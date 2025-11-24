  1. Home
Stranded, hungry, and helpless: Last-minute cancellation of Dammam flight sparks chaos at Mangaluru Airport

News Network
November 24, 2025

Mangaluru, Nov 24: The original departure time of 11.10 pm was a distant memory for scores of Dammam-bound passengers at Mangaluru International Airport last Friday night, as their Air India Express flight was abruptly cancelled at the eleventh hour, sparking hours of frustration and chaos.

The flight, IX 885, initially scheduled to depart at 11.10 pm on November 22, was subject to two back-to-back reschedules—first pushed to 11.45 pm and then significantly postponed to 1.40 am—before the final, crushing announcement of cancellation was made. For the travellers, many of whom are likely expatriate workers with tight schedules, the last-minute change marked the beginning of a distressing ordeal.

"There was no drinking water, no food, and absolutely no proper guidance. We were left stranded like refugees," complained a stranded passenger.

According to multiple passenger accounts, the airline's ground staff failed to provide adequate support or essential amenities following the cancellation. Complaints poured in about the total absence of drinking water, food provisions, and any reliable guidance from the carrier's representatives. Travellers alleged they were left stranded for a considerable period, with no immediate arrangements or clear communication offered regarding accommodation or alternative travel to send them back home.

The incident has highlighted serious concerns over the carrier's contingency planning and customer service protocols during flight disruptions at one of India's key international gateways. The airline is yet to issue a comprehensive statement addressing the alleged lapse in passenger care.
 

News Network
November 17,2025

property.jpg

Bantwal: Police arrested a 57-year-old man for illegal cattle slaughter following a raid at Arala village in Bantwal taluk on November 16. The accused has been identified as Mayyaddi (57), a resident of Arala.

Dakshina Kannada SP Dr Arun K said that acting on reliable information, personnel from the Bantwal Rural Police Station conducted a raid on the premises. Police found cattle being slaughtered and processed for meat in a shed on the property.

During the raid, officers found three individuals slaughtering a cow. While two of them escaped, Mayyaddi was arrested on the spot.

Police also rescued three cows and a calf and seized 150 kg of beef from the site.

A case has been registered under:

•    Sections 4, 5, 7, and 12 of the Karnataka Prevention of Slaughter and Preservation of Cattle Act

•    Section 11(1)(D) of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act

•    Sections 303(2) and 307 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS)

Investigation is ongoing, and efforts are underway to trace and arrest the other suspects.

Police said the accused had set up an unauthorised slaughterhouse in the shed and were using electricity from their house to carry out the activity. As a result, the Bantwal Rural Police have seized the house and shed, and a report will be submitted to the Assistant Commissioner and Sub-Divisional Magistrate of the Mangaluru Subdivision recommending confiscation of the property.

News Network
November 10,2025

airportsalah.jpg

Bengaluru: A viral video purportedly showing a group of Muslims offering 'namaz' at Terminal-2 of the Kempegowda International Airport in the city has ignited a political controversy, with the opposition BJP taking strong exception to the incident and demanding accountability from the state government.

BJP Karnataka unit spokesperson Vijay Prasad asked Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Minister Priyank Kharge whether those who performed prayers in a public place had obtained any prior permission as mandated in the recent rule framed by the state government.

"How is this even allowed inside the T2 Terminal of Bengaluru International Airport? Hon'ble Chief Minister @siddaramaiah and Minister @PriyankKharge do you approve of this?" Prasad asked in a post on 'X' on late Saturday night.

"Did these individuals obtain prior permission to offer Namaz in a high-security airport zone?" Referring to the rules, which the BJP alleged were framed to restrict RSS activities in the state, Prasad said, "Why is it that the government objects when the RSS conducts Patha Sanchalana (route march) after obtaining due permission from the concerned authorities, but turns a blind eye to such activities in a restricted public area?"

The BJP spokesperson sought to know whether this does not pose a serious security concern in such a sensitive zone.

News Network
November 17,2025

Mangaluru: IndiGo is set to begin flights from Mangaluru International Airport (MIA) to the newly inaugurated Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) starting December 25. Opened for operations in October 2025, the state-of-the-art NMIA has quickly emerged as a major addition to India’s aviation network. Mangaluru will now be among the select airports in the country to establish early connectivity with the new hub.

At present, Mangaluru has four direct flights to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) in Mumbai. However, aviation analysts note that this capacity is inadequate given the high demand, and airfares have remained steep as a result.

According to DGCA data, Mangaluru–Mumbai traffic continues to surge.

•    In September, 44,726 passengers flew between the two cities — about 1,500 passengers per day.

•    In October 2025, the number rose to 50,063 passengers, averaging 1,700 passengers per day.

IndiGo officials said that the MIA–NMIA service was originally proposed for the winter schedule but had to be cancelled due to midnight slot allocations.

“We have reworked the plan and secured daytime slots. Given the heavy demand on this sector and the limited chances of slot expansion at the existing Mumbai airport, there is a strong possibility of adding more flights in the coming days,” an IndiGo official said.

Regular flyer Dr Ramesh Bhat M, Professor of Dermatology at Father Muller Medical College, welcomed the move.

“The current flights to Mumbai are restricted to just four, and fares are extremely high. I recently booked a flight for early December, and the return ticket cost ₹27,000,” he said.

