BJP leaders on Tuesday evening, during which contours of the new Council of Ministers is likely to be discussed.

This would also mean that Modi and the BJP would be considering a new Leader of House for Rajya Sabha. Governor of Karnataka since 2014, Vala is 83 years old and his age appears to have gone against him.

Mangubhai Chhaganbhai Patel has been appointed as Madhya Pradesh Governor replacing Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel, who was holding additional charge. Former Goa Speaker Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar will go to the Himachal Pradesh Raj Bhavan.

Bandaru Dattatraya, who is presently Governor of Himachal Pradesh, has been transferred to Haryana from where Satyadev Narayan Arya has been shifted to Tripura.

Tripura Governor Ramesh Bais has been transferred to Jharkhand, while former Kerala BJP chief P S Sreedharan Pillai has been transferred from Mizoram to Goa where Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari was holding additional charge.

Dr Hari Babu Kambhampati has been appointed as the Governor of Mizoram.

June 28,2021

Dubai, June 28: More than 2,000 expatriates from different countries living in Dubai embraced Islam this year, the Mohammad bin Rashid Centre for Islamic Culture has announced.

According to official statistics revealed by the centre, as many as 2,027 residents took their shahada (Islamic oath of declaration) at the Centre from January to June of 2021.

The centre that comes under the aegis of the Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department in Dubai (IACAD) introduces new Muslims to the tolerant principles of Islam and provides social, educational and religious support.

The Center is keen to spread Islamic culture and its tolerant teachings by guiding new Muslims by teaching them, as well as spreading Islamic principles to followers of other religions who wish to know the true Islamic religion.

“The centre is constantly working to spread the values and principles of Islam to raise the level of public awareness among the communities residing in Dubai by using all technical means and human resources to reach various groups,” Hind Muhammad Lootah, Director of the centre said.

Lootah stressed that the centre introduces new Muslims to the tolerant principles of Islam and provides social, educational and religious support.

Hana Al Jallaf, Head of the New Muslims Welfare section, affirmed that based on the center’s civilised discourse that promotes tolerance values, acquainting residents with the Emirati and moderate Islamic culture, resulted in 2027 Dubai residents converting to Islam.

Al Jallaf explained that if anyone wants to know more about Islam or declare their shahada, then the centre provides various means, including IACAD’s call center 800600, the smart services portal www.iacad.gov.ae, IACAD’s application.

“One can also visit the centre for this purpose and make use of the in smart screens that can help them take shahada or obtain more knowledge about Islam,” he said.

People can also use online apps such as Microsoft teams and Zoom for the same, he added.

